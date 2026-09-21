أظهرت النتائج الأولية للانتخابات البرلمانية الروسية، التي جرت في أول اقتراع تشريعي منذ بدء الهجوم الروسي الواسع على أوكرانيا عام 2022، تقدماً واسعاً لحزب «روسيا الموحدة» الحاكم، وسط انتقادات أوروبية وأوكرانية للعملية الانتخابية، وهجمات إلكترونية وغارات أوكرانية بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت موسكو ومناطق روسية أخرى.


وقالت لجنة الانتخابات المركزية، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن «روسيا الموحدة» حصل على 57.83% من الأصوات بعد فرز 95% منها، مقابل 49.8% في انتخابات 2021. وتشير التوقعات إلى حصول الحزب على نحو 355 مقعداً من أصل 450 في مجلس الدوما، بما يمنحه أغلبية الثلثين التي تتيح له تمرير تعديلات دستورية.


وحل الحزب الشيوعي في المرتبة الثانية بنحو 14%، يليه الحزب الليبرالي الديمقراطي القومي بنحو 8.7%، فيما اقتصرت المنافسة على أحزاب مؤيدة بدرجات متفاوتة للرئيس فلاديمير بوتين وسياساته. ولم يُسمح للحزب المسجل الوحيد الذي عارض الحرب في أوكرانيا بالمشاركة، بعد أن استُبعد بقرار قضائي الشهر الماضي.


وشمل الاقتراع، الذي استمر من الجمعة حتى الأحد، مناطق أوكرانية أعلنت موسكو ضمها، إضافة إلى شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها روسيا عام 2014، في خطوة نددت بها كييف ووصفتها بأنها غير قانونية، فيما اعتبرها الاتحاد الأوروبي «انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي».


وتزامنت الانتخابات مع تصعيد أمني، إذ أعلنت السلطات الروسية أن هجمات أوكرانية واسعة بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت موسكو والمنطقة المحيطة بها خلال اليوم الأخير من التصويت، وأسفرت عن مقتل شخصين واشتعال حريق في مصفاة للنفط. وقال رئيس بلدية موسكو سيرغي سوبيانين إن الهجوم كان «غير مسبوق»، مؤكداً إسقاط أكثر من 1600 مسيرة، بينها 450 كانت متجهة نحو العاصمة.


وفي المقابل، أشاد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بالضربات، وقال إن العمليات بعيدة المدى كان لها تأثير كبير في منطقة موسكو، معلناً في الوقت ذاته اتفاقه مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على عقد لقاء في نيويورك عقب اتصال هاتفي بينهما.


وأعلنت لجنة الانتخابات الروسية تعرض منظومة التصويت الإلكتروني لأكثر من ألف موجة هجمات هدفت إلى إغراقها بالطلبات، إلى جانب استهداف البنية التحتية للاتصالات. وقالت رئيسة اللجنة إيلا بامفيلوفا إن الهجمات نفذتها مجموعات «محترفة للغاية» واستخدمت أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مشيرة إلى مؤشرات على تدخل أوكراني.


وفي المقابل، قال الرئيس السابق دميتري ميدفيديف، الذي يترأس «روسيا الموحدة»، إن الحزب حقق أداءً مميزاً، داعياً إلى وضع قرارات بوتين موضع التنفيذ، فيما حث بوتين الروس على المشاركة في التصويت باعتباره تعبيراً عن دعم الجيش ورداً على من يسعون إلى إضعاف روسيا.


وفي بروكسل، انتقدت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس الانتخابات، واعتبرتها «انتكاسة كبيرة أخرى للديمقراطية الروسية»، متهمة الكرملين بإسكات المعارضة واستبعاد مراقبين دوليين. وقالت إن العملية لم تعد سوى «واجهة للديمقراطية»، معلنة اقتراح إجراءات ضد مسؤولين قالت إنهم سهلوا إجراء الانتخابات في الأراضي الأوكرانية التي تسيطر عليها روسيا.