أظهرت النتائج الأولية للانتخابات البرلمانية الروسية، التي جرت في أول اقتراع تشريعي منذ بدء الهجوم الروسي الواسع على أوكرانيا عام 2022، تقدماً واسعاً لحزب «روسيا الموحدة» الحاكم، وسط انتقادات أوروبية وأوكرانية للعملية الانتخابية، وهجمات إلكترونية وغارات أوكرانية بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت موسكو ومناطق روسية أخرى.
وقالت لجنة الانتخابات المركزية، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن «روسيا الموحدة» حصل على 57.83% من الأصوات بعد فرز 95% منها، مقابل 49.8% في انتخابات 2021. وتشير التوقعات إلى حصول الحزب على نحو 355 مقعداً من أصل 450 في مجلس الدوما، بما يمنحه أغلبية الثلثين التي تتيح له تمرير تعديلات دستورية.
وحل الحزب الشيوعي في المرتبة الثانية بنحو 14%، يليه الحزب الليبرالي الديمقراطي القومي بنحو 8.7%، فيما اقتصرت المنافسة على أحزاب مؤيدة بدرجات متفاوتة للرئيس فلاديمير بوتين وسياساته. ولم يُسمح للحزب المسجل الوحيد الذي عارض الحرب في أوكرانيا بالمشاركة، بعد أن استُبعد بقرار قضائي الشهر الماضي.
وشمل الاقتراع، الذي استمر من الجمعة حتى الأحد، مناطق أوكرانية أعلنت موسكو ضمها، إضافة إلى شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها روسيا عام 2014، في خطوة نددت بها كييف ووصفتها بأنها غير قانونية، فيما اعتبرها الاتحاد الأوروبي «انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي».
وتزامنت الانتخابات مع تصعيد أمني، إذ أعلنت السلطات الروسية أن هجمات أوكرانية واسعة بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت موسكو والمنطقة المحيطة بها خلال اليوم الأخير من التصويت، وأسفرت عن مقتل شخصين واشتعال حريق في مصفاة للنفط. وقال رئيس بلدية موسكو سيرغي سوبيانين إن الهجوم كان «غير مسبوق»، مؤكداً إسقاط أكثر من 1600 مسيرة، بينها 450 كانت متجهة نحو العاصمة.
وفي المقابل، أشاد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بالضربات، وقال إن العمليات بعيدة المدى كان لها تأثير كبير في منطقة موسكو، معلناً في الوقت ذاته اتفاقه مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على عقد لقاء في نيويورك عقب اتصال هاتفي بينهما.
وأعلنت لجنة الانتخابات الروسية تعرض منظومة التصويت الإلكتروني لأكثر من ألف موجة هجمات هدفت إلى إغراقها بالطلبات، إلى جانب استهداف البنية التحتية للاتصالات. وقالت رئيسة اللجنة إيلا بامفيلوفا إن الهجمات نفذتها مجموعات «محترفة للغاية» واستخدمت أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مشيرة إلى مؤشرات على تدخل أوكراني.
وفي المقابل، قال الرئيس السابق دميتري ميدفيديف، الذي يترأس «روسيا الموحدة»، إن الحزب حقق أداءً مميزاً، داعياً إلى وضع قرارات بوتين موضع التنفيذ، فيما حث بوتين الروس على المشاركة في التصويت باعتباره تعبيراً عن دعم الجيش ورداً على من يسعون إلى إضعاف روسيا.
وفي بروكسل، انتقدت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس الانتخابات، واعتبرتها «انتكاسة كبيرة أخرى للديمقراطية الروسية»، متهمة الكرملين بإسكات المعارضة واستبعاد مراقبين دوليين. وقالت إن العملية لم تعد سوى «واجهة للديمقراطية»، معلنة اقتراح إجراءات ضد مسؤولين قالت إنهم سهلوا إجراء الانتخابات في الأراضي الأوكرانية التي تسيطر عليها روسيا.
The preliminary results of the Russian parliamentary elections, which took place in the first legislative vote since the start of the extensive Russian attack on Ukraine in 2022, showed a wide advance for the ruling "United Russia" party, amid European and Ukrainian criticisms of the electoral process, cyberattacks, and Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Moscow and other Russian regions.
The Central Election Commission stated today (Monday) that "United Russia" received 57.83% of the votes after counting 95% of them, compared to 49.8% in the 2021 elections. Projections indicate that the party will secure about 355 seats out of 450 in the State Duma, granting it a two-thirds majority that allows it to pass constitutional amendments.
The Communist Party came in second with about 14%, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party with about 8.7%, while the competition was limited to parties that are supportive to varying degrees of President Vladimir Putin and his policies. The only registered party that opposed the war in Ukraine was not allowed to participate, having been excluded by a court decision last month.
The voting, which lasted from Friday to Sunday, included Ukrainian regions that Moscow declared annexed, in addition to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, a move condemned by Kyiv and described as illegal, while the European Union considered it a "flagrant violation of international law."
The elections coincided with a security escalation, as Russian authorities announced that extensive Ukrainian drone attacks targeted Moscow and its surrounding area during the last day of voting, resulting in the deaths of two people and a fire at an oil refinery. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that the attack was "unprecedented," confirming the downing of more than 1,600 drones, including 450 that were headed towards the capital.
In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the strikes, stating that the long-range operations had a significant impact in the Moscow region, while simultaneously announcing his agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a meeting in New York following a phone call between them.
The Russian Election Commission announced that the electronic voting system was subjected to more than a thousand waves of attacks aimed at overwhelming it with requests, in addition to targeting communication infrastructure. Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova stated that the attacks were carried out by "highly professional" groups using artificial intelligence tools, indicating signs of Ukrainian interference.
Meanwhile, former President Dmitry Medvedev, who heads "United Russia," stated that the party performed exceptionally well, calling for the implementation of Putin's decisions, while urging Russians to participate in the voting as an expression of support for the army and a response to those seeking to weaken Russia.
In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas criticized the elections, deeming them "another significant setback for Russian democracy," accusing the Kremlin of silencing the opposition and excluding international observers. She stated that the process has become nothing more than a "facade of democracy," announcing a proposal for measures against officials she said facilitated the conduct of elections in Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia.