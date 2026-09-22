اكتشف علماء آثار يعملون في وسط رومانيا مقبرة تعود إلى العصر الروماني، تضم رفات نحو 20 طفلاً، في اكتشاف أثار تساؤلات حول احتمال تعرض سكان المستوطنة في تلك الفترة لوباء أو أزمة صحية ربما أسهمت في ارتفاع معدل وفيات الأطفال.

وجاء الاكتشاف خلال أعمال تنقيب أثرية في بلدة كريستيشتي بمنطقة مورش الرومانية، حيث تمكن الباحثون حتى الآن من تحديد نحو 30 قبراً ضمن مساحة تنقيب تبلغ نحو 5 هكتارات.

وكان من أبرز الاكتشافات العثور على منطقة دفن تتركز فيها بقايا هياكل عظمية لنحو 20 طفلاً، في تجمع لافت داخل جزء محدد من المقبرة.
اكتشاف مقبرة رومانية تضم رفات نحو 20 طفلاً في رومانيا

تركّز قبور الأطفال يثير فرضية تفشي مرض

ودفع العدد المرتفع للأطفال المدفونين في المنطقة الباحثين إلى دراسة احتمال وفاتهم خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة نسبياً، في حين تبحث الدراسات الجارية ما إذا كان وباء أو مشكلة صحية أخرى قد أثرت على سكان المستوطنة خلال مراحلها المبكرة.

ولا يزال السبب الفعلي للوفيات غير محسوم، إذ ينتظر الباحثون نتائج التحليلات العلمية لبقايا الهياكل العظمية قبل التوصل إلى استنتاجات أكثر دقة بشأن الظروف الصحية التي كانت سائدة في ذلك المجتمع.

وكشفت أعمال التنقيب، في الوقت نفسه، عن اختلافات في طقوس الدفن، إذ عُثر على بعض الجثامين مدفونة مباشرة في الأرض، بينما خضع آخرون لطقوس حرق الجثث قبل دفن بقاياهم.
اكتشاف مقبرة رومانية تضم رفات نحو 20 طفلاً في رومانيا

أوانٍ فخارية ومجوهرات وعملة رومانية

ولم تقتصر الاكتشافات على الرفات البشرية، إذ عثر علماء الآثار على مجموعة من القطع التي تقدم لمحات عن الحياة اليومية في تلك الحقبة، من بينها أوانٍ خزفية، وشظايا زجاجية، ومصابيح زيتية، ومجوهرات، وعملات معدنية.

ومن بين أبرز القطع المكتشفة عملة تحمل صورة فوستينا الكبرى، زوجة الإمبراطور الروماني أنطونينوس بيوس، ويعود تاريخها إلى نحو عام 141 ميلادية.

ويعد الباحثون هذه العملة من الأدلة المهمة التي تساعد في تحديد الإطار الزمني لاستخدام المقبرة وتاريخ المجتمع الذي عاش في المنطقة.

وأظهرت أعمال التنقيب أن المقبرة أقيمت خارج المنطقة السكنية وبالقرب من طرق رئيسية للنقل، وهو نمط يتوافق مع طبيعة توزيع المنشآت والمناطق السكنية التي جرى تحديدها في الموقع الأثري.
اكتشاف مقبرة رومانية تضم رفات نحو 20 طفلاً في رومانيا

تحليلات علمية للكشف عن صحة الأطفال

ونُقلت الرفات البشرية التي جرى استخراجها خلال أعمال التنقيب إلى عهدة متحف مقاطعة مورش، حيث سيخضع بعضها لفحوص علمية متخصصة بهدف البحث عن مؤشرات تتعلق بالنظام الغذائي والأمراض المحتملة التي ربما عانى منها السكان.

ومن المتوقع أن تساعد دراسة هياكل الأطفال العظمية على تقديم معلومات إضافية حول حالتهم الصحية، إلى جانب المساهمة في فهم التركيبة السكانية للمجتمع الذي عاش في هذه المنطقة خلال الحقبة الرومانية.

ولا تزال أعمال التنقيب مستمرة، فيما يواصل علماء الآثار استكشاف الموقع بهدف تحديد المساحة الكاملة للمقبرة والكشف عن مزيد من الأدلة التي قد تساعد في فهم تاريخ المستوطنة والظروف التي عاش فيها سكانها.