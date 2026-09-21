حذّر طبيب أمراض الدم الروسي راديون تارنوفسكي من عادات وممارسات يومية قد تزيد خطر تشكّل الجلطات الدموية، في مقدمتها قلة الحركة والجلوس لفترات طويلة.

وأوضح تارنوفسكي، في مقابلة مع موقع «لينتا» الروسي، أن الخمول لساعات متواصلة يُعد من أبرز عوامل خطر الإصابة بالجلطات الوريدية، لافتاً إلى أن ذلك قد يحدث أثناء الرحلات الطويلة، أو عقب الخضوع لعمليات جراحية، أو نتيجة التعرض لإصابات تحدّ من الحركة.

وأضاف أن قائمة العوامل المسببة للجلطات تشمل التدخين، وزيادة الوزن، وقلة النشاط البدني، إلى جانب التقدم في العمر، وسجل الإصابة السابقة بالجلطات، والأمراض السرطانية، والحمل، وتناول بعض الأدوية الهرمونية.

وأشار إلى أن الجفاف وعدم شرب كميات كافية من السوائل قد يسهمان أيضاً في زيادة خطر تشكّل الجلطات، موضحاً أنه لا توجد كمية يومية موحّدة من السوائل تناسب الجميع؛ إذ تختلف حاجة الجسم إلى الماء تبعاً للوزن، ودرجة حرارة الطقس، ومستوى النشاط البدني، والنظام الغذائي، والحالة الصحية، والأدوية المستخدمة.

وللوقاية من الجلطات، أوصى تارنوفسكي بزيادة النشاط والحركة اليومية، وتقليل تناول الأطعمة الغنية بالدهون والكربوهيدرات، والابتعاد عن التدخين والمشروبات الكحولية؛ حفاظاً على صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.