The Holy Capital Secretariat revealed to "Okaz" that there is no conflict between the transactions of citizens applying for the royal order to address the issue of occupied housing and the transactions that their owners previously submitted through the "Ehkaam" platform.

The spokesperson for the Holy Capital Secretariat, Dhaif Allah Al-Khazmari, confirmed that the "Ehkaam" platform is specialized in proving ownership and issuing deeds, while the transactions related to occupied housing represent a different pathway with its own independent procedures.

“Okaz” published the day before yesterday, under the title "7 Conditions for Addressing Occupied Housing," the conditions set by the Holy Capital Secretariat for accepting requests to address the status of existing housing. The most prominent conditions include that the housing must be actually existing and inhabited, that the applicant does not own another residence, that the location does not fall within the boundaries of the sanctuary or within zoning lines or prohibited ownership areas, that it is not a subject of tribal dispute or newly established migration, and that it does not fall within the plans or service and facility buffer zones.