أعلنت مؤسسة البحر الأحمر السينمائي تأجيل الدورة السادسة من مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي إلى الربع الرابع من عام 2027.
وأوضحت المؤسسة أن القرار جاء بعد مراجعة شاملة لعدد من الاعتبارات المرتبطة بتوقيت الدورة القادمة، من بينها المتطلبات اللوجستية المصاحبة لاستضافة حدث دولي بهذا الحجم، وحرصها على اختيار التوقيت والظروف الأكثر ملاءمة لتقديم التجربة التي عرف بها المهرجان.
وأكدت أن الدورة السادسة ستعود في عام 2027 برؤية متجددة وبرنامج يواصل الاحتفاء بالسينما وصناعها من المملكة والمنطقة والعالم.
وأشارت إلى استمرارها في أداء رسالتها على مدار العام، من خلال دعم صناع الأفلام وتعزيز صناعة السينما عبر صندوق البحر الأحمر ومعامل البحر الأحمر، إلى جانب برامجها ومبادراتها المختلفة.
وأضافت أن برامج المؤسسة الممتدة على مدار العام ستنطلق في نوفمبر 2026 بميدان الثقافة في جدة التاريخية.
The Red Sea Film Foundation announced the postponement of the sixth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival to the fourth quarter of 2027.
The foundation explained that the decision came after a comprehensive review of several considerations related to the timing of the upcoming edition, including the logistical requirements associated with hosting an international event of this scale, and its commitment to choosing the most suitable timing and conditions to provide the experience for which the festival is known.
It confirmed that the sixth edition will return in 2027 with a renewed vision and a program that continues to celebrate cinema and its creators from the Kingdom, the region, and around the world.
It also noted its ongoing commitment to fulfilling its mission throughout the year by supporting filmmakers and enhancing the film industry through the Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Labs, alongside its various programs and initiatives.
Additionally, the foundation stated that its year-round programs will kick off in November 2026 at the Cultural Square in historic Jeddah.