The Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, expressed great pride and appreciation for Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in supporting Gulf, Arab, Islamic, international, and humanitarian issues. He affirmed that the Kingdom has been and will continue to be the primary supporter and ally for the security and stability of the region, and a voice of reason and wisdom in international forums, as well as a leader in humanitarian and relief efforts that extend their impact to all corners of the world.



Joint Parliamentary Cooperation



Al-Musallam praised the rich history of Bahraini-Saudi relations, the strong fraternal ties, the developed cooperation, and the shared destiny, thanks to the care of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries. On the occasion of Saudi National Day, the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain emphasized the importance of enhancing joint parliamentary cooperation between the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, and the continuous coordination in regional and international parliamentary forums, in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and strengthens the path of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Comprehensive Development in All Fields



He noted the comprehensive development that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing in all fields under Vision 2030, where it has become a global model in development and economic transformation, empowering youth, investing in people, and major future projects that serve all of humanity.