أعلنت فرنسا أنها ستستدعي السفير الإيراني لديها، وتتخذ "الإجراءات المناسبة"، عقب إغلاق السلطات الإيرانية مركزًا لتعليم اللغة الفرنسية تابعًا لسفارتها في العاصمة طهران، في أحدث تطور يزيد التوتر بين البلدين.

وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية باسكال كونفافرو، في بيان صدر مساء الأحد، إن إغلاق المركز يمثل "هجومًا جديدًا على الوجود الثقافي الفرنسي في إيران"، بعد الاعتداء الذي استهدف اثنين من موظفي السفارة الفرنسية في يوليو الماضي.

وأضاف أن ما جرى "غير مبرر وغير مقبول"، مؤكدًا أن باريس ستتخذ الإجراءات المناسبة ردًا على الخطوة الإيرانية.
فرنسا تتوعد إيران بإجراءات بعد إغلاق مركز للغة الفرنسية

إيران تبرر إغلاق المركز

وكانت وكالة "تسنيم" الإيرانية شبه الرسمية قد أفادت في وقت سابق الأحد، بأن السلطات أغلقت مركز اللغة الفرنسية بناءً على أمر قضائي صادر عن مكتب المدعي العام في طهران.

وقالت السلطات الإيرانية إن المركز ظل يعمل لسنوات تحت غطاء تدريس اللغات الأجنبية، رغم تحذيرات متكررة بضرورة الحصول على ترخيص لممارسة نشاطه.

واتهمت طهران المركز بالقيام بأنشطة اعتبرتها مخالفة للثقافة الإيرانية ومرتبطة بالأمن القومي، من بينها تحديد أشخاص وبناء شبكات، فضلًا عن تسهيل مغادرة إيرانيين من ذوي المهارات والخبرات البلاد.

وسبق أن رفضت فرنسا هذه الاتهامات، معتبرة أن الأشهر الماضية شهدت نمطًا من الضغوط والترهيب، في وقت كانت فيه باريس تسعى إلى تعزيز دعمها للمجتمع المدني الإيراني وتوسيع اتصالاتها به، عقب حملة على احتجاجات اندلعت في مطلع العام.

توتر متصاعد بين باريس وطهران

وتشهد العلاقات الفرنسية الإيرانية توترًا منذ سنوات، على خلفية البرنامج النووي الإيراني واحتجاز طهران عددًا من المواطنين الفرنسيين.

ورغم تحسن العلاقات نسبيًا عقب الإفراج عن عدد من الفرنسيين، وابتعاد باريس عن الحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران، عادت العلاقات إلى التدهور خلال الصيف، بعد اعتقال دبلوماسيين فرنسيين اثنين وترحيلهما لاحقًا، وردت فرنسا بإجراء مماثل.

كما أثار منشور حديث لوزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان-نويل بارو على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي غضب طهران، بعدما نشره بمناسبة الذكرى الرابعة لوفاة مهسا أميني، التي أثارت وفاتها احتجاجات واسعة في أنحاء إيران.

ورد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الجمعة، على المنشور، واصفًا موقف باريس بأنه "دموع تماسيح"، كما اتهم فرنسا بقتل 1.5 مليون جزائري خلال حرب الاستقلال الجزائرية.

وقال عراقجي إن "صمت" فرنسا عندما قتلت الولايات المتحدة أطفالًا إيرانيين في مدرسة "قال كل شيء"، في إشارة إلى ضربة تعرضت لها إيران وتعتقد طهران أن الولايات المتحدة كانت مسؤولة عنها.

ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزيرا الخارجية الفرنسي والإيراني (الثلاثاء)، على هامش الاجتماع السنوي لقادة العالم في الأمم المتحدة، في ظل تصاعد التوتر بين باريس وطهران.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تحاول فيه فرنسا الحفاظ على قنوات اتصال مع إيران، بالتزامن مع الخلافات المتعلقة بالبرنامج النووي، وملفات المواطنين المحتجزين، والوجود الدبلوماسي والثقافي الفرنسي داخل الأراضي الإيرانية.