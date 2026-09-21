أدانت جمهورية السنغال الهجمات التي شنتها الميليشيا الحوثية على عدة مدن في المملكة ومحاولتها استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.
تضامن كامل
وأعربت وزارة التكامل الأفريقي والشؤون الخارجية والسنغاليين في الخارج في بيان لها عن تضامنها الكامل مع المملكة قيادةً وشعباً.
The Republic of Senegal condemned the attacks launched by the Houthi militia on several cities in the Kingdom and its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects.
Full Solidarity
The Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people in a statement.