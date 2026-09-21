Five years after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the case has entered a new phase with the transfer of 18 suspects from Haiti to the United States; where they will face federal court in Florida on charges related to the conspiracy that ended with the murder of the former president.

The suspects were transported on a military plane from the Haitian capital (Port-au-Prince) to South Florida, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. U.S. officials stated that this step represents a new phase in the investigation and prosecutions related to the case.

Moïse, who was 53 years old, was shot dead inside his residence on July 7, 2021, in an operation that involved—according to U.S. investigations—about 20 Colombian armed men with military experience, while his wife was severely injured in the attack.

Among those transferred to the United States is Joseph Felix Badio, a former Haitian official who is considered one of the main suspects in the case, along with several Colombians accused of being linked to the conspiracy, according to media reports.

U.S. authorities announced that the number of individuals charged in the case has reached 30, while a federal court in Miami issued convictions against four defendants last May for their roles in the conspiracy.

The U.S. federal prosecution claims that some of the defendants were connected to a private security company based in Florida, and that the plot was linked to promises of securing contracts and financial gains in the event of Moïse's overthrow.

The trial in the United States gains particular significance after judicial proceedings in Haiti faced long delays, amid the security and political turmoil that followed the president's assassination. These circumstances have made it difficult to move forward with the case within the country, according to American and international reports.

U.S. officials stated that the transfer of the defendants does not mean the end of the case, emphasizing that investigations continue into individuals suspected of financing, facilitating, or participating in the conspiracy.

Thus, five years after the bullets that ended the life of the Haitian president, one of the most mysterious cases in the modern history of the country has moved from the halls of Haitian justice to a U.S. court in Florida, where a new phase of trial and accountability begins.

