أعرب رئيس مجلس النواب في مملكة البحرين أحمد بن سلمان المسلم عن بالغ الفخر والاعتزاز بالدور المحوري للسعودية في دعم القضايا الخليجية والعربية والإسلامية والدولية والإنسانية. وأكد أن المملكة كانت وستظل السند والداعم الأول لأمن واستقرار المنطقة، وصوت العقل والحكمة في المحافل الدولية، ورائدة العمل الإغاثي والإنساني الذي يمتد أثره إلى كل بقاع العالم.
تعاون برلماني مشترك
وأشاد المسلم بما تشهده العلاقات البحرينية السعودية من تاريخ عريق، ووشائج أخوية متينة، وتعاون متطور، ومصير مشترك، بفضل الرعاية من قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين. وبمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، أكد رئيس مجلس النواب بمملكة البحرين، الحرص على تعزيز التعاون البرلماني المشترك بين مجلسي النواب والشورى، والتنسيق المستمر في المحافل البرلمانية الإقليمية والدولية، بما يخدم مصالح البلدين الشقيقين، ويعزز مسيرة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
تطور شامل بكافة المجالات
ونوّه بما تشهده المملكة العربية السعودية من تطور شامل في كافة المجالات ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، حيث أصبحت نموذجًا عالميًا في التنمية والتحول الاقتصادي، وتمكين الشباب، والاستثمار في الإنسان، ومشاريع المستقبل الكبرى التي تخدم الإنسانية جمعاء.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, expressed great pride and appreciation for Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in supporting Gulf, Arab, Islamic, international, and humanitarian issues. He affirmed that the Kingdom has been and will continue to be the primary supporter and ally for the security and stability of the region, and a voice of reason and wisdom in international forums, as well as a leader in humanitarian and relief efforts that extend their impact to all corners of the world.
Joint Parliamentary Cooperation
Al-Musallam praised the rich history of Bahraini-Saudi relations, the strong fraternal ties, the developed cooperation, and the shared destiny, thanks to the care of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries. On the occasion of Saudi National Day, the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain emphasized the importance of enhancing joint parliamentary cooperation between the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, and the continuous coordination in regional and international parliamentary forums, in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and strengthens the path of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Comprehensive Development in All Fields
He noted the comprehensive development that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing in all fields under Vision 2030, where it has become a global model in development and economic transformation, empowering youth, investing in people, and major future projects that serve all of humanity.