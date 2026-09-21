The Kremlin has escalated its rhetoric towards Washington following the implementation of new American sanctions on Russia, asserting that tightening economic pressures will not bring Moscow and Washington closer to restoring relations or advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.



The Kremlin confirmed today (Monday) that Russia has managed to develop mechanisms to mitigate the impact of the sanctions, noting the continuation of its communications with its trade partners, whom it said do not accept the U.S. sanctions policy.



The Russian escalation came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed on Friday the "Lindsey O. Graham Act to Sanction Russia and Iran for 2026," which expands the scope of sanctions, tariffs, and legal restrictions imposed on Moscow.



The Trump administration stated that the law provides additional tools to increase pressure on Russia and push it towards accepting terms that lead to the end of the war, while the Kremlin believes that tightening sanctions will have counterproductive results and will complicate relations between the two countries without achieving progress on the settlement file.



Moscow and Washington remain in disagreement over the terms for ending the war in Ukraine, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to end the fighting.



In the face of economic pressures, the Kremlin confirmed that Moscow is working with its trade partners to mitigate the repercussions of the U.S. measures, relying on what it described as mechanisms developed over the past years to deal with Western restrictions.



On a European issue, the Kremlin rejected accusations directed at Russia of threatening Europe, describing those statements as "false and unacceptable."



Moscow criticized German policy, considering that part of the economic problems facing Germany is related to Berlin's cessation of purchasing low-priced Russian gas and its shift towards more expensive sources, including gas from the United States.



The Kremlin also commented on the German political scene, the election results, and the rise of the far-right, stating that Moscow notices a decline in the popularity of the current authorities, without this leading to a change in the existing disagreements between the two countries against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.



While Washington continues to expand its pressure tools on Moscow, the Kremlin insists that the sanctions have not succeeded in changing Russia's position and that they will not be the path to resolving the war, while also affirming its ongoing efforts to mitigate their economic effects.