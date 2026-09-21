تواصل السلطات التركية التحقيق في شبكة احتيال استثماري دولية يُشتبه في أنها استولت على أكثر من 3 مليارات دولار من ضحايا حول العالم، فيما برزت صلات بإسرائيل في هيكل ملكية الشركات المتورطة، وأثارت القضية جدلًا واسعًا في الإعلام التركي.

وأعلنت النيابة العامة في إسطنبول، اليوم (الإثنين)، إحالة 211 مشتبهًا بهم إلى القضاء، بعدما أوقفت السلطات التركية في إطار التحقيق 201 شخص، بينهم 9 مواطنين إسرائيليين، في عملية استهدفت شبكة تنشط في الاحتيال عبر تداول العملات الأجنبية «فوركس» والاستثمارات في العملات المشفرة.

وتعود القضية إلى 4 تحقيقات جنائية فتحتها النيابة العامة في إسطنبول خلال عام 2026، بعدما كشفت التحقيقات أن شركات تعمل تحت غطاء مراكز اتصال ومكاتب خدمات كانت تستهدف أجانب عبر إعلانات على مواقع التواصل ومحركات البحث، وتقدم لهم وعودًا بعوائد مرتفعة من استثمارات في الفوركس والعملات المشفرة.

وبحسب التحقيقات التركية، كان الضحايا يُستدرجون إلى تحويل أموالهم إلى المنصات التي تديرها الشبكة، قبل أن تظهر أمامهم أرباح وهمية. وعندما يحاول المستثمرون سحب أموالهم، كان يُطلب منهم دفع مبالغ إضافية تحت ذرائع مختلفة، بينها الضرائب أو رسوم فك تجميد الحسابات، وفق ما أوردته التحقيقات.

وقالت السلطات التركية إن التحقيقات، التي شاركت فيها هيئة التحقيق في الجرائم المالية «MASAK» وجهاز الاستخبارات «MIT» والشرطة والإنتربول، توصلت إلى أن أشخاصًا مرتبطين بإسرائيل كانوا يشكلون غالبية في هياكل ملكية الشركات المستهدفة والمستفيدين النهائيين منها.

ووصف وزير العدل التركي أكين غورلك العملية بأنها ضربة لشبكة احتيال دولية «مرتبطة بإسرائيل»، فيما قالت النيابة إن التحقيقات أظهرت أن النشاط لم يكن مقتصرًا على شركات منفردة، وإنما كان جزءًا من تنظيم أكبر يضم شركات ومراكز اتصال متعددة.

وكشفت التحقيقات، وفق السلطات التركية، عن استهداف ضحايا من دول مختلفة، فيما أظهرت بيانات الموقوفين وجود رعايا من عشرات الجنسيات. وأوضحت وكالة الأناضول أن 45 من الموقوفين كانوا أجانب من 20 دولة، من بينهم 9 إسرائيليين، إلى جانب مواطنين من باكستان وأذربيجان وسوريا والأردن وأوكرانيا ودول أخرى.

وفي إطار العملية، صادرت السلطات التركية أصولًا وممتلكات قالت إنها يُشتبه في ارتباطها بعائدات الجريمة، بينها أصول بقيمة نحو 1.5 مليار ليرة تركية، إضافة إلى 80 مركبة و12 عقارًا، مع فرض قيود على حسابات مصرفية وأصول مشفرة وحسابات شركات.

وتشير التحقيقات التركية إلى أن الشبكة أجرت خلال عامين معاملات مالية بلغت نحو 13 مليار ليرة تركية، بينما قدرت الأموال التي حصل عليها المتهمون من ضحايا الاحتيال بأكثر من 3 مليارات دولار، يُعتقد أن جانبًا منها حُول إلى حسابات مصرفية ومحافظ للعملات المشفرة خارج تركيا.

وتواصل السلطات التركية التحقيق في القضية وتتبع الأموال والأصول المرتبطة بالشبكة، بالتوازي مع الإجراءات القضائية بحق المشتبه بهم الذين أُحيلوا إلى القضاء.