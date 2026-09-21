نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من هطول أمطار متوسطة على رهاط ومدركة التابعتين لمنطقة مكة المكرمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية. وبيَّن أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.


رياح نشطة


ونبَّه المركز اليوم من هطول أمطار خفيفة على العاصمة المقدسة ومحافظة الجموم، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة رياحًا نشطة، وتدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.