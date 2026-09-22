تتواصل الاستعدادات لطرح فيلم «مطلوب عائلياً» في دور العرض السينمائي، إذ تحدد يوم 7 أكتوبر القادم لبدء عرضه في مصر، على أن ينطلق في دور العرض الخليجية في 8 أكتوبر ضمن موسم أفلام 2026.

الترويج لبوسترات العمل

وشاركت الجهة المنتجة البوسترات الفردية لفيلم «مطلوب عائلياً»، بالتزامن مع الاستعداد لطرحه في دور العرض السينمائي، وكشفت البوسترات عن ملامح الشخصيات المشاركة في العمل، وسط أجواء يغلب عليها الغموض.

وظهر كريم عبدالعزيز في أحد البوسترات محاطاً بمجموعة من الأشخاص الذين يرتدون ملابس موحدة باللون الأسود ونظارات شمسية، فيما بدت على ملامحه علامات الدهشة والحيرة، في مشهد يثير التساؤلات حول هويتهم وسبب وجودهم برفقته.

ويجمع الفيلم كريم عبدالعزيز وياسمين صبري في ثاني تعاون سينمائي بينهما، بمشاركة مجموعة من الفنانين، بينهم مصطفى خاطر، وسارة بركة، وسامي مغاوري، إلى جانب عدد من ضيوف الشرف، أبرزهم أحمد فهمي ونسرين أمين.

أبطال وصنّاع «مطلوب عائلياً»

ويحمل الفيلم توقيع شريف الليثي في التأليف، بينما يتولى معتز التوني مهمة الإخراج، ومن المقرر أن يتم توزيع العمل في الأسواق العربية والعالمية.

ثاني تعاون بين كريم وياسمين

ويعيد «مطلوب عائلياً» التعاون بين كريم عبدالعزيز وياسمين صبري بعد مشاركتهما في فيلم «المشروع X»، الذي عرض ضمن موسم عيد الأضحى السينمائي.

آخر أعمال كريم عبدالعزيز

وكان آخر أعمال كريم عبدالعزيز فيلم «7 Dogs»، الذي جسده فيه شخصية «غالي أبو داود»، وجمعه بالفنان أحمد عز، إلى جانب عدد من النجوم العالميين، من بينهم سلمان خان ومونيكا بيلوتشي وآخرون، وحصد العمل حينها إشادات واسعة في الوطن العربي.