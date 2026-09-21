بعد خمس سنوات من اغتيال الرئيس الهايتي جوفينيل مويز، دخلت القضية مرحلة جديدة مع نقل 18 مشتبهًا بهم من هايتي إلى الولايات المتحدة؛ حيث سيواجهون القضاء الفيدرالي في ولاية فلوريدا على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بالمؤامرة التي انتهت بمقتل الرئيس السابق.
ونُقل المشتبه بهم على متن طائرة عسكرية من العاصمة الهايتية (بورت أو برنس) إلى جنوب فلوريدا؛ وفق ما أعلن المدعي الفيدرالي الأمريكي للمنطقة الجنوبية من الولاية. وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن هذه الخطوة تمثِّل مرحلة جديدة في التحقيق والملاحقات المرتبطة بالقضية.
وكان مويز، البالغ من العمر 53 عامًا، قد قُتل بالرصاص داخل مقر إقامته في 7 يوليو 2021، في عملية شارك فيها -بحسب التحقيقات الأمريكية- نحو 20 مسلحًا كولومبيًا من ذوي الخبرة العسكرية، بينما أصيبت زوجته بجروح بالغة في الهجوم.
ومن بين الذين نُقلوا إلى الولايات المتحدة جوزيف فيليكس باديو، المسؤول الهايتي السابق الذي يُعد من أبرز المشتبه بهم في القضية، إلى جانب عددٍ من الكولومبيين المتهمين بالارتباط بالمؤامرة؛ بحسب تقارير إعلامية.
وأعلنت السلطات الأمريكية أن عدد الأشخاص الذين وُجهت إليهم اتهامات في القضية وصل إلى 30 شخصًا، بينما أصدرت محكمة فيدرالية في ميامي، خلال مايو الماضي، أحكام إدانة بحق أربعة متهمين على خلفية أدوارهم في المؤامرة.
وتقول النيابة الفيدرالية الأمريكية إن بعض المتهمين ارتبطوا بشركة أمنية خاصة مقرها فلوريدا، وإن المخطط كان مرتبطًا بوعود بالحصول على عقود ومكاسب مالية في حال الإطاحة بمويز.
وتكتسب المحاكمة في الولايات المتحدة أهمية خاصة بعدما واجهت الإجراءات القضائية في هايتي تأخيرات طويلة، في ظل الاضطرابات الأمنية والسياسية التي أعقبت اغتيال الرئيس. وقد جعلت هذه الظروف من الصعب المضي قدمًا في القضية داخل البلاد، وفق تقارير أمريكية ودولية.
وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن نقل المتهمين لا يعني انتهاء القضية، مؤكدين استمرار التحقيقات في الأشخاص الذين يُشتبه في تمويلهم أو تسهيلهم أو مشاركتهم في المؤامرة.
وهكذا، وبعد خمس سنوات من الرصاص الذي أنهى حياة رئيس هايتي، انتقلت واحدة من أكثر القضايا غموضًا في تاريخ البلاد الحديث من أروقة القضاء الهايتي إلى محكمة أمريكية في فلوريدا، حيث تبدأ مرحلة جديدة من المحاكمة والمساءلة.
Five years after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the case has entered a new phase with the transfer of 18 suspects from Haiti to the United States; where they will face federal court in Florida on charges related to the conspiracy that ended with the murder of the former president.
The suspects were transported on a military plane from the Haitian capital (Port-au-Prince) to South Florida, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. U.S. officials stated that this step represents a new phase in the investigation and prosecutions related to the case.
Moïse, who was 53 years old, was shot dead inside his residence on July 7, 2021, in an operation that involved—according to U.S. investigations—about 20 Colombian armed men with military experience, while his wife was severely injured in the attack.
Among those transferred to the United States is Joseph Felix Badio, a former Haitian official who is considered one of the main suspects in the case, along with several Colombians accused of being linked to the conspiracy, according to media reports.
U.S. authorities announced that the number of individuals charged in the case has reached 30, while a federal court in Miami issued convictions against four defendants last May for their roles in the conspiracy.
The U.S. federal prosecution claims that some of the defendants were connected to a private security company based in Florida, and that the plot was linked to promises of securing contracts and financial gains in the event of Moïse's overthrow.
The trial in the United States gains particular significance after judicial proceedings in Haiti faced long delays, amid the security and political turmoil that followed the president's assassination. These circumstances have made it difficult to move forward with the case within the country, according to American and international reports.
U.S. officials stated that the transfer of the defendants does not mean the end of the case, emphasizing that investigations continue into individuals suspected of financing, facilitating, or participating in the conspiracy.
Thus, five years after the bullets that ended the life of the Haitian president, one of the most mysterious cases in the modern history of the country has moved from the halls of Haitian justice to a U.S. court in Florida, where a new phase of trial and accountability begins.