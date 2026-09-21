The National Center of Meteorology warned today of moderate rainfall in Rahat and Mudrikah, which are part of the Makkah region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms. It indicated that the situation will continue until 8 PM.



Active Winds



The center also warned today of light rain in the holy capital and the governorate of Jammum, with accompanying effects including active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms. The center stated that the situation will continue until 8 PM.