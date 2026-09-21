تستعد أستراليا لتحول ديموغرافي كبير خلال العقود القادمة، بعدما توقعت الحكومة أن يتجاوز عدد الوفيات عدد المواليد لأول مرة بحلول ستينيات القرن الحالي، في تطور قد يفرض تداعيات واسعة على الاقتصاد، في ظل تقدم السكان في العمر وتراجع معدلات الإنجاب وانخفاض مستويات الهجرة.

ولسنوات طويلة، اعتمدت أستراليا على الهجرة باعتبارها المحرك الرئيسي لنمو عدد السكان، لتعويض انخفاض معدلات المواليد. لكن مع تباطؤ الهجرة، بدأت البلاد تقترب من مسار شهدته بالفعل اقتصادات متقدمة أخرى، بينها اليابان وألمانيا وكوريا الجنوبية، حيث أصبح عدد الوفيات يفوق عدد المواليد.

5 تحولات ترسم مستقبل الاقتصاد

وحذر تقرير الأجيال المتعاقبة، الصادر اليوم (الإثنين) عن وزارة الخزانة الأسترالية، من خمسة تحولات رئيسية ستترك التأثير الأكبر على الآفاق الاقتصادية للبلاد خلال العقود الأربعة القادمة.

وتشمل هذه التحولات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتجزؤ الجيوسياسي، والتحول في قطاع الطاقة، وشيخوخة السكان، إلى جانب انتقال الاقتصاد بصورة أكبر نحو قطاع الخدمات.

وتتوقع الحكومة أن يتباطأ نمو عدد السكان إلى نحو 0.9% سنويًا خلال العقود الأربعة القادمة، مع استمرار انخفاض معدلات الخصوبة وتراجع صافي الهجرة الخارجية، قبل أن يستقر لاحقًا.

ويمثل هذا المعدل انخفاضًا ملحوظًا مقارنة بمتوسط نمو سكاني بلغ 1.4% سنويًا خلال السنوات الأربعين الماضية.

وقال وزير الخزانة الأسترالي جيم تشالمرز، في كلمة ألقاها الإثنين: «للمرة الأولى، من المتوقع أن يتجاوز عدد الوفيات عدد المواليد بحلول ستينيات القرن الحالي».

وأضاف أن عدد الأستراليين الذين تتجاوز أعمارهم 85 عامًا سيتضاعف ثلاث مرات بحلول عام 2066، ما سيؤدي إلى زيادة الضغط على الخدمات الصحية.

تشديد قيود الهجرة

وتأتي التوقعات الجديدة بالتزامن مع تشديد الحكومة الأسترالية قواعد الهجرة.

وكانت حكومة حزب العمال، ذات التوجه اليساري، قد شددت الأسبوع الماضي قواعد الهجرة المتعلقة بالطلاب الأجانب، في وقت يسعى فيه رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي إلى مواجهة ارتفاع الدعم لحزب «وان نيشن» الشعبوي اليميني، الذي يتبنى سياسة تهدف إلى خفض مستويات الهجرة بشكل حاد.

وتزامن ذلك مع تراجع شعبية ألبانيزي، إذ انخفضت نسبة تأييده هذا الأسبوع إلى أدنى مستوى منذ توليه منصب رئيس الوزراء عام 2022.

ضغط متزايد على قطاع الرعاية

وحذر التقرير من أن تقدم السكان في العمر سيؤدي إلى ارتفاع الطلب على خدمات الرعاية، خصوصًا في المناطق التي تضم نسبًا أكبر من كبار السن.

ومن المتوقع أن تواجه هذه المناطق نقصًا متزايدًا في العمالة بقطاعي الرعاية الصحية ورعاية المسنين، وهما قطاعان يعتمدان بدرجة كبيرة على العمالة المهاجرة.

ويرى التقرير أن التغيرات الديموغرافية لن تقتصر تداعياتها على سوق العمل والخدمات الصحية، بل ستنعكس أيضًا على المالية العامة، في ظل زيادة الإنفاق المتوقع على الرعاية الصحية والاجتماعية.

ضرائب وإجراءات لمواجهة ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة

كما أشار التقرير إلى احتمالية اللجوء إلى تخفيضات ضريبية في الميزانيات القادمة، بالتزامن مع مواصلة حكومة حزب العمال تقديم مزيد من إجراءات تخفيف أعباء تكاليف المعيشة للأستراليين.

ويواجه السكان ضغوطًا متزايدة نتيجة استمرار ارتفاع التضخم، وزيادة معدلات الفائدة على قروض الرهن العقاري، إلى جانب الارتفاع الكبير في تكاليف السكن.

وتشير التوقعات الحكومية إلى أن أستراليا تواجه خلال العقود القادمة معادلة اقتصادية وديموغرافية أكثر تعقيدًا، إذ يتزامن تباطؤ النمو السكاني مع ارتفاع متوسط الأعمار وانخفاض الخصوبة، ما يجعل الهجرة أحد العوامل الرئيسية المؤثرة في حجم القوى العاملة وقدرة الاقتصاد على تمويل الخدمات العامة.