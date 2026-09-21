لم تسمح الفنانة بلقيس فتحي لانتقاد عابر لإطلالتها بأن يغيّر نظرتها إلى نفسها، إذ اختارت الرد بثقة واضحة على متابعة طلبت منها إطالة شعرها، مؤكدة أن علاقتها بمظهرها لا تتوقف عند طول الشعر أو تغيّر الوزن، بل تنطلق من قناعتها الخاصة بجمالها.

وجاء تعليق المتابعة مطالبًا بلقيس بأن تغيّر شكلها وتترك شعرها ينمو، لترد الفنانة بكلمات حملت قدرًا من الطرافة والاعتزاز بالنفس، قائلة إنها ترى نفسها «مثل القمر»، سواء كان شعرها طويلًا أو قصيرًا، وسواء تغيّر وزنها، في رسالة اختصرت بها موقفها من التعليقات التي تتناول مظهرها.

ولم تكتفِ بلقيس بالرد على التعليق، بل تحدثت عن حضورها في عالم الموضة والجمال، مؤكدة أن مسيرتها لا تقتصر على الموسيقى وحدها.

ويأتي هذا الحديث في وقت تحافظ فيه بلقيس على حضور متنوع بين الفن والموضة والإعلانات، مع اعتمادها خلال ظهورها الإعلامي والفني على تغيير تسريحاتها وإطلالاتها من مناسبة إلى أخرى؛ وهو ما يجعل مظهرها حاضرًا باستمرار ضمن اهتمامات جمهورها ومتابعيها.

وعلى الجانب الشخصي، كانت بلقيس قد كشفت، خلال وقت سابق، عن دخولها في علاقة عاطفية جادة، موضحة أنها تتطلع إلى أن تنتهي بالزواج وتكوين أسرة مستقرة. وأشارت إلى أن الشخص الذي ترتبط به ينتمي إلى خارج الوسط الفني، وأنها تنظر إلى حياتها العاطفية من زاوية الاستقرار وبناء عائلة.

أما فنيًا، فتواصل بلقيس نشاطها الغنائي من خلال أعمال متنوعة، من بينها أغنية (يامطنشنا) باللهجة المصرية، التي تعاونت فيها مع الشاعر مصطفى حسن والملحن بلال سرور، بينما تولى سليمان دميان مهمة التوزيع الموسيقي.

وصُوّر الفيديو كليب الخاص بالأغنية على شواطئ بيروت في لبنان، تحت إدارة المخرج إيلي فهد، في أجواء تجمع بين الرومانسية والكوميديا، بما يتناسب مع طبيعة العمل التي تقدمها بلقيس في قالب مختلف عن بعض أعمالها السابقة.

وكشفت الفنانة أن الأغنية ظلت جاهزة لنحو أربعة أعوام قبل طرحها، لكنها فضّلت الاحتفاظ بها إلى أن تجد المعالجة الموسيقية التي تشعر بأنها الأقرب إلى رؤيتها الفنية، قبل أن تعود إليها وتقرر تقديمها للجمهور بصورتها النهائية.