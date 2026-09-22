Iran has opened a new window for diplomacy with the United States, coinciding with President Masoud Bezhaskian's trip to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly meetings. An Iranian official confirmed today (Tuesday) that the presidential delegation has full authority to revive the diplomatic track with Washington.



Reuters reported that the official stated Tehran is ready to discuss the details of an agreement to end hostilities with the United States through intermediaries in New York, revealing that Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 7 days in exchange for the easing of U.S. military pressure and lifting the blockade. He explained that the new Iranian proposal was delivered to the United States through intermediaries on September 16, while another Iranian official ruled out a direct meeting between Bezhaskian and U.S. President Donald Trump, while affirming the possibility of making progress toward an agreement.



Kyodo News reported that the official said the new initiative has received the approval of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Iranian National Security Council.



In statements before his departure to New York, Bezhaskian said that his country would convey to the world what he described as the "oppression of the Iranian people," alongside Tehran's stance on the international community's failure to adhere to previous agreements.



In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized that "diplomacy does not mean surrender," considering that negotiations represent "another battlefield."



At the same time, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that Tehran would resort to negotiations if it serves national interests to combine the diplomatic track with war, indicating his estimates that the United States and Israel are not prepared for a new war.



Regarding aviation, Iran Air denied suspending its regional flights, while China announced its opposition to the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines, describing them as "illegal."



This comes a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisonte announced that Iranian airlines would cease operations worldwide starting from (Wednesday).



In a related context, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he had a "very good" discussion with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, addressing the crisis in the Near East and the Middle East, and the desire to work on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and allowing the resumption of shipping traffic, explaining that he proposed several solutions, including diplomatic ones, which will be worked on in the coming hours, aimed at finding ways and means for the passage of more container ships and oil tankers, without reaching a comprehensive agreement.