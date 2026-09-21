The Turkish authorities continue to investigate an international investment fraud network suspected of having seized more than $3 billion from victims around the world, with connections to Israel emerging in the ownership structure of the involved companies, sparking widespread controversy in the Turkish media.

The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office announced today (Monday) the referral of 211 suspects to the judiciary, after Turkish authorities arrested 201 individuals as part of the investigation, including 9 Israeli citizens, in an operation targeting a network involved in fraud through foreign exchange trading and investments in cryptocurrencies.

The case dates back to 4 criminal investigations opened by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office during the year 2026, after investigations revealed that companies operating under the guise of call centers and service offices were targeting foreigners through advertisements on social media and search engines, promising them high returns from investments in forex and cryptocurrencies.

According to Turkish investigations, victims were lured into transferring their money to platforms managed by the network, before fake profits appeared before them. When investors attempted to withdraw their funds, they were asked to pay additional amounts under various pretexts, including taxes or fees to unfreeze accounts, as reported by the investigations.

The Turkish authorities stated that the investigations, which involved the Financial Crimes Investigation Board "MASAK," the intelligence agency "MIT," the police, and Interpol, found that individuals connected to Israel constituted the majority in the ownership structures of the targeted companies and their ultimate beneficiaries.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ described the operation as a blow to an international fraud network "linked to Israel," while the prosecution stated that the investigations revealed that the activity was not limited to individual companies, but was part of a larger organization comprising multiple companies and call centers.

The investigations, according to Turkish authorities, revealed that victims were targeted from various countries, while data from the detainees showed the presence of nationals from dozens of nationalities. Anadolu Agency reported that 45 of the detainees were foreigners from 20 countries, including 9 Israelis, along with citizens from Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Syria, Jordan, Ukraine, and other countries.

As part of the operation, Turkish authorities seized assets and properties suspected of being linked to the proceeds of crime, including assets valued at approximately 1.5 billion Turkish lira, in addition to 80 vehicles and 12 properties, while imposing restrictions on bank accounts, cryptocurrency assets, and company accounts.

Turkish investigations indicate that the network conducted financial transactions amounting to about 13 billion Turkish lira over two years, while the funds obtained by the suspects from fraud victims were estimated to exceed $3 billion, a portion of which is believed to have been transferred to bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets outside Turkey.

The Turkish authorities continue to investigate the case and track the funds and assets linked to the network, alongside judicial proceedings against the suspects who have been referred to the judiciary.