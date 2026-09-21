فصل عام دراسي.. عقوبة تصوير المعلم داخل مدارس مصر

In a decisive decision, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt emphasized the implementation of a one-year expulsion penalty for any student who uses photographic tools to take pictures of a teacher inside the school, as part of measures aimed at enhancing school discipline and maintaining the respect and dignity of teachers.

Today (Monday), the Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education, Mohamed Abdel Latif, issued strict directives to all schools across the republic regarding the handling of cases involving the photographing of teachers within the school premises, confirming the application of the penalty in accordance with Ministerial Decision No. 150 of 2024 concerning the school motivation and discipline regulations.



Details of the Penalty for Photographing a Teacher

According to the directives, a student will face expulsion from school for a full academic year if they use any photographic tool to take pictures of a teacher within the school premises, if the purpose of the photography is to insult the teacher, bully them, or share the recorded material on social media.

These directives come as part of the Ministry of Education's emphasis on the necessity of adhering to discipline rules within schools and dealing firmly with behaviors that may affect the relationship between students and teachers or disrupt the educational environment.

The ministry confirmed that maintaining the dignity and respect of teachers, along with providing a disciplined and safe educational environment within educational institutions, represents fundamental constants of the educational process.

The measures also aim to limit the use of phones and photographic tools within schools in a manner that could lead to disrespect towards teachers or the circulation of recorded clips on social media platforms in violation of school discipline rules.

The ministry stresses that adherence to regulations governing student behavior is an essential part of students' responsibilities within educational institutions, along with the necessity of respecting teachers and school staff and preserving the nature of the educational environment.