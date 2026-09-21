بسبب منع الصحفيين.. 3 مؤسسات إعلامية تصعّد ضد إدارة ترمب

دخلت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في مواجهة قضائية جديدة مع وسائل الإعلام، بعدما أعلنت شبكات CNN وMS NOW وبوليتيكو، (الإثنين)، رفع دعوى قضائية ضد الإدارة الأمريكية، اعتراضًا على منع صحفييها من دخول البيت الأبيض، واعتبرت المؤسسات الثلاث أن القرار يمس حقوقها المكفولة بموجب التعديل الأول للدستور الأمريكي.

وتأتي الدعوى بعد أيام من إعلان ترمب منع المؤسسات الإعلامية الثلاث من دخول أراضي البيت الأبيض، على خلفية تغطيتها التي وصفها بأنها سلبية، قبل أن يبدأ تطبيق القرار فعليًا، (السبت)، عندما مُنع صحفيون من المؤسسات الثلاث من الدخول وصودرت بطاقات اعتمادهم الصحفية.

دعوى لحماية حرية الصحافة

وقالت المؤسسات الثلاث في بيان مشترك، (الإثنين)، إنها أبلغت الحكومة بأنها ستتقدم بالدعوى لحماية حقوقها المنصوص عليها في التعديل الأول، والدفاع عن مبدأ أن الحكومة لا تملك تحديد ما تنشره وسائل الإعلام أو كيفية تغطيتها للأحداث.

وأضافت أن البيت الأبيض سحب، دون إخطار مسبق أو إجراءات واضحة، تصاريح دخول صحفييها بسبب اعتراضه على طبيعة التغطية الإعلامية، محذرة من أن ترك القرار دون طعن قضائي قد يهدد حرية الصحافة وحق الجمهور في الوصول إلى صحافة مستقلة بعيدًا عن تدخل الحكومة.

ومن المقرر أن تنظر محكمة المقاطعة الفيدرالية في واشنطن العاصمة الطلب العاجل، مع إمكانية بدء جلسات ومرافعات قانونية بين المؤسسات الإعلامية وإدارة ترمب خلال الأسبوع الجاري.

ترمب: لا أريد إدخالهم إلى البيت الأبيض

وكان ترمب قد أعلن، (الجمعة)، حظر CNN وMS NOW وبوليتيكو من دخول البيت الأبيض، مبررًا قراره بما وصفه بتغطية سلبية ومتكررة له ولإدارته.

وقال ترمب إنه لا يمانع في أن تواصل هذه المؤسسات نشر ما تريد، لكنه أشار إلى أنه ليس ملزمًا بالسماح لها بدخول "بيت الشعب"، في إشارة إلى البيت الأبيض.

ولم يحدد الرئيس الأمريكي تقريرًا بعينه كان وراء قرار الحظر، بل تحدث عن تراكم التغطيات التي اعتبرها سلبية خلال السنوات الماضية.

وبعد الإعلان، أُوقفت صلاحية بطاقات الاعتماد الصحفية الخاصة بمراسلي المؤسسات الثلاث، ما أدى إلى منعهم من الوصول إلى مواقع عملهم داخل البيت الأبيض.

وفي (السبت)، حاولت مراسلة MS NOW أكايلا جاردنر، ومراسلة CNN بيتسي كلاين، ومراسلة بوليتيكو شايان هاسليت دخول مقر البيت الأبيض لتغطية الأخبار، إلا أن جهاز الخدمة السرية منعهن من الدخول وصادر بطاقاتهن الصحفية.
بسبب منع الصحفيين.. 3 مؤسسات إعلامية تصعّد ضد إدارة ترمب

تداعيات على التغطية الإعلامية

ولم تقتصر تداعيات القرار على دخول مبنى البيت الأبيض، إذ مُنعت CNN أيضًا من المشاركة في مهام التغطية المشتركة التي تتولاها مجموعة من المؤسسات الإعلامية الكبرى، كما كان مقررًا أن تتولى الشبكة مهمة التغطية التلفزيونية وتسافر مع ترمب إلى نيويورك (الإثنين).

كما لم يعد بإمكان مراسلي CNN وMS NOW الوصول إلى معدات التصوير والمواقع المخصصة للبث التلفزيوني داخل أراضي البيت الأبيض.

ورغم القيود، أكدت المؤسسات الإعلامية الثلاث استمرارها في تغطية أعمال الإدارة الأمريكية، مع تمسكها بحق صحفييها في ممارسة عملهم.

وقالت CNN إن مهمتها في تغطية الحكومة الأمريكية ستستمر بغض النظر عن أي محاولات لتقييد وصولها الميداني إلى البيت الأبيض أو المباني الحكومية الأخرى، أو أي إجراءات أخرى تعرقل عمل صحفييها.

خلاف قانوني حول التعديل الأول

وتتركز المعركة القانونية المرتقبة على مفهوم دستوري يُعرف بـ"التمييز على أساس وجهة النظر"، إذ يشير منتقدو قرار الحظر إلى أن ترمب ربط الإجراء بطبيعة التغطية التي يصفها بأنها سلبية.

وتشير سوابق قضائية أمريكية إلى أن الصحفيين لا يمكن منعهم من تغطية البيت الأبيض بسبب مضمون ما ينشرونه أو يقولونه في تقاريرهم. كما قضت محاكم أمريكية في قضايا سابقة بأن سحب تصاريح دخول الصحفيين إلى البيت الأبيض يتطلب إجراءات قانونية مناسبة، خصوصًا عندما تكون المناطق المعنية متاحة للصحافة بشكل عام ولا توجد مخاوف مرتبطة بالأمن القومي.

وتعود إحدى أبرز هذه السوابق إلى عام 1977، عندما سحبت الخدمة السرية التصريح الصحفي من روبرت شيريل، مراسل مجلة "ذا نيشن"، قبل أن تعيد المحاكم الفيدرالية في واشنطن التصريح إليه.

وكانت المحاكم قد تدخلت أيضًا في نزاعات سابقة خلال ولايتي ترمب الرئاسيتين، من بينها قضية مراسل CNN السابق جيم أكوستا، ومراسل مجلة "بلاي بوي" بريان كاريم، إلى جانب نزاع آخر يتعلق بوكالة أسوشيتد برس.

وفي عدد من هذه القضايا، انحازت المحاكم إلى جانب الصحفيين استنادًا إلى السابقة القضائية الصادرة عام 1977، مع التأكيد في الوقت نفسه على أن حق دخول الصحفيين إلى البيت الأبيض ليس بالضرورة مطلقًا أو غير مقيد.

واستعانت المؤسسات الثلاث في الدعوى الجديدة بالمحامي المتخصص في قضايا التعديل الأول تيد بوتروس، الذي سبق أن مثّل CNN أمام القضاء في قضية أكوستا عام 2018.

ويمثل النزاع الجديد أحدث حلقة في سلسلة من الخلافات بين إدارة ترمب ووسائل إعلام أمريكية بشأن الوصول إلى البيت الأبيض وتغطية أعمال الإدارة.