The Cairo Criminal Court, convened at the 15 May Courts Complex, decided to postpone the trial of the defendant in the case known in the media as the (15 May Massacre) to the second round of next November, while placing him in a psychiatric hospital for a medical evaluation to determine the state of his mental faculties.

The defendant faces charges of intentionally killing his daughter and three members of his ex-wife's family with premeditation, as well as attempting to kill his son, in addition to possessing firearms and ammunition without a license.

The details of the case date back to an incident of gunfire inside one of the residential apartments in the 15 May area, which resulted in the death of four people and the injury of another, before the locals managed to apprehend the defendant and hand him over to the police.

The Public Prosecution began its investigations by visiting the crime scene and inspecting it, where they found the firearm used in the incident, along with ammunition and spent cartridges, in addition to other seized items that were examined as part of the investigations.

According to what was reported in the investigations, the incident arose from family disputes between the defendant and his ex-wife, as he scheduled a meeting with the victims at one of their homes under the pretext of trying to resolve the disputes, before arriving at the location carrying a firearm and ammunition and opening fire at those present.

The prosecution listened to the testimonies of several witnesses to the incident, and examined an audio recording provided by one of the witnesses, documenting the conversation that took place between the defendant and the victims before the shooting. They also reviewed text messages between the defendant and his son, which showed his arrangement for the meeting under the pretext of ending the disputes, and the defendant acknowledged the authenticity of those messages.

The results of the technical examinations, as announced by the prosecution, showed that the gunshot wounds matched the seized weapon, in addition to confirming the presence of gunshot residue at the crime scene, before referring the defendant to criminal trial.

During the trial session, the defendant's defense requested that he be evaluated by a psychiatrist to determine his mental state, while the defendant denied the charge of attempting to kill his son, stating that his injury from a gunshot was accidental. Consequently, the court decided to place him in the psychiatric hospital and postponed the case to the second round of next November.

