فتحت إيران نافذة جديدة للدبلوماسية مع الولايات المتحدة، بالتزامن مع توجه الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان إلى نيويورك للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، إذ أكد مسؤول إيراني اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن الوفد الرئاسي يمتلك صلاحيات كاملة لإحياء المسار الدبلوماسي مع واشنطن.

ونقلت «رويترز» عن المسؤول أن طهران مستعدة لمناقشة تفاصيل اتفاق لإنهاء الأعمال القتالية مع الولايات المتحدة عبر وسطاء في نيويورك، كاشفاً أن إيران عرضت إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز خلال 7 أيام، مقابل تخفيف واشنطن الضغط العسكري ورفع الحصار. وأوضح أن المقترح الإيراني الجديد سُلّم إلى الولايات المتحدة عبر وسطاء في 16 سبتمبر الجاري، فيما استبعد مسؤول إيراني آخر عقد لقاء مباشر بين بزشكيان والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته إمكانية إحراز تقدم نحو اتفاق.

ونقلت وكالة «كيودو» عن المسؤول أن المبادرة الجديدة حظيت بموافقة المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي ومجلس الأمن القومي الإيراني.

وفي تصريحات قبيل توجهه إلى نيويورك، قال بزشكيان إن بلاده ستنقل إلى العالم ما وصفه بـ«مظلومية الشعب الإيراني»، إلى جانب موقف طهران من عدم التزام المجتمع الدولي بالاتفاقات السابقة.

من جانبه، شدد رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف على أن «الدبلوماسية لا تعني الاستسلام»، معتبراً أن المفاوضات تمثل «ساحة أخرى للحرب».

في المقابل، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو لشبكة «إن بي سي نيوز»: منفتحون على عقد لقاء مع إيران في الأمم المتحدة.

وبالتزامن مع ذلك، قال الحرس الثوري الإيراني إن طهران ستلجأ إلى التفاوض إذا اقتضت المصلحة الوطنية الجمع بين المسار الدبلوماسي والحرب، مشيراً إلى تقديرات لديه تفيد بعدم استعداد الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل لخوض حرب جديدة.

وفي ملف الطيران، نفت الخطوط الجوية الإيرانية تعليق رحلاتها الإقليمية، فيما أعلنت الصين معارضتها للعقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على شركات الطيران الإيرانية، ووصفتها بأنها «غير قانونية».

ويأتي ذلك غداة إعلان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن شركات الطيران الإيرانية ستتوقف عن العمل في أنحاء العالم اعتباراً من (الأربعاء).

وفي سياق متصل، قال الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إنه أجرى نقاشاً «جيداً جداً» مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، تناول الأزمة في الشرق الأدنى والشرق الأوسط، والرغبة في العمل على إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز والسماح باستئناف حركة الشحن، موضحاً أنه طرح عدة حلول، من بينها حلول دبلوماسية، سيجري العمل عليها خلال الساعات القادمة، من شأنها إيجاد سبل ووسائل لمرور المزيد من سفن الحاويات وناقلات النفط، دون التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل.