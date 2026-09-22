اكتشاف مقبرة رومانية تضم رفات نحو 20 طفلاً في رومانيا

Archaeologists working in central Romania have discovered a Roman-era cemetery containing the remains of about 20 children, raising questions about the possibility that the inhabitants of the settlement during that period were affected by an epidemic or health crisis that may have contributed to the high child mortality rate.

The discovery came during archaeological excavations in the town of Crișești in the Mureș region of Romania, where researchers have so far identified about 30 graves within an excavation area of approximately 5 hectares.

Among the most notable discoveries was the finding of a burial area concentrated with skeletal remains of about 20 children, in a striking cluster within a specific part of the cemetery.



The Concentration of Children's Graves Raises the Hypothesis of Disease Outbreak

The high number of children buried in the area has prompted researchers to investigate the possibility that they died within a relatively short time frame, while ongoing studies are exploring whether an epidemic or another health issue may have affected the inhabitants of the settlement during its early stages.

The actual cause of the deaths remains undetermined, as researchers await the results of scientific analyses of the skeletal remains before reaching more precise conclusions about the health conditions that prevailed in that community.

The excavations also revealed differences in burial practices, as some bodies were found buried directly in the ground, while others underwent cremation rituals before their remains were buried.



Pottery, Jewelry, and Roman Coins

The discoveries were not limited to human remains, as archaeologists found a collection of artifacts that provide glimpses into daily life during that era, including ceramic vessels, glass shards, oil lamps, jewelry, and coins.

Among the most notable items discovered is a coin bearing the image of Faustina the Elder, the wife of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, dating back to around 141 AD.

Researchers consider this coin to be important evidence that helps establish the timeline for the use of the cemetery and the history of the community that lived in the area.

The excavations revealed that the cemetery was established outside the residential area and near major transportation routes, a pattern consistent with the distribution of facilities and residential areas identified at the archaeological site.



Scientific Analyses to Reveal the Health of Children

The human remains extracted during the excavations have been transferred to the Mureș County Museum, where some will undergo specialized scientific examinations to search for indicators related to diet and potential diseases that the inhabitants may have suffered from.

It is expected that studying the skeletal remains of the children will provide additional information about their health status, as well as contribute to understanding the demographic composition of the community that lived in this area during the Roman era.

Excavations are still ongoing, as archaeologists continue to explore the site in order to determine the full extent of the cemetery and uncover more evidence that may help in understanding the history of the settlement and the conditions in which its inhabitants lived.