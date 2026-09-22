رفع رئيس ديوان المظالم رئيس مجلس القضاء الإداري د. علي بن أحمد الأحيدب، باسمه ونيابةً عن منسوبي ديوان المظالم، التهنئة إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى الشعب السعودي الكريم، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني للمملكة العربية السعودية.

وأكد الأحيدب أن هذه المناسبة الوطنية تستحضر ما تنعم به المملكة من أمن واستقرار، وما رسخته قيادتها من مكانة راسخة إقليميًا ودوليًا، وما حققته من منجزات متتابعة في مختلف المجالات، مشيرًا إلى أن العدالة كانت ولا تزال ركيزةً أساسية في مسيرة الوطن، ومقومًا راسخًا من مقومات أمنه واستقراره، بما يكفل صون الحقوق وحماية المكتسبات، ويعزز الثقة في مؤسسات الدولة، ويدعم مسيرة التنمية والبناء.

وقال الدكتور الأحيدب: إن اليوم الوطني مناسبة لاستحضار مسيرة وطنٍ تأسس على العزيمة والتضحيات، وأرسى الآباء والأجداد دعائمه على الوحدة والبناء، وهي مسيرة تستمد منها الأجيال قيم الوفاء والانتماء، وتستنهض بها الهمم لمواصلة البناء وصناعة المستقبل، وترسيخ نهج العدالة الذي يصون الحقوق ويعزز مكتسبات الوطن، سائلًا الله -عز وجل- أن يحفظ المملكة ومقدساتها وقيادتها، وأن يديم عليها أمنها واستقرارها ونماءها وازدهارها.