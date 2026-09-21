نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من هطول أمطار متوسطة على رهاط ومدركة التابعتين لمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية. وبيَّن أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
رياح نشطة
ونبَّه المركز اليوم من هطول أمطار خفيفة على العاصمة المقدسة ومحافظة الجموم، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة رياحًا نشطة، وتدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of moderate rainfall in Rahat and Mudrikah, which are part of the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms. It indicated that the situation will continue until 8 PM.
Active Winds
The center also warned today of light rain in the holy capital and the governorate of Jammum, with accompanying effects including active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms. The center stated that the situation will continue until 8 PM.