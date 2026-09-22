أكد وزير الموارد المائية والري المصري الدكتور هاني سويلم، أن نصيب الفرد من المياه في مصر يبلغ نحو 470 مترًا مكعبًا سنويًا، مقابل نحو 1000 متر مكعب للفرد سنويًا، وهو الحد الذي يُعد وفق المعايير المتعارف عليها خطًا للفقر المائي.
وقال سويلم، خلال افتتاح معرض «صحارى» الزراعي الدولي، إن هذه الأرقام تعكس حجم الفجوة المائية التي تواجهها مصر، مشددًا على أن التعامل مع التحديات يتطلب مسؤولية مشتركة بين الحكومة والمزارعين والمستثمرين والقطاع الخاص وجميع أطراف المنظومة الزراعية.
وأوضح أن مصر تواجه ضغوطًا متزايدة على مواردها المائية نتيجة النمو السكاني والتوسع العمراني والزراعي والصناعي، مشيرًا إلى أن عدد السكان والضيوف المقيمين في البلاد يقترب من 120 مليون نسمة، في حين تبلغ حصة مصر من مياه النيل نحو 55.5 مليار متر مكعب سنويًا.
وأشار الوزير إلى أن عدد سكان مصر في ستينيات القرن الماضي كان يبلغ نحو 27 مليون نسمة، بينما تجاوز حاليًا 120 مليونًا، مع استمرار التوسع في الأنشطة الزراعية والعمرانية والتنموية، وهو ما يزيد من حجم الطلب على المياه.
إنتاج أكبر باستخدام الكمية نفسها من المياه
وشدد سويلم على أن مواجهة الفجوة المائية لا تعني تقليص الإنتاج الزراعي، وإنما تستهدف زيادة الإنتاجية الزراعية مع تحسين كفاءة استخدام المياه.
وأوضح أن الهدف يتمثل في تحقيق إنتاج أكبر باستخدام الكمية نفسها من المياه، بحيث يحقق كل متر مكعب عائدًا وإنتاجية أعلى من المحاصيل، مؤكدًا أهمية التوسع في التكنولوجيا الزراعية وتطوير نظم الري ورفع كفاءة استخدامها.
وأكد وزير الري أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب تعزيز التكامل بين وزارتي الموارد المائية والري والزراعة واستصلاح الأراضي، إلى جانب شراكة أكبر مع القطاع الخاص والمستثمرين والمزارعين، لتطبيق الحلول التكنولوجية وتحسين كفاءة إدارة الموارد المائية.
وأشار إلى أن الدولة تواصل العمل على إدارة مواردها المائية بكفاءة، بما يضمن توفير الحاجات المختلفة والحفاظ على استدامة التنمية الزراعية في ظل الضغوط المتزايدة على الموارد المائية.
ويأتي ذلك في وقت تضع فيه مصر ملف المياه ضمن أبرز أولوياتها، مع استمرار العمل على رفع كفاءة استخدام الموارد المتاحة وتحقيق أعلى إنتاجية ممكنة من كل متر مكعب من المياه.
The Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Dr. Hani Suwailem, confirmed that the per capita share of water in Egypt is about 470 cubic meters annually, compared to about 1000 cubic meters per person annually, which is considered, according to recognized standards, a threshold for water poverty.
Suwailem stated during the opening of the international agricultural exhibition "Sahara" that these figures reflect the magnitude of the water gap that Egypt faces, emphasizing that addressing the challenges requires a shared responsibility among the government, farmers, investors, the private sector, and all parties involved in the agricultural system.
He explained that Egypt is facing increasing pressure on its water resources due to population growth, urban expansion, and agricultural and industrial development, noting that the number of residents and guests in the country is approaching 120 million, while Egypt's share of Nile water is about 55.5 billion cubic meters annually.
The minister pointed out that Egypt's population in the 1960s was about 27 million, while it has now exceeded 120 million, with the continued expansion of agricultural, urban, and developmental activities, which increases the demand for water.
Producing more using the same amount of water
Suwailem stressed that addressing the water gap does not mean reducing agricultural production, but rather aims to increase agricultural productivity while improving water use efficiency.
He clarified that the goal is to achieve greater production using the same amount of water, so that each cubic meter yields a higher return and productivity from crops, emphasizing the importance of expanding agricultural technology, developing irrigation systems, and enhancing their efficiency.
The Minister of Irrigation confirmed that the upcoming phase requires strengthening the integration between the Ministries of Water Resources and Irrigation and Agriculture and Land Reclamation, along with greater partnership with the private sector, investors, and farmers, to implement technological solutions and improve the efficiency of water resource management.
He indicated that the state continues to work on managing its water resources efficiently, ensuring the provision of various needs and maintaining the sustainability of agricultural development amid increasing pressures on water resources.
This comes at a time when Egypt places the water file among its top priorities, while continuing to work on improving the efficiency of using available resources and achieving the highest possible productivity from every cubic meter of water.