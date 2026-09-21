The security forces in Cairo arrested a content creator following accusations of posting videos on her social media accounts that included dancing in outfits described by security authorities as indecent and contrary to societal values; with the aim of attracting more views and generating financial profits.

The General Administration for the Protection of Morality in the Specialized Police Sector monitored the activities of the content creator after videos of her circulated on social media platforms, prompting the relevant authorities to examine the content and track the account owner.

After completing the legal procedures, the forces managed to apprehend her while she was within the jurisdiction of the Ain Shams Police Station in Cairo, and found two mobile phones in her possession.

Upon examining the phones, evidence related to the accused activity was discovered, according to what the security authorities announced.

During the confrontation, she admitted to posting the videos on her social media accounts, explaining that her goal was to increase viewership and generate financial returns from the published content.

The security authorities took the necessary legal actions regarding the incident, and she was referred to the relevant investigative bodies to complete the procedures.