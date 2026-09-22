في تجربة علمية قد تفتح بابًا جديدًا أمام تقنيات الطاقة في أعماق البحار، نجح فريق من العلماء الصينيين في اختبار محطة لتوليد الطاقة الشمسية تحت سطح الماء، بعدما شغّلوا نموذجًا تجريبيًا على عمق عشرة أمتار في عرض البحر.

وبحسب ما أوردته صحيفة (South China Morning Post)، طوّر باحثون من جامعة يونيان النظام باستخدام خلايا كهروضوئية تعتمد على مواد هالوجينية من الرصاص ذات البنية البيروفسكايتية؛ وهي مواد شبه موصلة تتمتع بخصائص ملائمة لتطبيقات الطاقة الشمسية.

وأظهرت التجربة قدرة المنظومة المغمورة على توليد الكهرباء في ظروف الإضاءة المحدودة تحت سطح البحر، إذ تمكنت من شحن بطاريات وتشغيل لوحة إضاءة بتقنية LED، في اختبار يثبت إمكانية الاستفادة من ضوء الشمس حتى في الأعماق التي لا تصل إليها الإضاءة إلا بصورة خافتة.

ونقلت الصحيفة عن العالِم ونخوا تشانغ من جامعة يونيان أن التجارب السابقة للخلايا الشمسية تحت الماء كانت تركز على أعماق ضحلة لا تتجاوز مترين، وهو ما لا يعكس ظروف الاستخدام الفعلية في البيئات البحرية. أما التجربة الجديدة، فأظهرت للمرة الأولى إمكانية تشغيل الخلايا على عمق يصل إلى 10 أمتار في ظروف بحرية أقرب إلى الواقع.

ويرى الفريق المطور أن هذه التقنية قد تمهد الطريق أمام استخدام الطاقة الشمسية في تشغيل مجموعة واسعة من الأجهزة الموجودة تحت الماء، من المستشعرات والكاميرات إلى معدات الاتصالات والكاشفات، فضلًا عن الروبوتات والمركبات والأجهزة المخصصة للعمل في البيئات البحرية.

وبذلك، لا تكتفي التجربة بنقل الألواح الشمسية إلى ما تحت سطح البحر، بل تطرح تصورًا جديدًا لمصدر طاقة يمكن أن يعمل في عالم تغمره المياه، حيث قد تصبح أشعة الشمس نفسها وقودًا لأجهزة تراقب وتستكشف أعماق المحيطات.