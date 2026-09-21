Russian hematologist Radion Tarnovsky warned against daily habits and practices that may increase the risk of blood clots, primarily a lack of movement and sitting for long periods.

Tarnovsky explained in an interview with the Russian website "Lenta" that inactivity for continuous hours is one of the main risk factors for venous clots, noting that this can occur during long trips, after undergoing surgeries, or as a result of injuries that limit movement.

He added that the list of factors causing clots includes smoking, being overweight, lack of physical activity, as well as advancing age, a history of previous clotting incidents, cancer diseases, pregnancy, and the use of certain hormonal medications.

He pointed out that dehydration and not drinking enough fluids may also contribute to an increased risk of clot formation, explaining that there is no standardized daily amount of fluids suitable for everyone; the body's need for water varies depending on weight, weather temperature, level of physical activity, diet, health status, and medications used.

To prevent clots, Tarnovsky recommended increasing daily activity and movement, reducing the intake of foods high in fats and carbohydrates, and avoiding smoking and alcoholic beverages to maintain cardiovascular health.