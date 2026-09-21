The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, clarified that the active Gulf presence in international forums, along with the continuous growth of the Council's relations with countries, groups, and regional and international organizations, reflects the advanced status that the member states enjoy on the international stage.

This statement came during his remarks on the occasion of the convening of the Coordinating Ministerial Council meeting, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the current session's president, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states today, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America, in New York.

Consolidating Joint Work

The Secretary-General stated that the meeting comes within the framework of ongoing coordination and consultation among the member states regarding various issues and topics of common interest, which enhances the unity of the Gulf position and consolidates joint work among the member states in regional and international forums. He explained that during the meeting, the joint ministerial meetings of the Cooperation Council were reviewed and discussed, which are scheduled to be held with a number of countries, groups, and regional and international organizations on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in addition to coordinating on the topics and issues on their agendas, which enhances common interests and advances cooperation and partnership paths towards broader horizons.

Enhancing Dialogue and Cooperation

He indicated that the joint ministerial meetings held by the Cooperation Council on the sidelines of the General Assembly's work embody the mutual interest between the Cooperation Council and its international and regional partners in developing relations, stemming from the pivotal role of the member states and their growing status in supporting security, stability, and development, and enhancing opportunities for dialogue and cooperation at both regional and international levels. The Secretary-General affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council member states are continuing to strengthen their regional and international relations, building effective and sustainable partnerships based on mutual respect and common interests, contributing to the establishment of security, stability, peace, and development regionally and internationally, while also reflecting the unified positions of the member states towards regional and international issues.