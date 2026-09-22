The President of the Board of Grievances and Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidab, extended his congratulations, on his behalf and on behalf of the staff of the Board of Grievances, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the noble Saudi people, on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahaidab affirmed that this national occasion recalls the security and stability enjoyed by the Kingdom, the solid position established by its leadership regionally and internationally, and the successive achievements it has attained in various fields. He pointed out that justice has been and remains a fundamental pillar in the nation's journey, and a steadfast component of its security and stability, ensuring the protection of rights and safeguarding gains, enhancing trust in state institutions, and supporting the path of development and construction.

Dr. Al-Ahaidab said: The National Day is an occasion to recall the journey of a nation founded on determination and sacrifices, with its foundations laid by fathers and grandfathers based on unity and construction. This journey instills in generations the values of loyalty and belonging, and inspires them to continue building and shaping the future, while reinforcing the approach of justice that safeguards rights and enhances the nation's gains. He asked Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Kingdom, its sanctities, and its leadership, and to sustain its security, stability, growth, and prosperity.