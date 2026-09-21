قررت محكمة جنايات القاهرة، المنعقدة بمجمع محاكم 15 مايو، تأجيل نظر محاكمة المتهم في القضية المعروفة إعلاميًا بـ(مذبحة 15 مايو) إلى الدور الثاني من شهر نوفمبر المقبل، مع إيداعه أحد مستشفيات الأمراض النفسية لإجراء التقييم الطبي وبيان مدى سلامة قواه العقلية.

ويواجه المتهم اتهامات بقتل ابنته وثلاثة من أفراد أسرة طليقته عمدًا مع سبق الإصرار، والشروع في قتل نجله، إلى جانب حيازة أسلحة نارية وبيضاء وذخائر من دون ترخيص.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى واقعة إطلاق أعيرة نارية داخل إحدى الشقق السكنية بمنطقة 15 مايو، أسفرت عن وفاة أربعة أشخاص وإصابة آخر، قبل أن يتمكن الأهالي من ضبط المتهم وتسليمه إلى الشرطة.

وباشرت النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها بالانتقال إلى مسرح الجريمة ومعاينته، حيث عثرت على السلاح الناري المستخدم في الواقعة وذخائر وفوارغ طلقات، إلى جانب مضبوطات أخرى جرى فحصها ضمن التحقيقات.

ووفق ما ورد في التحقيقات، نشبت الواقعة على خلفية خلافات أسرية بين المتهم وطليقته، إذ حدد موعدًا للقاء المجني عليهم داخل منزل أحدهم بدعوى محاولة تسوية الخلافات، قبل أن يصل إلى المكان حاملًا سلاحًا ناريًا وذخائر ويطلق النار باتجاه الموجودين.

واستمعت النيابة إلى أقوال عدد من شهود الواقعة، كما فحصت تسجيلًا صوتيًا قدمته إحدى الشاهدات، يوثق الحوار الذي دار بين المتهم والمجني عليهم قبيل إطلاق النار. كذلك اطلعت على محادثات نصية بين المتهم ونجله، أظهرت ترتيبه للقاء بدعوى إنهاء الخلافات، وأقر المتهم بصحة تلك المحادثات.

كما أظهرت نتائج الفحوص الفنية، وفق ما أعلنته النيابة، توافق الإصابات النارية مع السلاح المضبوط، إلى جانب ثبوت آثار إطلاق مقذوفات نارية في مسرح الجريمة، قبل إحالة المتهم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية.

وخلال جلسة المحاكمة، طلب دفاع المتهم عرضه على الطب النفسي لبيان حالته العقلية، فيما أنكر المتهم اتهامه بالشروع في قتل نجله، وقال إن إصابته بطلق ناري وقعت عن طريق الخطأ. وعلى إثر ذلك، قررت المحكمة إيداعه المستشفى النفسي وإرجاء نظر القضية إلى الدور الثاني من نوفمبر المقبل.