تحولت شحنة تضم مكونات حساسة لطائرات «F-35» الأسترالية إلى محور تحقيق أمريكي، بعدما كانت في طريقها من أستراليا إلى الولايات المتحدة لإجراء أعمال إصلاح، قبل أن يُعاد توجيهها بشكل غير متوقع إلى هونغ كونغ، ثم تختفي بعض مكوناتها.

شحنة في طريقها إلى أمريكا

كانت المكونات الأسترالية تُنقل إلى الولايات المتحدة لإجراء عمليات إصلاح لا تتوافر منشآتها في أستراليا، فيما تولت جهة وسيطة عملية النقل نيابة عن شركة «لوكهيد مارتن»، المصنّعة للطائرة «F-35»والمسؤولة عن إدارة مخزون قطع الغيار الخاصة بالبرنامج.
لكن أثناء عبور الشحنة المحيط الهادئ، تغيّر مسارها بصورة غير متوقعة، وانتهت في هونغ كونغ، قبل أن يتبين فقدان بعض المكونات، فيما لا تزال أسباب تغيير المسار والجهة التي تملك القطع حاليًا غير واضحة.

غطاء قمرة القيادة يرفع حساسية القضية

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، تضمنت الشحنة غطاء قمرة قيادة لطائرة«F-35»، وهو مكوّن يرتبط بتقنيات الطائرة منخفضة البصمة الرادارية، ما جعل الواقعة تتجاوز مسألة فقدان شحنة عسكرية عادية إلى مخاوف بشأن احتمال كشف تقنيات حساسة.
وتكمن أهمية الغطاء في المواد والخصائص المرتبطة بتقليل انعكاس الإشارات الرادارية، وهو ما قد يمنح أي جهة تتمكن من فحص المكوّن معلومات عن تصميم وتقنيات التخفي المستخدمة في الطائرة.

تحقيق أمريكي ومخاوف من وصولها للصين

أثار وصول الشحنة إلى هونغ كونغ، التابعة للصين كمنطقة إدارية خاصة، مخاوف في واشنطن من احتمال وصول المكونات إلى جهات صينية، خصوصًا أن برنامج «F-35» ظل محل اهتمام أجهزة الاستخبارات الصينية، وفق تقارير تناولت القضية.
وأفادت تقارير بأن مسؤولين أمريكيين أطلعوا لجانًا في الكونغرس على الواقعة، فيما بدأ تحقيق لمعرفة كيفية تغيير مسار الشحنة ومصير المكونات المفقودة.


البنتاغون يسعى لاستعادة القطع

وأكد مكتب البرنامج المشترك لطائرة «F-35» علمه بـ«مشكلة في شحنة مكونات غير صالحة للخدمة»، مشيرًا إلى العمل مع السلطات الأمريكية وشركاء القطاع الصناعي لاستعادة المكونات، والتحقيق في الواقعة، ووضع إجراءات تحول دون تكرارها.
وفي المقابل، لا يوجد حتى الآن دليل معلن يثبت أن الصين حصلت على المكونات المفقودة أو تمكنت من فحصها، فيما تبقى الأسئلة الرئيسية معلقة حول سبب تحويل الشحنة، وكيف اختفت القطع، ومن يملكها حاليًا.
وتضم أستراليا أسطولًا من 72 مقاتلة «F-35»، ما يزيد حساسية القضية بالنسبة لكانبيرا وواشنطن، في وقت تتواصل فيه الجهود لتحديد مصير المكونات واستعادتها.