The Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Dr. Hani Suwailem, confirmed that the per capita share of water in Egypt is about 470 cubic meters annually, compared to about 1000 cubic meters per person annually, which is considered, according to recognized standards, a threshold for water poverty.

Suwailem stated during the opening of the international agricultural exhibition "Sahara" that these figures reflect the magnitude of the water gap that Egypt faces, emphasizing that addressing the challenges requires a shared responsibility among the government, farmers, investors, the private sector, and all parties involved in the agricultural system.

He explained that Egypt is facing increasing pressure on its water resources due to population growth, urban expansion, and agricultural and industrial development, noting that the number of residents and guests in the country is approaching 120 million, while Egypt's share of Nile water is about 55.5 billion cubic meters annually.

The minister pointed out that Egypt's population in the 1960s was about 27 million, while it has now exceeded 120 million, with the continued expansion of agricultural, urban, and developmental activities, which increases the demand for water.

Producing more using the same amount of water

Suwailem stressed that addressing the water gap does not mean reducing agricultural production, but rather aims to increase agricultural productivity while improving water use efficiency.

He clarified that the goal is to achieve greater production using the same amount of water, so that each cubic meter yields a higher return and productivity from crops, emphasizing the importance of expanding agricultural technology, developing irrigation systems, and enhancing their efficiency.

The Minister of Irrigation confirmed that the upcoming phase requires strengthening the integration between the Ministries of Water Resources and Irrigation and Agriculture and Land Reclamation, along with greater partnership with the private sector, investors, and farmers, to implement technological solutions and improve the efficiency of water resource management.

He indicated that the state continues to work on managing its water resources efficiently, ensuring the provision of various needs and maintaining the sustainability of agricultural development amid increasing pressures on water resources.

This comes at a time when Egypt places the water file among its top priorities, while continuing to work on improving the efficiency of using available resources and achieving the highest possible productivity from every cubic meter of water.