كشفت مصادر موثوقة لـ«عكاظ» عن تعرض دار الرئاسة ومعسكر النهدين في صنعاء لهجوم بـ9 طائرات مسيرة انقضاضية الليلة الماضية، وسط تكتم حوثي مشدد على تفاصيل الضربة ونتائجها.


وقالت المصادر في صنعاء إن المليشيا الحوثية تتداول سراً معلومات عن وصول المسيرات إلى مواقع مختلفة داخل دار الرئاسة ومعسكر النهدين، وانفجارها في نقاط حساسة، مرجحة أن يكون الهجوم استهدف اجتماعاً لقيادات حوثية.


ولم تحدد المصادر طبيعة الخسائر الناجمة عن الهجوم، إلا أنها أكدت أن المليشيا فرضت حالة استنفار واسعة في العاصمة، وكثفت نقاط التفتيش والمراقبة في محيط دار الرئاسة وشارع الستين وحي حدة والسبعين وصولاً إلى جولة 45، بالتزامن مع تسيير دوريات في حيي الأصبحي وحدّة.


وأفادت بأن الحوثيين ينفذون عمليات تفتيش دقيقة لهواتف المارة وأصحاب السيارات، في محاولة للكشف عن أي معلومات بشأن الهجوم، فيما تتحدث قيادات المليشيا عن "اختراق" أمني، وتتهم من تصفهم بـ"الخونة والدواعش" بالوقوف وراءه.


ولم تستبعد المصادر أن يكون الهجوم قد طال عناصر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني وقيادات حوثية، موضحة أن قيادات الصف الأول تتجنب خلال الفترة الحالية الوجود في المؤسسات الرسمية، بما فيها دار الرئاسة ووزارتا الداخلية والدفاع ومركز القيادة والسيطرة في العرضي.


وبحسب المصادر، تتحرك القيادات الحوثية بين مبانٍ ومساكن صادرتها المليشيا من قيادات الشرعية وتجار وشخصيات سياسية واجتماعية مناوئة لها، وتعقد اجتماعاتها فيها، خصوصاً في أحياء سعوان وظهر حمير وحدّة والأصبحي وخولان.


ويأتي الهجوم بالتزامن مع ذكرى انقلاب الحوثيين في 21 سبتمبر، التي اعتادت المليشيا إحياءها بمظاهر احتفالية وإطلاق الرصاص والقنابل الصوتية، لكنها اكتفت هذا العام بخطابات وبيانات أصدرتها قياداتها من مواقع سرية (بدرومات مباني مسروقة)، وفق المصادر.


وكانت «عكاظ» كشفت (السبت) عن هجوم مماثل استهدف موقعين في صنعاء الجمعة، وأسفر، وفق مصادرها، عن مقتل 4 من قيادات الحوثي والحرس الثوري الإيراني. وأقرت المليشيا بوقوع الهجوم، دون الكشف عن نتائجه أو حجم الخسائر الناجمة عنه.