The special forces for environmental security apprehended 7 expatriates of Yemeni nationality for violating environmental regulations by exploiting the sediments in the Eastern Province, and legal procedures were applied against them.



Soil Excavation and Transportation



The forces clarified that 8 pieces of equipment used for soil excavation and transportation were seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999, and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.