جددت الأمم المتحدة إدانتها للهجمات التي تشنها مليشيا الحوثي عبر الحدود على المملكة العربية السعودية، بما في ذلك محاولة استهداف العاصمة الرياض، والهجمات التي طالت المدنيين والبنية التحتية للطاقة في مناطق أخرى من المملكة.

وقال المتحدث باسم الأمم المتحدة ستيفان دوجاريك، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي اليومي في مقر المنظمة الدولية، إن الأمم المتحدة لا تزال تشعر بقلق بالغ إزاء التصعيد العسكري الجاري في اليمن ومحيطه، وما يترتب عليه من تداعيات خطيرة على المدنيين داخل اليمن وفي أنحاء المنطقة.

قلق من التصعيد في اليمن

وأشار دوجاريك إلى العمليات الهجومية التي تشنها مليشيا الحوثي في تعز ولحج ومأرب، مؤكداً أن استمرار التصعيد يحمل عواقب وخيمة على المدنيين.

ودعت الأمم المتحدة جميع الأطراف إلى ممارسة ضبط النفس والعمل على منع أي تصعيد إضافي.

دعوة لحماية المدنيين

وحث دوجاريك الأطراف على الوفاء بالتزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي الإنساني، بما في ذلك الالتزام بحظر شن الهجمات المباشرة ضد المدنيين والبنية التحتية المدنية.

وجددت الأمم المتحدة دعوتها إلى حماية المدنيين والمنشآت المدنية، في ظل استمرار التصعيد العسكري في اليمن ومحيطه.