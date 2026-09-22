بندقية صيد تحول صباح مدرسة تركية لمأساة وتخلّف قتيلًا و10 مصابين

A school in the Turkish province of Manisa witnessed a shooting incident this morning, resulting in one death and the injury of ten students, including one in critical condition; according to initial data circulating about the incident.

The incident occurred inside the school located in the Albayrak neighborhood of the Turgutlu district, after a 15-year-old ninth-grade student entered the premises armed with a shotgun, before opening fire on several of his classmates and then leaving the site on foot.

The authorities received a report at 07:59 AM regarding the shooting near the school, prompting immediate deployment of police units and ambulance teams to the location. The injured were transported to Turgutlu State Hospital for necessary medical care.

Surveillance camera footage, according to media reports, showed the student entering the school while carrying the weapon, before shooting at students with whom he had previous conflicts, and then fleeing the scene. Security forces managed to apprehend him after a brief chase, while a large number of parents gathered around the school to check on their children following the sound of gunfire.

According to initial investigations reported by the newspaper (Sözcü), the available data does not indicate a terrorist motive behind the attack, while an investigation is underway into the possibility of a personal dispute that arose between the student and some of the victims a day before the incident.

In a subsequent development, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ announced the detention of the suspect's parents and grandfather, as part of the investigation into how the shotgun reached the minor and the circumstances in which it was stored, as well as examining any potential negligence in supervision and care.

The minister clarified that the Turgutlu Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an extensive investigation and appointed two public prosecutors to follow up on the circumstances of the incident, including the claims regarding the student being bullied by his classmates.

Bozdağ emphasized that the investigations are proceeding along multiple parallel paths, aiming to fully determine legal responsibilities, including the circumstances of weapon possession and storage, and any potential negligence on the part of individuals connected to the incident, stressing that those found responsible will face the prescribed legal actions.



