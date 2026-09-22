Reliable sources revealed to "Okaz" that the Presidential Palace and the Nahdin Camp in Sana'a were attacked by 9 kamikaze drones, amid tight Houthi secrecy regarding the details and results of the strike.



Sources in Sana'a stated that the Houthi militia is secretly circulating information about the drones reaching various locations within the Presidential Palace and the Nahdin Camp, and exploding in sensitive points, suggesting that the attack targeted a meeting of Houthi leaders.



The sources did not specify the nature of the losses resulting from the attack, but they confirmed that the militia imposed a state of high alert in the capital, intensifying checkpoints and surveillance around the Presidential Palace, 60th Street, and the neighborhoods of Hadda and Al-Sabain, reaching the 45th Roundabout, coinciding with patrols in the Al-Asbahi and Hadda neighborhoods.



It was reported that the Houthis are conducting thorough inspections of the phones of passersby and car owners, in an attempt to uncover any information regarding the attack, while militia leaders speak of a "security breach," accusing those they describe as "traitors and ISIS members" of being behind it.



The sources did not rule out that the attack may have targeted elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Houthi leaders, explaining that first-tier leaders are currently avoiding being present in official institutions, including the Presidential Palace and the Ministries of Interior and Defense, as well as the Command and Control Center in Al-Ardi.



According to the sources, Houthi leaders are moving between buildings and residences confiscated by the militia from legitimate leaders, traders, and opposing political and social figures, holding their meetings there, especially in the neighborhoods of Sawan, Dhahr Hamir, Hadda, Al-Asbahi, and Khawlan.



The attack coincides with the anniversary of the Houthi coup on September 21, which the militia usually commemorates with celebratory displays and the firing of bullets and sound bombs, but this year it was limited to speeches and statements issued by its leaders from secret locations (basements of stolen buildings), according to the sources.



"Okaz" revealed (on Saturday) a similar attack that targeted two locations in Sana'a on Friday, which, according to its sources, resulted in the death of 4 Houthi leaders and members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The militia acknowledged the occurrence of the attack, without disclosing its results or the extent of the resulting losses.