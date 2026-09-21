أدانت جمهورية السنغال الهجمات التي شنتها الميليشيا الحوثية على عدة مدن في المملكة ومحاولتها استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.

تضامن كامل

وأعربت وزارة التكامل الأفريقي والشؤون الخارجية والسنغاليين في الخارج في بيان لها عن تضامنها الكامل مع المملكة قيادةً وشعباً.