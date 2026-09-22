يضع ليونيل ميسي نقطة النهاية لمسيرته الدولية، عندما يقود منتخب الأرجنتين في مباراته الوداعية أمام بنين يوم 6 أكتوبر المقبل على ملعب «مونومنتال»، وستشهد المناسبة الاستثنائية ظهور القائد الأسطوري بقميص خاص صُمم لليلة الوداع، يظهر فيه اسمه والرقم 10 باللون الذهبي، تخليداً لإرثه مع الألبيسيليستي، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «RT».


ويحمل القميص تفصيلاً لافتاً داخل الرقم 10 على شكل قرني ماعز، في إشارة رمزية إلى لقب GOAT الذي اقترن باسم ميسي كأعظم لاعب في التاريخ، ليتحول رقمه الشهير إلى رسالة وداع بحد ذاته.


القميص مستوحى من هوية المنتخب الأرجنتيني، لكن بلمسات احتفالية تليق باللحظة الأخيرة لميسي بقميص بلاده، وهو القميص الذي وصفه النجم الأرجنتيني بأنه سيكون «قميصاً لمدى الحياة».


ويأتي الوداع بعد مسيرة دولية حافلة، توج خلالها ميسي بكأس العالم 2022 ولقبين في كوبا أمريكا، ليستعد لإسدال الستار على قصة استثنائية كتبها بالرقم 10.