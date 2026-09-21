في قرار حاسم، شددت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني في مصر على تطبيق عقوبة الفصل لمدة عام دراسي كامل بحق أي طالب يستخدم أدوات التصوير لتصوير أحد المعلمين داخل المدرسة، في إطار إجراءات تستهدف تعزيز الانضباط المدرسي والحفاظ على احترام المعلم وكرامته.

وأصدر وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني المصري، محمد عبد اللطيف، اليوم (الإثنين) توجيهات مشددة إلى جميع المدارس على مستوى الجمهورية بشأن التعامل مع حالات تصوير المعلمين داخل حرم المدرسة، مؤكداً تطبيق العقوبة وفقاً للقرار الوزاري رقم 150 لسنة 2024 الخاص بلائحة التحفيز والانضباط المدرسي.
فصل عام دراسي.. عقوبة تصوير المعلم داخل مدارس مصر

تفاصيل عقوبة تصوير المعلم

وبحسب التوجيهات، يُعرض الطالب للفصل من المدرسة لمدة عام دراسي كامل في حال استخدامه أي أداة من أدوات التصوير لتصوير أحد المعلمين داخل حرم المدرسة، إذا كان الهدف من التصوير الإساءة إلى المعلم أو التنمر عليه أو نشر المادة المصورة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وتأتي هذه التوجيهات في إطار تشديد وزارة التربية والتعليم على ضرورة الالتزام بقواعد الانضباط داخل المدارس، والتعامل بحزم مع السلوكيات التي قد تؤثر في العلاقة بين الطالب والمعلم أو تخل بالبيئة التعليمية.

وأكدت الوزارة أن الحفاظ على هيبة المعلم وكرامته واحترامه، إلى جانب توفير بيئة تعليمية منضبطة وآمنة داخل المؤسسات التعليمية، يمثلان ثوابت أساسية للعملية التعليمية.

كما تستهدف الإجراءات الحد من استخدام الهواتف وأدوات التصوير داخل المدارس بصورة قد تؤدي إلى الإساءة للمعلمين أو تداول مقاطع مصورة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بما يخالف قواعد الانضباط المدرسي.

وتشدد الوزارة على أن الالتزام باللوائح المنظمة للسلوك الطلابي يمثل جزءاً أساسياً من مسؤولية الطلاب داخل المؤسسات التعليمية، مع ضرورة احترام المعلمين والعاملين بالمدارس والحفاظ على طبيعة البيئة التعليمية.