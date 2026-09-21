تحولت شحنة تضم مكونات حساسة لطائرات «F-35» الأسترالية إلى محور تحقيق أمريكي، بعدما كانت في طريقها من أستراليا إلى الولايات المتحدة لإجراء أعمال إصلاح، قبل أن يُعاد توجيهها بشكل غير متوقع إلى هونغ كونغ، ثم تختفي بعض مكوناتها.
شحنة في طريقها إلى أمريكا
كانت المكونات الأسترالية تُنقل إلى الولايات المتحدة لإجراء عمليات إصلاح لا تتوافر منشآتها في أستراليا، فيما تولت جهة وسيطة عملية النقل نيابة عن شركة «لوكهيد مارتن»، المصنّعة للطائرة «F-35»والمسؤولة عن إدارة مخزون قطع الغيار الخاصة بالبرنامج.
لكن أثناء عبور الشحنة المحيط الهادئ، تغيّر مسارها بصورة غير متوقعة، وانتهت في هونغ كونغ، قبل أن يتبين فقدان بعض المكونات، فيما لا تزال أسباب تغيير المسار والجهة التي تملك القطع حاليًا غير واضحة.
غطاء قمرة القيادة يرفع حساسية القضية
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، تضمنت الشحنة غطاء قمرة قيادة لطائرة«F-35»، وهو مكوّن يرتبط بتقنيات الطائرة منخفضة البصمة الرادارية، ما جعل الواقعة تتجاوز مسألة فقدان شحنة عسكرية عادية إلى مخاوف بشأن احتمال كشف تقنيات حساسة.
وتكمن أهمية الغطاء في المواد والخصائص المرتبطة بتقليل انعكاس الإشارات الرادارية، وهو ما قد يمنح أي جهة تتمكن من فحص المكوّن معلومات عن تصميم وتقنيات التخفي المستخدمة في الطائرة.
تحقيق أمريكي ومخاوف من وصولها للصين
أثار وصول الشحنة إلى هونغ كونغ، التابعة للصين كمنطقة إدارية خاصة، مخاوف في واشنطن من احتمال وصول المكونات إلى جهات صينية، خصوصًا أن برنامج «F-35» ظل محل اهتمام أجهزة الاستخبارات الصينية، وفق تقارير تناولت القضية.
وأفادت تقارير بأن مسؤولين أمريكيين أطلعوا لجانًا في الكونغرس على الواقعة، فيما بدأ تحقيق لمعرفة كيفية تغيير مسار الشحنة ومصير المكونات المفقودة.
البنتاغون يسعى لاستعادة القطع
وأكد مكتب البرنامج المشترك لطائرة «F-35» علمه بـ«مشكلة في شحنة مكونات غير صالحة للخدمة»، مشيرًا إلى العمل مع السلطات الأمريكية وشركاء القطاع الصناعي لاستعادة المكونات، والتحقيق في الواقعة، ووضع إجراءات تحول دون تكرارها.
وفي المقابل، لا يوجد حتى الآن دليل معلن يثبت أن الصين حصلت على المكونات المفقودة أو تمكنت من فحصها، فيما تبقى الأسئلة الرئيسية معلقة حول سبب تحويل الشحنة، وكيف اختفت القطع، ومن يملكها حاليًا.
وتضم أستراليا أسطولًا من 72 مقاتلة «F-35»، ما يزيد حساسية القضية بالنسبة لكانبيرا وواشنطن، في وقت تتواصل فيه الجهود لتحديد مصير المكونات واستعادتها.
A shipment containing sensitive components for Australian "F-35" aircraft has become the focus of a U.S. investigation, after it was en route from Australia to the United States for repairs, only to be unexpectedly redirected to Hong Kong, where some of its components went missing.
Shipment on its way to America
The Australian components were being transported to the United States for repairs that are not available in Australia, with an intermediary handling the transport on behalf of Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the "F-35" and responsible for managing the spare parts inventory for the program.
However, while crossing the Pacific, the shipment's route changed unexpectedly, ending up in Hong Kong, before it was discovered that some components were missing, with the reasons for the route change and the current owner of the parts still unclear.
Canopy raises the sensitivity of the case
According to media reports, the shipment included a canopy for the "F-35," a component associated with the aircraft's low radar signature technologies, which elevated the incident from a mere loss of a military shipment to concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive technologies.
The importance of the canopy lies in the materials and properties related to reducing radar signal reflection, which could provide any entity able to examine the component with information about the design and stealth technologies used in the aircraft.
U.S. investigation and fears of reaching China
The arrival of the shipment in Hong Kong, which is part of China as a special administrative region, has raised concerns in Washington about the possibility of the components reaching Chinese entities, especially since the "F-35" program has been of interest to Chinese intelligence agencies, according to reports addressing the issue.
Reports indicated that U.S. officials briefed congressional committees on the incident, while an investigation was initiated to determine how the shipment's route was changed and the fate of the missing components.
The Pentagon seeks to recover the parts
The Joint Program Office for the "F-35" confirmed it is aware of a "problem with a shipment of non-serviceable components," noting that it is working with U.S. authorities and industry partners to recover the components, investigate the incident, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence.
Meanwhile, there is currently no public evidence to prove that China obtained the missing components or was able to examine them, while key questions remain unanswered regarding why the shipment was redirected, how the parts went missing, and who currently owns them.
Australia operates a fleet of 72 "F-35" fighters, which increases the sensitivity of the case for both Canberra and Washington, as efforts continue to determine the fate of the components and recover them.