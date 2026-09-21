أعلنت مؤسسة البحر الأحمر السينمائي تأجيل الدورة السادسة من مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي إلى الربع الرابع من عام 2027.

وأوضحت المؤسسة أن القرار جاء بعد مراجعة شاملة لعدد من الاعتبارات المرتبطة بتوقيت الدورة القادمة، من بينها المتطلبات اللوجستية المصاحبة لاستضافة حدث دولي بهذا الحجم، وحرصها على اختيار التوقيت والظروف الأكثر ملاءمة لتقديم التجربة التي عرف بها المهرجان.

وأكدت أن الدورة السادسة ستعود في عام 2027 برؤية متجددة وبرنامج يواصل الاحتفاء بالسينما وصناعها من المملكة والمنطقة والعالم.

وأشارت إلى استمرارها في أداء رسالتها على مدار العام، من خلال دعم صناع الأفلام وتعزيز صناعة السينما عبر صندوق البحر الأحمر ومعامل البحر الأحمر، إلى جانب برامجها ومبادراتها المختلفة.

وأضافت أن برامج المؤسسة الممتدة على مدار العام ستنطلق في نوفمبر 2026 بميدان الثقافة في جدة التاريخية.