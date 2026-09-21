A shipment containing sensitive components for Australian "F-35" aircraft has become the focus of a U.S. investigation, after it was en route from Australia to the United States for repairs, only to be unexpectedly redirected to Hong Kong, where some of its components went missing.

Shipment on its way to America

The Australian components were being transported to the United States for repairs that are not available in Australia, with an intermediary handling the transport on behalf of Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the "F-35" and responsible for managing the spare parts inventory for the program.

However, while crossing the Pacific, the shipment's route changed unexpectedly, ending up in Hong Kong, before it was discovered that some components were missing, with the reasons for the route change and the current owner of the parts still unclear.

Canopy raises the sensitivity of the case

According to media reports, the shipment included a canopy for the "F-35," a component associated with the aircraft's low radar signature technologies, which elevated the incident from a mere loss of a military shipment to concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive technologies.

The importance of the canopy lies in the materials and properties related to reducing radar signal reflection, which could provide any entity able to examine the component with information about the design and stealth technologies used in the aircraft.

U.S. investigation and fears of reaching China

The arrival of the shipment in Hong Kong, which is part of China as a special administrative region, has raised concerns in Washington about the possibility of the components reaching Chinese entities, especially since the "F-35" program has been of interest to Chinese intelligence agencies, according to reports addressing the issue.

Reports indicated that U.S. officials briefed congressional committees on the incident, while an investigation was initiated to determine how the shipment's route was changed and the fate of the missing components.



The Pentagon seeks to recover the parts

The Joint Program Office for the "F-35" confirmed it is aware of a "problem with a shipment of non-serviceable components," noting that it is working with U.S. authorities and industry partners to recover the components, investigate the incident, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence.

Meanwhile, there is currently no public evidence to prove that China obtained the missing components or was able to examine them, while key questions remain unanswered regarding why the shipment was redirected, how the parts went missing, and who currently owns them.

Australia operates a fleet of 72 "F-35" fighters, which increases the sensitivity of the case for both Canberra and Washington, as efforts continue to determine the fate of the components and recover them.