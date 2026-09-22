يستعد الفنان اللبناني رامي عياش والفنان المصري أحمد سعد لطرح أول «ديو» غنائي يجمعهما، في تعاون جديد اختار الثنائي الكشف عنه بطريقة مختلفة، إذ شاركا جمهورهما مقطع فيديو عفوياً من أجواء العمل، دون الكشف عن موعد طرح الأغنية أو تفاصيلها كاملة.

وأرفق النجمان الفيديو بعبارة «أقرب مما تتوقعون» عبر حساباتهما الرسمية المختلفة، في إشارة إلى اقتراب طرح الديو، وسط تفاعل من الجمهور وترقب للكشف عن تفاصيل التعاون المنتظر.

«سلطنة» تكشف جانباً من الأغنية

وحمل الفيديو أجواء مرحة بين رامي عياش وأحمد سعد، إذ ظهر عياش يقود سيارته، بينما كان سعد إلى جواره نائماً، قبل أن يفاجئه عياش برفع صوت الموسيقى، لتتغير الأجواء سريعاً ويتفاعل الثنائي مع مقطع من الأغنية.

وخلال المقطع، ردد أحمد سعد كلمة «سلطنة»، قبل أن يكمل رامي عياش: «حبك عاملي سلطنة»، في ظهور قصير كشف جانباً من كلمات الديو، دون طرح الأغنية كاملة.

موعد طرح الديو

ويواصل رامي عياش وأحمد سعد حالة التشويق للعمل الجديد، فيما لم يعلنا حتى الآن عن الموعد الرسمي لطرحه، أو اسم الأغنية بشكل مؤكد، مكتفيين بالإشارة إلى قرب صدورها، والأغنية من كلمات محمد البوغة، وألحان محمد عبدالمنعم.

أحمد سعد يغني برفقة ابنته

وفي سياق مختلف، خاض أحمد سعد تجربة غنائية جديدة برفقة ابنته جودي من خلال أغنية «كدا كدا»، التي تمثل أول «ديو» رسمي يجمعهما، في عمل يمزج بين الموسيقى الشرقية واللاتينية، من كلمات أمير طعيمة، وألحان أحمد سعد ونادر حمدي، وتوزيع نادر حمدي، وإخراج حسام الحسيني.

وصُورت الأغنية في بلجيكا، وتقدم جودي مقطعاً باللغة الإسبانية، بينما يؤدي أحمد سعد الجزء الخاص به باللهجة المصرية، في تجربة تجمع بين لونين غنائيين مختلفين.