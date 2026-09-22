Lionel Messi is putting an end to his international career as he leads the Argentina national team in his farewell match against Benin on October 6 at the "Monumental" stadium. This exceptional occasion will see the legendary captain wearing a special jersey designed for the farewell night, featuring his name and the number 10 in gold, commemorating his legacy with the Albiceleste, according to a report broadcasted by "RT".



The jersey has a striking detail inside the number 10 in the shape of goat horns, symbolically referring to the title GOAT that has been associated with Messi as the greatest player in history, turning his famous number into a farewell message in itself.



The jersey is inspired by the identity of the Argentine national team, but with celebratory touches befitting Messi's final moment in his country's colors, which the Argentine star described as a "jersey for a lifetime".



The farewell comes after a remarkable international career during which Messi won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles, preparing to close the curtain on an extraordinary story written with the number 10.