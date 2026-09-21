The Red Sea Film Foundation announced the postponement of the sixth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival to the fourth quarter of 2027.

The foundation explained that the decision came after a comprehensive review of several considerations related to the timing of the upcoming edition, including the logistical requirements associated with hosting an international event of this scale, and its commitment to choosing the most suitable timing and conditions to provide the experience for which the festival is known.

It confirmed that the sixth edition will return in 2027 with a renewed vision and a program that continues to celebrate cinema and its creators from the Kingdom, the region, and around the world.

It also noted its ongoing commitment to fulfilling its mission throughout the year by supporting filmmakers and enhancing the film industry through the Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Labs, alongside its various programs and initiatives.

Additionally, the foundation stated that its year-round programs will kick off in November 2026 at the Cultural Square in historic Jeddah.