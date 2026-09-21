هل تقترب مواجهة روسيا والناتو؟ تحذيرات استخباراتية جديدة

European intelligence officials have warned of the possibility that Russia may conduct a new test of NATO's cohesion in the coming months, with one senior intelligence official suggesting that any potential move could occur within "months, not years," according to the Guardian newspaper.

These warnings come in the wake of statements made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk before parliament, in which he confirmed that intelligence assessments indicate the possibility of Russia resorting to drone or missile attacks on the territories of NATO member states in the coming months, in an attempt to test the alliance's readiness to activate the principle of collective defense as stipulated in Article Five.

Tusk had warned that Moscow might seek to prove that Article Five of the alliance's treaty is "more theoretical than practical," by carrying out calculated provocations that could later be presented as incidental incidents.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Tusk's warnings as "well-considered and well-documented," while he called (on Friday) party leaders and candidates for the French presidential elections scheduled for 2027 to an emergency meeting in Paris, during which they discussed, among other issues, intelligence information related to the growing Russian threat.



Warning of Limited Incursion into NATO Territories

In an interview with the Guardian, the head of the Czech Information Security Agency, Michal Koudelka, stated that potential Russian plans may not be limited to intensifying drone activity but could also include a limited incursion into the territory of a NATO member state bordering Russia.

He added that the possible scenario could involve "a limited incursion, or provocations under a false flag, or a wide-ranging influence campaign," noting that such a scenario could occur within "months, not years."

However, Koudelka emphasized that significant efforts are being made to prevent such a scenario from occurring.

The Baltic States Call for Calm

In contrast, intelligence officials in the three Baltic states, which share borders with Russia, have taken a more cautious stance regarding the likelihood of an invasion or serious military escalation.

The Director General of the State Security Service in Latvia, Normunds Mezviets, stated that "there are no indications of an imminent attack," although he acknowledged signs that Moscow is preparing to take more decisive steps in Europe.

He clarified that his country's agencies cannot determine whether these preparations reflect direct and specific military plans or are part of a broader Russian strategy to destabilize and instill fear and uncertainty in Western societies.

This coincided with warnings from officials in Estonia about the state of "panic" spreading on social media regarding the possibility of a Russian attack, affirming that any real threat would be clearly announced.

Russia Denies Planning to Attack NATO

Russia continuously denies any intention to attack NATO member states.

Following a surprise visit by CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that reports regarding a potential Russian attack on NATO "have no relation to reality or the intentions of the Russian Federation."

However, European concerns are partly rooted in the pre-war experience of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, when U.S. agencies and officials repeatedly warned of Moscow's readiness to launch an attack, while Russia denied those accusations at the time.

As the Russian-Ukrainian war continues and approaches its fifth winter, U.S.-led efforts have so far failed to achieve a final settlement, while Moscow and Kyiv have intensified their drone and missile attacks.

Hybrid War and Targeting Infrastructure

European intelligence officials believe that the danger is not necessarily limited to a direct military attack, as they expect an escalation of Russian sabotage campaigns within Europe in the coming months.

Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Chief Thomas Nilsson stated that there are several objectives behind the increase in sabotage operations, including reducing European support for Ukraine, creating divisions within NATO, and stirring concern among European populations.

He pointed to the incident involving an armed drone at Leipzig Airport in Germany, which German authorities attributed to Russian intelligence, as a development that could represent a turning point in the nature of the threat.

For his part, Mezviets stated that, according to his agency's assessments, Russia has shifted from random targeting through sabotage and arson aimed at inciting panic to focusing on targets related to Western support for Ukraine, including railway infrastructure and facilities linked to supporting Kyiv, as well as the defense industry sector.

Russian Strategy to Undermine Support for Ukraine

Koudelka stated that the current Russian tactic is based, in his assessment, on the principle of "escalation to de-escalate," by pressuring weaknesses within Western societies to push them to reduce their support for the Ukrainian war effort.

He added that Moscow believes that increasing the level of escalation may prompt European countries to reconsider their continued support for Ukraine.

In the same context, the three officials view sabotage operations as a means to pressure European intelligence agencies themselves, as they are forced to investigate every fire or malfunction as a potential terrorist attack, even when the causes of the incidents differ.

These concerns come alongside ongoing U.S. efforts to revive peace negotiations in Ukraine, including visits by U.S. officials to Moscow and Kyiv.

While U.S. President Donald Trump asserts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in reaching an agreement, Nilsson stated that he has not seen indications of serious Russian consideration for real negotiations, believing that Moscow still thinks it can achieve its strategic goals.

As European warnings escalate, the assessment of how close any direct confrontation between Russia and NATO may be remains unresolved; while some intelligence agencies warn of a potential Russian test within months, others confirm that there are no indications of an imminent attack, while also cautioning that exaggerating talk of a possible invasion could serve Moscow's goals of spreading fear and disruption.