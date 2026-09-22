أعرب رئيس مجلس النواب في مملكة البحرين أحمد بن سلمان المسلم عن بالغ الفخر والاعتزاز بالدور المحوري للسعودية في دعم القضايا الخليجية والعربية والإسلامية والدولية والإنسانية. وأكد أن المملكة كانت وستظل السند والداعم الأول لأمن واستقرار المنطقة، وصوت العقل والحكمة في المحافل الدولية، ورائدة العمل الإغاثي والإنساني الذي يمتد أثره إلى كل بقاع العالم.


تعاون برلماني مشترك


وأشاد المسلم بما تشهده العلاقات البحرينية السعودية من تاريخ عريق، ووشائج أخوية متينة، وتعاون متطور، ومصير مشترك، بفضل الرعاية من قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين. وبمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي، أكد رئيس مجلس النواب بمملكة البحرين، الحرص على تعزيز التعاون البرلماني المشترك بين مجلسي النواب والشورى، والتنسيق المستمر في المحافل البرلمانية الإقليمية والدولية، بما يخدم مصالح البلدين الشقيقين، ويعزز مسيرة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.


تطور شامل بكافة المجالات


ونوّه بما تشهده المملكة العربية السعودية من تطور شامل في كافة المجالات ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، حيث أصبحت نموذجًا عالميًا في التنمية والتحول الاقتصادي، وتمكين الشباب، والاستثمار في الإنسان، ومشاريع المستقبل الكبرى التي تخدم الإنسانية جمعاء.