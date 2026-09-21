The Municipality of Medina is organizing tomorrow, under the patronage of the Emir of the region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, a ceremony to launch the Saudi National Day events program, which will take place at the King Salman International Conference Center. The program includes a variety of national activities that evoke the values of belonging and pride in the homeland, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia in poetry, art, and traditions.



Segments and Poems



The ceremony program includes several national segments, along with Nabati and classical poems presented by a number of poets, and national scenes that address identity and belonging. Additionally, there will be a video about the homeland and an operetta titled "Our Kingdom of Glory," which includes three musical performances, along with a segment of the Saudi Ardah that embodies a part of the Kingdom's folk heritage.



Highlighting National Achievements



The organization of the celebration is part of the Municipality of Medina's programs to commemorate National Day, highlight national achievements, and enhance feelings of pride in the homeland while instilling values of belonging and loyalty. The activities of the National Day celebration program will reflect on public places and facilities in the Medina region, where parks, public squares, and main streets will witness similar preparations, including national decorations and open events for the public. Additionally, municipal buildings and facilities will be adorned with the colors of the Saudi flag, contributing to a festive atmosphere and allowing citizens and residents to participate in celebrating this cherished day in various public locations.