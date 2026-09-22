The United Nations has renewed its condemnation of the attacks launched by the Houthi militia across the border on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the attempted targeting of the capital Riyadh, and the attacks that have affected civilians and energy infrastructure in other areas of the Kingdom.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated during the daily press briefing at the international organization's headquarters that the United Nations remains deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation in Yemen and its serious repercussions on civilians inside Yemen and across the region.

Concern Over Escalation in Yemen

Dujarric pointed to the offensive operations being carried out by the Houthi militia in Taiz, Lahij, and Marib, emphasizing that the continuation of the escalation carries dire consequences for civilians.

The United Nations called on all parties to exercise restraint and work to prevent any further escalation.

Call to Protect Civilians

Dujarric urged the parties to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the commitment to refrain from launching direct attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The United Nations reiterated its call to protect civilians and civilian facilities amid the ongoing military escalation in Yemen and its surroundings.