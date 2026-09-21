ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في القاهرة القبض على صانعة محتوى، على خلفية اتهامها بنشر مقاطع فيديو عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تضمنت رقصًا بملابس وصفتها الجهات الأمنية بأنها خادشة للحياء ومخالفة للقيم المجتمعية؛ بهدف جذب مزيد من المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية.

وكانت الإدارة العامة لحماية الآداب بقطاع الشرطة المتخصصة قد رصدت نشاط صانعة المحتوى، بعد تداول مقاطع مصورة لها عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لتبدأ الأجهزة المختصة في فحص المحتوى وتتبع صاحبة الحسابات.

وبعد استكمال الإجراءات القانونية، تمكنت القوات من ضبطها أثناء وجودها في نطاق قسم شرطة عين شمس بالقاهرة، وعثرت بحوزتها على هاتفي محمول.

وبفحص الهاتفين، تبين وجود دلائل مرتبطة بالنشاط محل الاتهام، وفق ما أعلنته الأجهزة الأمنية.

وخلال مواجهتها، أقرت بنشر المقاطع المصورة عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، موضحةً أن هدفها كان رفع نسب المشاهدة وتحقيق عائدات مالية من المحتوى المنشور.

واتخذت الأجهزة الأمنية الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة، وأُحيلت إلى جهات التحقيق المختصة لاستكمال الإجراءات.