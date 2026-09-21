بسبب منع الصحفيين.. 3 مؤسسات إعلامية تصعّد ضد إدارة ترمب

دخلت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في مواجهة قضائية جديدة مع وسائل الإعلام، بعدما أعلنت شبكات CNN وMS NOW وبوليتيكو، (الإثنين)، رفع دعوى قضائية ضد الإدارة الأمريكية، اعتراضًا على منع صحفييها من دخول البيت الأبيض، واعتبرت المؤسسات الثلاث أن القرار يمس حقوقها المكفولة بموجب التعديل الأول للدستور الأمريكي.
وتأتي الدعوى بعد أيام من إعلان ترمب منع المؤسسات الإعلامية الثلاث من دخول أراضي البيت الأبيض، على خلفية تغطيتها التي وصفها بأنها سلبية، قبل أن يبدأ تطبيق القرار فعليًا، (السبت)، عندما مُنع صحفيون من المؤسسات الثلاث من الدخول وصودرت بطاقات اعتمادهم الصحفية.
دعوى لحماية حرية الصحافة
وقالت المؤسسات الثلاث في بيان مشترك، (الإثنين)، إنها أبلغت الحكومة بأنها ستتقدم بالدعوى لحماية حقوقها المنصوص عليها في التعديل الأول، والدفاع عن مبدأ أن الحكومة لا تملك تحديد ما تنشره وسائل الإعلام أو كيفية تغطيتها للأحداث.
وأضافت أن البيت الأبيض سحب، دون إخطار مسبق أو إجراءات واضحة، تصاريح دخول صحفييها بسبب اعتراضه على طبيعة التغطية الإعلامية، محذرة من أن ترك القرار دون طعن قضائي قد يهدد حرية الصحافة وحق الجمهور في الوصول إلى صحافة مستقلة بعيدًا عن تدخل الحكومة.
ومن المقرر أن تنظر محكمة المقاطعة الفيدرالية في واشنطن العاصمة الطلب العاجل، مع إمكانية بدء جلسات ومرافعات قانونية بين المؤسسات الإعلامية وإدارة ترمب خلال الأسبوع الجاري.
ترمب: لا أريد إدخالهم إلى البيت الأبيض
وكان ترمب قد أعلن، (الجمعة)، حظر CNN وMS NOW وبوليتيكو من دخول البيت الأبيض، مبررًا قراره بما وصفه بتغطية سلبية ومتكررة له ولإدارته.
وقال ترمب إنه لا يمانع في أن تواصل هذه المؤسسات نشر ما تريد، لكنه أشار إلى أنه ليس ملزمًا بالسماح لها بدخول "بيت الشعب"، في إشارة إلى البيت الأبيض.
ولم يحدد الرئيس الأمريكي تقريرًا بعينه كان وراء قرار الحظر، بل تحدث عن تراكم التغطيات التي اعتبرها سلبية خلال السنوات الماضية.
وبعد الإعلان، أُوقفت صلاحية بطاقات الاعتماد الصحفية الخاصة بمراسلي المؤسسات الثلاث، ما أدى إلى منعهم من الوصول إلى مواقع عملهم داخل البيت الأبيض.
وفي (السبت)، حاولت مراسلة MS NOW أكايلا جاردنر، ومراسلة CNN بيتسي كلاين، ومراسلة بوليتيكو شايان هاسليت دخول مقر البيت الأبيض لتغطية الأخبار، إلا أن جهاز الخدمة السرية منعهن من الدخول وصادر بطاقاتهن الصحفية.
تداعيات على التغطية الإعلامية
ولم تقتصر تداعيات القرار على دخول مبنى البيت الأبيض، إذ مُنعت CNN أيضًا من المشاركة في مهام التغطية المشتركة التي تتولاها مجموعة من المؤسسات الإعلامية الكبرى، كما كان مقررًا أن تتولى الشبكة مهمة التغطية التلفزيونية وتسافر مع ترمب إلى نيويورك (الإثنين).
كما لم يعد بإمكان مراسلي CNN وMS NOW الوصول إلى معدات التصوير والمواقع المخصصة للبث التلفزيوني داخل أراضي البيت الأبيض.
ورغم القيود، أكدت المؤسسات الإعلامية الثلاث استمرارها في تغطية أعمال الإدارة الأمريكية، مع تمسكها بحق صحفييها في ممارسة عملهم.
وقالت CNN إن مهمتها في تغطية الحكومة الأمريكية ستستمر بغض النظر عن أي محاولات لتقييد وصولها الميداني إلى البيت الأبيض أو المباني الحكومية الأخرى، أو أي إجراءات أخرى تعرقل عمل صحفييها.
خلاف قانوني حول التعديل الأول
وتتركز المعركة القانونية المرتقبة على مفهوم دستوري يُعرف بـ"التمييز على أساس وجهة النظر"، إذ يشير منتقدو قرار الحظر إلى أن ترمب ربط الإجراء بطبيعة التغطية التي يصفها بأنها سلبية.
وتشير سوابق قضائية أمريكية إلى أن الصحفيين لا يمكن منعهم من تغطية البيت الأبيض بسبب مضمون ما ينشرونه أو يقولونه في تقاريرهم. كما قضت محاكم أمريكية في قضايا سابقة بأن سحب تصاريح دخول الصحفيين إلى البيت الأبيض يتطلب إجراءات قانونية مناسبة، خصوصًا عندما تكون المناطق المعنية متاحة للصحافة بشكل عام ولا توجد مخاوف مرتبطة بالأمن القومي.
وتعود إحدى أبرز هذه السوابق إلى عام 1977، عندما سحبت الخدمة السرية التصريح الصحفي من روبرت شيريل، مراسل مجلة "ذا نيشن"، قبل أن تعيد المحاكم الفيدرالية في واشنطن التصريح إليه.
وكانت المحاكم قد تدخلت أيضًا في نزاعات سابقة خلال ولايتي ترمب الرئاسيتين، من بينها قضية مراسل CNN السابق جيم أكوستا، ومراسل مجلة "بلاي بوي" بريان كاريم، إلى جانب نزاع آخر يتعلق بوكالة أسوشيتد برس.
وفي عدد من هذه القضايا، انحازت المحاكم إلى جانب الصحفيين استنادًا إلى السابقة القضائية الصادرة عام 1977، مع التأكيد في الوقت نفسه على أن حق دخول الصحفيين إلى البيت الأبيض ليس بالضرورة مطلقًا أو غير مقيد.
واستعانت المؤسسات الثلاث في الدعوى الجديدة بالمحامي المتخصص في قضايا التعديل الأول تيد بوتروس، الذي سبق أن مثّل CNN أمام القضاء في قضية أكوستا عام 2018.
ويمثل النزاع الجديد أحدث حلقة في سلسلة من الخلافات بين إدارة ترمب ووسائل إعلام أمريكية بشأن الوصول إلى البيت الأبيض وتغطية أعمال الإدارة.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has entered into a new legal confrontation with the media, after CNN, MS NOW, and Politico announced on Monday that they are filing a lawsuit against the U.S. administration, protesting the ban on their journalists from entering the White House. The three institutions argued that the decision infringes on their rights guaranteed under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit comes days after Trump announced the ban on the three media outlets from entering the White House grounds, citing their coverage as negative. The decision was effectively implemented on Saturday when journalists from the three outlets were denied entry and their press credentials were confiscated.
Lawsuit to Protect Press Freedom
The three institutions stated in a joint statement on Monday that they informed the government that they would file the lawsuit to protect their rights as outlined in the First Amendment and to defend the principle that the government does not have the authority to dictate what the media publishes or how it covers events.
They added that the White House revoked, without prior notice or clear procedures, the entry permits of their journalists due to its objections to the nature of the media coverage, warning that leaving the decision unchallenged could threaten press freedom and the public's right to access independent journalism free from government interference.
The federal district court in Washington, D.C. is set to consider the urgent request, with the possibility of legal sessions and arguments between the media outlets and the Trump administration beginning this week.
Trump: I Don't Want Them in the White House
Trump announced on Friday the ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from entering the White House, justifying his decision by describing their coverage as negative and repetitive regarding him and his administration.
He stated that he does not mind these institutions continuing to publish what they want, but he pointed out that he is not obligated to allow them to enter the "people's house," referring to the White House.
The U.S. president did not specify any particular report that led to the ban decision but spoke of a buildup of coverage that he considered negative over the past years.
After the announcement, the press credentials of reporters from the three institutions were suspended, preventing them from accessing their workplaces inside the White House.
On Saturday, MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner, CNN correspondent Betsy Klein, and Politico correspondent Cheyanne Haslett attempted to enter the White House to cover the news, but the Secret Service prevented them from entering and confiscated their press credentials.
Implications for Media Coverage
The implications of the decision were not limited to entering the White House building, as CNN was also barred from participating in joint coverage assignments undertaken by a group of major media outlets. The network was scheduled to handle television coverage and travel with Trump to New York on Monday.
Additionally, reporters from CNN and MS NOW can no longer access filming equipment and designated broadcasting locations within the White House grounds.
Despite the restrictions, the three media institutions affirmed their commitment to continue covering the activities of the U.S. administration, insisting on their journalists' right to perform their work.
CNN stated that its mission to cover the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict its field access to the White House or other government buildings, or any other actions that hinder its journalists' work.
Legal Dispute Over the First Amendment
The upcoming legal battle focuses on a constitutional concept known as "viewpoint discrimination," as critics of the ban argue that Trump linked the action to the nature of the coverage he describes as negative.
U.S. legal precedents indicate that journalists cannot be barred from covering the White House based on the content of what they publish or say in their reports. U.S. courts have previously ruled that revoking journalists' entry permits to the White House requires appropriate legal procedures, especially when the areas in question are generally accessible to the press and there are no national security concerns.
One of the most notable precedents dates back to 1977 when the Secret Service revoked the press credential of Robert Sherrill, a reporter for The Nation magazine, before federal courts in Washington reinstated his credential.
Courts have also intervened in previous disputes during Trump's two presidential terms, including the case of former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, Playboy magazine reporter Brian Karem, and another dispute involving the Associated Press.
In several of these cases, courts sided with journalists based on the 1977 precedent while emphasizing that the right of journalists to enter the White House is not necessarily absolute or unrestricted.
The three institutions in the new lawsuit enlisted the help of First Amendment attorney Ted Boutros, who previously represented CNN in the Acosta case in 2018.
This new dispute represents the latest chapter in a series of conflicts between the Trump administration and U.S. media regarding access to the White House and coverage of the administration's activities.