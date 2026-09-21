The artist Balqis Fathi did not allow a fleeting criticism of her appearance to change her perception of herself, as she chose to respond with clear confidence to a follower who asked her to grow her hair longer, affirming that her relationship with her appearance does not depend on hair length or weight changes, but rather stems from her own conviction of her beauty.

The follower's comment demanded that Balqis change her look and let her hair grow, to which the artist responded with words that carried a sense of humor and self-pride, saying she sees herself "like the moon," whether her hair is long or short, and regardless of her weight changes, in a message that summarized her stance on comments regarding her appearance.

Balqis did not stop at responding to the comment; she also spoke about her presence in the world of fashion and beauty, confirming that her career is not limited to music alone.

This discussion comes at a time when Balqis maintains a diverse presence between art, fashion, and advertisements, relying on changing her hairstyles and looks from one event to another during her media and artistic appearances; which keeps her appearance consistently in the interests of her audience and followers.

On a personal level, Balqis had previously revealed that she entered into a serious romantic relationship, explaining that she hopes it will lead to marriage and a stable family. She indicated that the person she is involved with is from outside the artistic community, and that she views her romantic life from the perspective of stability and family building.

Musically, Balqis continues her singing activity through various works, including the song (Ya Matnashna) in the Egyptian dialect, which she collaborated on with poet Mustafa Hassan and composer Bilal Sarour, while Suleiman Damyan handled the musical distribution.

The music video for the song was filmed on the beaches of Beirut, Lebanon, under the direction of director Eli Fahd, in an atmosphere that combines romance and comedy, fitting the nature of the work that Balqis presents in a different style from some of her previous works.

The artist revealed that the song had been ready for about four years before its release, but she preferred to keep it until she found the musical treatment that she felt was closest to her artistic vision, before returning to it and deciding to present it to the audience in its final form.



