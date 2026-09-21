بعد خمس سنوات من اغتيال الرئيس الهايتي جوفينيل مويز، دخلت القضية مرحلة جديدة مع نقل 18 مشتبهًا بهم من هايتي إلى الولايات المتحدة؛ حيث سيواجهون القضاء الفيدرالي في ولاية فلوريدا على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بالمؤامرة التي انتهت بمقتل الرئيس السابق.

ونُقل المشتبه بهم على متن طائرة عسكرية من العاصمة الهايتية (بورت أو برنس) إلى جنوب فلوريدا؛ وفق ما أعلن المدعي الفيدرالي الأمريكي للمنطقة الجنوبية من الولاية. وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن هذه الخطوة تمثِّل مرحلة جديدة في التحقيق والملاحقات المرتبطة بالقضية.

وكان مويز، البالغ من العمر 53 عامًا، قد قُتل بالرصاص داخل مقر إقامته في 7 يوليو 2021، في عملية شارك فيها -بحسب التحقيقات الأمريكية- نحو 20 مسلحًا كولومبيًا من ذوي الخبرة العسكرية، بينما أصيبت زوجته بجروح بالغة في الهجوم.

ومن بين الذين نُقلوا إلى الولايات المتحدة جوزيف فيليكس باديو، المسؤول الهايتي السابق الذي يُعد من أبرز المشتبه بهم في القضية، إلى جانب عددٍ من الكولومبيين المتهمين بالارتباط بالمؤامرة؛ بحسب تقارير إعلامية.

وأعلنت السلطات الأمريكية أن عدد الأشخاص الذين وُجهت إليهم اتهامات في القضية وصل إلى 30 شخصًا، بينما أصدرت محكمة فيدرالية في ميامي، خلال مايو الماضي، أحكام إدانة بحق أربعة متهمين على خلفية أدوارهم في المؤامرة.

وتقول النيابة الفيدرالية الأمريكية إن بعض المتهمين ارتبطوا بشركة أمنية خاصة مقرها فلوريدا، وإن المخطط كان مرتبطًا بوعود بالحصول على عقود ومكاسب مالية في حال الإطاحة بمويز.

وتكتسب المحاكمة في الولايات المتحدة أهمية خاصة بعدما واجهت الإجراءات القضائية في هايتي تأخيرات طويلة، في ظل الاضطرابات الأمنية والسياسية التي أعقبت اغتيال الرئيس. وقد جعلت هذه الظروف من الصعب المضي قدمًا في القضية داخل البلاد، وفق تقارير أمريكية ودولية.

وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن نقل المتهمين لا يعني انتهاء القضية، مؤكدين استمرار التحقيقات في الأشخاص الذين يُشتبه في تمويلهم أو تسهيلهم أو مشاركتهم في المؤامرة.

وهكذا، وبعد خمس سنوات من الرصاص الذي أنهى حياة رئيس هايتي، انتقلت واحدة من أكثر القضايا غموضًا في تاريخ البلاد الحديث من أروقة القضاء الهايتي إلى محكمة أمريكية في فلوريدا، حيث تبدأ مرحلة جديدة من المحاكمة والمساءلة.