In a scientific experiment that may open a new door for energy technologies in the depths of the sea, a team of Chinese scientists successfully tested a solar power generation station underwater, after operating a prototype at a depth of ten meters in the open sea.

According to the (South China Morning Post), researchers from Yunnan University developed the system using photovoltaic cells based on halogenated lead materials with a perovskite structure; these are semiconductor materials that possess properties suitable for solar energy applications.

The experiment demonstrated the submerged system's ability to generate electricity under limited lighting conditions beneath the sea surface, as it managed to charge batteries and power an LED lighting panel, in a test that proves the potential to harness sunlight even in depths where light only reaches faintly.

The newspaper quoted scientist Wenhua Zhang from Yunnan University stating that previous experiments on underwater solar cells focused on shallow depths not exceeding two meters, which do not reflect actual usage conditions in marine environments. The new experiment, however, showed for the first time the possibility of operating cells at a depth of up to 10 meters in marine conditions closer to reality.

The development team believes that this technology could pave the way for using solar energy to power a wide range of devices located underwater, from sensors and cameras to communication equipment and detectors, as well as robots, vehicles, and devices designed to operate in marine environments.

Thus, the experiment not only moves solar panels beneath the sea surface but also presents a new vision for a power source that can operate in a water-immersed world, where sunlight itself could become fuel for devices that monitor and explore the depths of the oceans.