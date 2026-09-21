The preliminary results of the Russian parliamentary elections, which took place in the first legislative vote since the start of the extensive Russian attack on Ukraine in 2022, showed a wide advance for the ruling "United Russia" party, amid European and Ukrainian criticisms of the electoral process, cyberattacks, and Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Moscow and other Russian regions.



The Central Election Commission stated today (Monday) that "United Russia" received 57.83% of the votes after counting 95% of them, compared to 49.8% in the 2021 elections. Projections indicate that the party will secure about 355 seats out of 450 in the State Duma, granting it a two-thirds majority that allows it to pass constitutional amendments.



The Communist Party came in second with about 14%, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party with about 8.7%, while the competition was limited to parties that are supportive to varying degrees of President Vladimir Putin and his policies. The only registered party that opposed the war in Ukraine was not allowed to participate, having been excluded by a court decision last month.



The voting, which lasted from Friday to Sunday, included Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared annexed, in addition to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, a move condemned by Kyiv and described as illegal, while the European Union considered it a "flagrant violation of international law."



The elections coincided with a security escalation, as Russian authorities announced that extensive Ukrainian drone attacks targeted Moscow and its surrounding area during the last day of voting, resulting in the deaths of two people and a fire at an oil refinery. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that the attack was "unprecedented," confirming the downing of more than 1,600 drones, including 450 that were headed towards the capital.



In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the strikes, stating that the long-range operations had a significant impact in the Moscow region, while simultaneously announcing his agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a meeting in New York following a phone call between them.



The Russian Election Commission announced that the electronic voting system was subjected to more than a thousand waves of attacks aimed at overwhelming it with requests, in addition to targeting communication infrastructure. Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova stated that the attacks were carried out by "highly professional" groups using artificial intelligence tools, indicating signs of Ukrainian interference.



Meanwhile, former President Dmitry Medvedev, who heads "United Russia," stated that the party performed exceptionally well, calling for the implementation of Putin's decisions, while urging Russians to participate in the voting as an expression of support for the army and a response to those seeking to weaken Russia.



In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas criticized the elections, deeming them "another significant setback for Russian democracy," accusing the Kremlin of silencing the opposition and excluding international observers. She stated that the process has become nothing more than a "facade of democracy," announcing a proposal for measures against officials she said facilitated the conduct of elections in Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia.