شهدت مدرسة في ولاية مانيسا التركية حادثة إطلاق نار، صباح اليوم، أسفرت عن وفاة شخص وإصابة عشر طلاب، بينهم مصاب في حالة حرجة؛ وفق المعطيات الأولية المتداولة بشأن الواقعة.

ووقعت الحادثة داخل المدرسة الواقعة في حي ألبايراك بمنطقة تورغوتلو، بعدما دخل طالب من الصف التاسع، يبلغ 15 عامًا، إلى المكان وبحوزته بندقية صيد، قبل أن يطلق النار على عدد من زملائه ثم يغادر الموقع سيرًا على الأقدام.

بندقية صيد تحول صباح مدرسة تركية لمأساة وتخلّف قتيلًا و10 مصابين

وكانت السلطات قد تلقت بلاغًا عند الساعة 07:59 صباحًا بشأن إطلاق نار بالقرب من المدرسة، لتدفع على الفور بوحدات من الشرطة وفرق الإسعاف إلى المكان. ونُقل المصابون إلى مستشفى تورغوتلو الحكومي لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

وأظهرت تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة، وفق ما أوردته تقارير إعلامية، دخول الطالب إلى المدرسة وهو يحمل السلاح، قبل إطلاق النار على طلاب تربطه بهم خلافات سابقة، ثم فراره من الموقع. وتمكنت قوات الأمن من توقيفه بعد مطاردة قصيرة، فيما تجمع عدد كبير من أولياء الأمور حول المدرسة للاطمئنان على أبنائهم عقب سماع إطلاق النار.

وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة (Sözcü) عن التحقيقات الأولية، لا تشير المعطيات المتاحة إلى وجود دافع إرهابي وراء الهجوم، فيما يجري التحقيق في احتمال ارتباط الواقعة بخلاف شخصي نشب بين الطالب وبعض الضحايا قبل يوم من الحادث.

وفي تطور لاحق، أعلن وزير العدل التركي أكين غورليك توقيف والدي المشتبه به وجده، على خلفية التحقيق في كيفية وصول سلاح الصيد إلى القاصر والظروف التي كان محفوظًا فيها، إلى جانب بحث مدى وجود تقصير في الإشراف والرعاية.

وأوضح الوزير أن النيابة العامة في تورغوتلو فتحت تحقيقًا موسعًا، وعيّنت مدعيين عامين لمتابعة ملابسات الواقعة، بما في ذلك ما أثير بشأن تعرض الطالب للتنمر من جانب زملائه.

وأكد غورليك أن التحقيقات تسير في أكثر من مسار بالتوازي، بهدف تحديد المسؤوليات القانونية كاملة، بما في ذلك ملابسات حيازة السلاح وتخزينه وأي تقصير محتمل من جانب الأشخاص المرتبطين بالحادث، مشددًا على أن من تثبت مسؤوليته سيواجه الإجراءات القانونية المقررة.