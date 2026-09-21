حذّر مسؤولون في أجهزة استخبارات أوروبية من احتمال أن تقدم روسيا على اختبار جديد لمدى تماسك حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» خلال الأشهر القادمة، فيما ذهب أحد كبار مسؤولي الاستخبارات إلى أن أي تحرك محتمل قد يحدث خلال «أشهر وليس سنوات»، حسبما أفادت صحيفة «الغارديان».

وتأتي هذه التحذيرات في أعقاب تصريحات رئيس الوزراء البولندي دونالد توسك أمام البرلمان، أكد فيها أن تقييمات استخباراتية تشير إلى احتمال لجوء روسيا إلى شن هجمات بطائرات مسيرة أو صواريخ على أراضي دول أعضاء في «الناتو» خلال الأشهر القادمة، في محاولة لاختبار مدى استعداد الحلف لتفعيل مبدأ الدفاع الجماعي المنصوص عليه في المادة الخامسة.

وكان توسك قد حذر من أن موسكو قد تسعى إلى إثبات أن المادة الخامسة من معاهدة الحلف «أكثر نظرية منها عملية»، من خلال تنفيذ استفزازات محسوبة يمكن تقديمها لاحقاً على أنها حوادث عرضية.

ووصف الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، تحذيرات توسك بأنها «مدروسة وموثقة جيداً»، فيما دعا (الجمعة) قادة الأحزاب والمرشحين للانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية المقررة عام 2027 إلى اجتماع طارئ في باريس، ناقشوا خلاله، من بين ملفات أخرى، المعلومات الاستخباراتية المتعلقة بتنامي التهديد الروسي.
هل تقترب مواجهة روسيا والناتو؟ تحذيرات استخباراتية جديدة

تحذير من توغل محدود داخل أراضي الناتو

وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة «الغارديان»، قال رئيس جهاز أمن المعلومات التشيكي، ميخال كوديلكا، إن الخطط الروسية المحتملة قد لا تقتصر على تكثيف نشاط الطائرات المسيرة، وإنما قد تشمل توغلًا محدودًا في أراضي دولة عضو في الناتو على الحدود مع روسيا.

وأضاف أن السيناريو المحتمل قد يتضمن «توغلًا محدودًا، أو استفزازات تحت راية زائفة، أو حملة تأثير واسعة»، مشيراً إلى أن مثل هذا السيناريو يمكن أن يحدث خلال «أشهر وليس سنوات».

ومع ذلك، شدد كوديلكا على أن هناك جهودًا كبيرة تُبذل لمنع حدوث مثل هذا السيناريو.

دول البلطيق تدعو إلى الهدوء

وفي المقابل، اتخذ مسؤولو أجهزة الاستخبارات في دول البلطيق الثلاث، التي تشترك في حدود مع روسيا، موقفًا أكثر حذرًا بشأن احتمال وقوع غزو أو تصعيد عسكري خطير.

وقال المدير العام لجهاز أمن الدولة في لاتفيا، نورموندس ميزفييتس، إنه «لا توجد مؤشرات على هجوم وشيك»، رغم إقراره بوجود علامات على أن موسكو تستعد لاتخاذ خطوات أكثر حسمًا في أوروبا.

وأوضح أن أجهزة بلاده لا تستطيع تحديد ما إذا كانت هذه الاستعدادات تعكس خططًا عسكرية مباشرة ومحددة، أم أنها جزء من إستراتيجية روسية أوسع لزعزعة الاستقرار ونشر الخوف وعدم اليقين في المجتمعات الغربية.

وتزامن ذلك مع تحذير مسؤولين في إستونيا من حالة «الهلع» المنتشرة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن احتمال وقوع هجوم روسي، مؤكدين أن أي تهديد حقيقي سيجري الإعلان عنه بوضوح.

موسكو تنفي التخطيط لمهاجمة الناتو

وتنفي موسكو باستمرار وجود نية لمهاجمة دول حلف شمال الأطلسي.

وعقب زيارة مفاجئة أجراها مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية «CIA» جون راتكليف إلى موسكو الشهر الماضي، قال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف إن الأنباء المتعلقة بهجوم روسي محتمل على الناتو «لا علاقة لها بالواقع ولا بنوايا الاتحاد الروسي».

لكن المخاوف الأوروبية تعود جزئيًا إلى تجربة ما قبل الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، عندما حذرت أجهزة ومسؤولون أمريكيون مراراً من استعداد موسكو لشن هجوم، بينما نفت روسيا تلك الاتهامات في ذلك الوقت.

ومع استمرار الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية واقترابها من شتائها الخامس، لم تنجح الجهود التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة حتى الآن في تحقيق تسوية نهائية، فيما كثفت موسكو وكييف هجماتهما بالطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ.

حرب هجينة واستهداف للبنية التحتية

ويرى مسؤولو الاستخبارات الأوروبيون أن الخطر لا يقتصر بالضرورة على هجوم عسكري مباشر، إذ يتوقعون تصاعد حملة التخريب الروسية داخل أوروبا خلال الأشهر القادمة.

وقال رئيس جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية والأمنية السويدي، توماس نيلسون، إن هناك عدة أهداف وراء تصاعد عمليات التخريب، بينها تقليص الدعم الأوروبي لأوكرانيا، وإحداث انقسامات داخل «الناتو»، وإثارة القلق بين السكان الأوروبيين.

وأشار إلى حادثة استخدام طائرة مسيرة مسلحة في مطار لايبزيغ الألماني، والتي نسبت السلطات الألمانية مسؤوليتها إلى الاستخبارات الروسية، باعتبارها تطورًا يمكن أن يمثل نقطة تحول في طبيعة التهديد.

من جانبه، قال ميزفييتس، إن روسيا انتقلت، وفق تقييمات جهازه، من استهدافات عشوائية عبر عمليات تخريب وإحراق بهدف إثارة الذعر، إلى التركيز على أهداف مرتبطة بالدعم الغربي لأوكرانيا، بما في ذلك البنية التحتية للسكك الحديدية والمنشآت المرتبطة بدعم كييف، فضلاً عن قطاع الصناعات الدفاعية.

إستراتيجية روسية لإضعاف الدعم لأوكرانيا

وقال كوديلكا إن التكتيك الروسي الحالي يقوم، بحسب تقييمه، على مبدأ «التصعيد من أجل خفض التصعيد»، من خلال الضغط على نقاط الضعف داخل المجتمعات الغربية لدفعها إلى تقليص دعمها للمجهود الحربي الأوكراني.

وأضاف أن موسكو تعتقد أن زيادة مستوى التصعيد قد تدفع الدول الأوروبية إلى إعادة النظر في استمرار دعمها لأوكرانيا.

وفي السياق نفسه، يرى المسؤولون الثلاثة أن عمليات التخريب تمثل وسيلة للضغط على أجهزة الاستخبارات الأوروبية نفسها، إذ تضطر إلى التحقيق في كل حريق أو عطل باعتباره احتمالاً لهجوم إرهابي، حتى عندما تكون أسباب الحوادث مختلفة.

وتأتي هذه المخاوف بالتزامن مع استمرار المساعي الأمريكية لإحياء مفاوضات السلام في أوكرانيا، بما في ذلك زيارات لمسؤولين أمريكيين إلى موسكو وكييف.

وفي الوقت الذي يؤكد فيه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، مهتم بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، قال نيلسون إنه لم ير مؤشرات على وجود دراسة روسية جادة لمفاوضات حقيقية، معتبرًا أن موسكو لا تزال تعتقد بإمكانية تحقيق أهدافها الإستراتيجية.

ومع تصاعد التحذيرات الأوروبية، يظل تقييم مدى قرب أي مواجهة مباشرة بين روسيا والناتو غير محسوم؛ فبينما تحذر بعض أجهزة الاستخبارات من احتمال اختبار روسي خلال أشهر، تؤكد أجهزة أخرى عدم وجود مؤشرات على هجوم وشيك، محذرة في الوقت نفسه من أن المبالغة في الحديث عن غزو محتمل قد تخدم أهداف موسكو في نشر الخوف والاضطراب.