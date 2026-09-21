صعّد الكرملين لهجته تجاه واشنطن بعد دخول عقوبات أمريكية جديدة على روسيا حيز التنفيذ، معتبراً أن تشديد الضغوط الاقتصادية لن يقرب موسكو وواشنطن من استعادة العلاقات أو يدفع مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا إلى الأمام.


وأكد الكرملين، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن روسيا تمكنت من تطوير آليات للحد من تأثير العقوبات، مشيراً إلى استمرار اتصالاتها مع شركائها التجاريين، الذين قال إنهم لا يقبلون سياسة العقوبات الأمريكية.


وجاء التصعيد الروسي بعد توقيع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، (الجمعة) قانون «ليندسي أو. غراهام لمعاقبة روسيا وإيران لعام 2026»، الذي يوسع نطاق العقوبات والرسوم والقيود القانونية المفروضة على موسكو.


وقالت إدارة ترمب إن القانون يوفر أدوات إضافية لزيادة الضغط على روسيا ودفعها نحو قبول شروط تقود إلى إنهاء الحرب، فيما يرى الكرملين أن تشديد العقوبات سيأتي بنتائج عكسية، وسيزيد تعقيد العلاقات بين البلدين دون تحقيق تقدم في ملف التسوية.


ولا تزال موسكو وواشنطن على خلاف بشأن شروط إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، رغم استمرار المساعي الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى الوصول إلى اتفاق ينهي القتال.


وفي مواجهة الضغوط الاقتصادية، أكد الكرملين أن موسكو تعمل مع شركائها التجاريين لتقليص تداعيات الإجراءات الأمريكية، مستندة إلى ما وصفها بآليات طورتها خلال السنوات الماضية للتعامل مع القيود الغربية.


وفي ملف أوروبي، رفض الكرملين الاتهامات الموجهة إلى روسيا بتهديد أوروبا، واصفاً تلك التصريحات بأنها «كاذبة وغير مقبولة».


ووجّهت موسكو انتقادات إلى السياسة الألمانية، معتبرة أن جزءاً من المشكلات الاقتصادية التي تواجهها ألمانيا يرتبط بتوقف برلين عن شراء الغاز الروسي منخفض السعر، واتجاهها إلى مصادر أكثر تكلفة، بينها الغاز القادم من الولايات المتحدة.


كما علّق الكرملين على المشهد السياسي الألماني ونتائج الانتخابات وصعود اليمين المتطرف، قائلاً إن موسكو تلاحظ تراجع شعبية السلطات الحالية، دون أن يؤدي ذلك إلى تغيير الخلافات القائمة بين البلدين على خلفية الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وبينما تمضي واشنطن في توسيع أدوات الضغط على موسكو، يتمسك الكرملين بأن العقوبات لم تنجح في تغيير موقف روسيا، وأنها لن تكون الطريق إلى تسوية الحرب، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته استمرار العمل على الحد من آثارها الاقتصادية.