أكد وزير الموارد المائية والري المصري الدكتور هاني سويلم، أن نصيب الفرد من المياه في مصر يبلغ نحو 470 مترًا مكعبًا سنويًا، مقابل نحو 1000 متر مكعب للفرد سنويًا، وهو الحد الذي يُعد وفق المعايير المتعارف عليها خطًا للفقر المائي.

وقال سويلم، خلال افتتاح معرض «صحارى» الزراعي الدولي، إن هذه الأرقام تعكس حجم الفجوة المائية التي تواجهها مصر، مشددًا على أن التعامل مع التحديات يتطلب مسؤولية مشتركة بين الحكومة والمزارعين والمستثمرين والقطاع الخاص وجميع أطراف المنظومة الزراعية.

وأوضح أن مصر تواجه ضغوطًا متزايدة على مواردها المائية نتيجة النمو السكاني والتوسع العمراني والزراعي والصناعي، مشيرًا إلى أن عدد السكان والضيوف المقيمين في البلاد يقترب من 120 مليون نسمة، في حين تبلغ حصة مصر من مياه النيل نحو 55.5 مليار متر مكعب سنويًا.

وأشار الوزير إلى أن عدد سكان مصر في ستينيات القرن الماضي كان يبلغ نحو 27 مليون نسمة، بينما تجاوز حاليًا 120 مليونًا، مع استمرار التوسع في الأنشطة الزراعية والعمرانية والتنموية، وهو ما يزيد من حجم الطلب على المياه.

إنتاج أكبر باستخدام الكمية نفسها من المياه

وشدد سويلم على أن مواجهة الفجوة المائية لا تعني تقليص الإنتاج الزراعي، وإنما تستهدف زيادة الإنتاجية الزراعية مع تحسين كفاءة استخدام المياه.

وأوضح أن الهدف يتمثل في تحقيق إنتاج أكبر باستخدام الكمية نفسها من المياه، بحيث يحقق كل متر مكعب عائدًا وإنتاجية أعلى من المحاصيل، مؤكدًا أهمية التوسع في التكنولوجيا الزراعية وتطوير نظم الري ورفع كفاءة استخدامها.

وأكد وزير الري أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب تعزيز التكامل بين وزارتي الموارد المائية والري والزراعة واستصلاح الأراضي، إلى جانب شراكة أكبر مع القطاع الخاص والمستثمرين والمزارعين، لتطبيق الحلول التكنولوجية وتحسين كفاءة إدارة الموارد المائية.

وأشار إلى أن الدولة تواصل العمل على إدارة مواردها المائية بكفاءة، بما يضمن توفير الحاجات المختلفة والحفاظ على استدامة التنمية الزراعية في ظل الضغوط المتزايدة على الموارد المائية.

ويأتي ذلك في وقت تضع فيه مصر ملف المياه ضمن أبرز أولوياتها، مع استمرار العمل على رفع كفاءة استخدام الموارد المتاحة وتحقيق أعلى إنتاجية ممكنة من كل متر مكعب من المياه.