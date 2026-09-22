The preparations continue for the release of the film "Family Wanted" in cinemas, with October 7 set as the date for its premiere in Egypt, and it will launch in Gulf theaters on October 8 as part of the 2026 film season.

Promoting the Work's Posters

The production company shared individual posters for the film "Family Wanted," coinciding with the preparations for its release in cinemas, revealing the features of the characters involved in the work, amidst an atmosphere dominated by mystery.

Kareem Abdel Aziz appeared in one of the posters surrounded by a group of people dressed in matching black outfits and sunglasses, while his face showed signs of surprise and confusion, in a scene that raises questions about their identity and the reason for their presence with him.

The film brings together Kareem Abdel Aziz and Yasmin Sabri in their second cinematic collaboration, featuring a group of artists, including Mostafa Khater, Sara Baraka, and Sami Maghawry, along with several guest stars, most notably Ahmed Fahmy and Nasreen Amin.

The Stars and Creators of "Family Wanted"

The film is written by Sherif El Leithy, while Moataz El Touny is responsible for directing. The work is set to be distributed in Arab and international markets.

The Second Collaboration Between Kareem and Yasmin

"Family Wanted" marks the collaboration between Kareem Abdel Aziz and Yasmin Sabri after their participation in the film "Project X," which was released during the Eid al-Adha film season.

Kareem Abdel Aziz's Latest Works

Kareem Abdel Aziz's latest work was the film "7 Dogs," in which he portrayed the character "Ghali Abu Dawood," alongside artist Ahmed Ezz, as well as several international stars, including Salman Khan and Monica Bellucci, among others. The work received widespread acclaim in the Arab world at that time.