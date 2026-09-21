ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي 7 مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسية اليمنية؛ لاستغلالهم الرواسب في المنطقة الشرقية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.


تجريف ونقل التربة


وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط 8 معدات تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و999، و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستُعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.