بحث الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية، نبيل فهمي، مع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أنطونيو غوتيريش، مستجدات التصعيد الخطير الذي تشهده المنطقة، وذلك خلال لقاء جمعهما في نيويورك على هامش أعمال الشق رفيع المستوى للدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.


وتصدر التصعيد الإقليمي أجندة المباحثات، حيث استعرض الجانبان تداعيات التطورات المتسارعة على أمن المنطقة العربية واستقرارها، إلى جانب انعكاساتها على حركة الملاحة الدولية وأمن الطاقة والتجارة العالمية.


وأكد فهمي تضامن جامعة الدول العربية مع دولها الأعضاء في جهودها الرامية إلى صون أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة منشآتها الحيوية، مشددًا على أهمية التعامل مع التطورات الإقليمية بما يحول دون اتساع نطاق التوتر.


مضيق هرمز والبحر الأحمر


وشدد الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية على أن حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز والبحر الأحمر تمثل مبدأ راسخًا في القانون الدولي، مؤكدًا أن احتواء التصعيد لا يقتصر على التعامل مع تداعياته، وإنما يتطلب تحركًا دوليًا جادًا لمعالجة أسبابه.


القضية الفلسطينية


كما تناول اللقاء تطورات الأوضاع في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وفي مقدمتها الوضع الإنساني في قطاع غزة، إلى جانب التطورات المتصلة بالضفة الغربية والقدس المحتلة.


وشدد فهمي على ضرورة امتثال إسرائيل للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، معتبرًا أن اتساع الاعتراف الدولي بالدولة الفلسطينية يتطلب خطوات تنفيذية لإنهاء الاحتلال وتجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.


وأكد أن قطاع غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، رافضًا أي ترتيبات من شأنها فصله عن الضفة الغربية.


وامتدت المباحثات إلى عدد من الملفات الإقليمية الأخرى، من بينها الأوضاع في سوريا ولبنان واليمن وليبيا والسودان، في ظل استمرار التحديات السياسية والأمنية والإنسانية التي تواجهها المنطقة.


دعوة لوقف إطلاق النار في السودان


وفيما يتعلق بالسودان، جدد فهمي وغوتيريش الدعوة إلى وقف إطلاق النار، والعمل على فتح ممرات آمنة تتيح إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى المدنيين، في ظل تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية والحاجة إلى ضمان وصول الإغاثة إلى المناطق المتضررة.


وأكد الجانبان في ختام اللقاء أهمية مواصلة التنسيق والتشاور بين جامعة الدول العربية والأمم المتحدة، وتعزيز الشراكة القائمة بين المنظمتين في التعامل مع الأزمات والملفات الإقليمية والدولية.


وشدد فهمي وغوتيريش على أهمية دعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام والاستقرار، والتعامل مع الأزمات الإقليمية من خلال التحرك الدبلوماسي والتنسيق الدولي.


ويأتي اللقاء على هامش اجتماعات الدورة الـ81 للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، التي تشكل منصة سنوية لبحث أبرز القضايا الدولية والإقليمية، في وقت تشهد فيه منطقة الشرق الأوسط تطورات متسارعة تمتد تداعياتها إلى ملفات الأمن والملاحة والطاقة والتجارة، إلى جانب الأزمات الإنسانية والسياسية في عدد من دول المنطقة.


وتكتسب المباحثات العربية الأممية أهمية في ظل تعدد الأزمات الإقليمية وتداخل تداعياتها، ما يجعل استمرار التنسيق بين جامعة الدول العربية والأمم المتحدة أحد مسارات التعامل مع الملفات المطروحة على الساحة الدولية.