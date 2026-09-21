تنظم أمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة غداً، برعاية أمير المنطقة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حفل تدشين برنامج فعاليات اليوم الوطني السعودي، الذي يقام بمركز الملك سلمان الدولي للمؤتمرات، متضمناً فعاليات وطنية منوعة، تستحضر قيم الانتماء والاعتزاز بالوطن، وتعكس ما تزخر به الثقافة السعودية من موروث شعري وفني وتراثي.


فقرات وقصائد


ويشتمل برنامج الحفل على عدد من الفقرات الوطنية، والقصائد النبطية والفصحى يقدمها عدد من الشعراء، ومشاهد وطنية تتناول الهوية والانتماء، إضافة إلى فيديو مرئي عن الوطن، وأوبريت بعنوان "مملكتنا العز" متضمناً ثلاث لوحات غنائية، إلى جانب فقرة العرضة السعودية التي تجسد جانباً من الموروث الشعبي للمملكة.


إبراز المنجزات الوطنية


ويأتي تنظيم الاحتفال ضمن برامج أمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة للاحتفاء باليوم الوطني، وإبراز المنجزات الوطنية وتعزيز مشاعر الاعتزاز بالوطن وترسيخ قيم الانتماء والولاء. وتنعكس فعاليات برنامج الاحتفال باليوم الوطني على الأماكن العامة والمرافق في منطقة المدينة المنورة، حيث ستشهد الحدائق والساحات العامة والشوارع الرئيسة استعدادات مماثلة تشمل الزينة الوطنية، والفعاليات المفتوحة للجمهور، إضافة إلى تزيين المباني والمرافق البلدية بألوان العلم السعودي، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأجواء الاحتفالية، ويتيح للمواطنين والمقيمين المشاركة في الاحتفاء بهذا اليوم الغالي في مختلف المواقع العامة.