The Lebanese artist Rami Ayash and the Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad are preparing to release their first musical "duet" together, in a new collaboration that the duo chose to reveal in a different way, as they shared with their audience a spontaneous video from the work's atmosphere, without disclosing the release date of the song or its full details.

The stars accompanied the video with the phrase "Closer than you think" through their various official accounts, indicating the imminent release of the duet, amid audience interaction and anticipation for the details of the awaited collaboration.

"Sultanah" reveals a part of the song

The video featured a fun atmosphere between Rami Ayash and Ahmed Saad, as Ayash was seen driving his car while Saad was sleeping next to him, before Ayash surprised him by turning up the music, quickly changing the mood and the duo interacting with a snippet of the song.

During the clip, Ahmed Saad repeated the word "Sultanah," before Rami Ayash continued: "Your love makes me Sultanah," in a short appearance that revealed a part of the duet's lyrics, without presenting the full song.

Release date of the duet

Rami Ayash and Ahmed Saad continue to build excitement for the new work, while they have not yet announced the official release date, or the name of the song definitively, contenting themselves with indicating its near release. The song's lyrics are by Mohamed El Bouga, and the music is composed by Mohamed Abdel Moneim.

Ahmed Saad sings with his daughter

In a different context, Ahmed Saad has embarked on a new musical experience with his daughter Judy through the song "Keda Keda," which represents their first official duet together, in a work that blends Eastern and Latin music, with lyrics by Amir Taima, and music composed by Ahmed Saad and Nader Hamdy, and distributed by Nader Hamdy, directed by Hossam El-Husseini.

The song was filmed in Belgium, and Judy presents a part in Spanish, while Ahmed Saad performs his part in the Egyptian dialect, in an experience that combines two different musical styles.