بسبب منع الصحفيين.. 3 مؤسسات إعلامية تصعّد ضد إدارة ترمب

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has entered into a new legal confrontation with the media, after CNN, MS NOW, and Politico announced on Monday that they are filing a lawsuit against the U.S. administration, protesting the ban on their journalists from entering the White House. The three institutions argued that the decision infringes on their rights guaranteed under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit comes days after Trump announced the ban on the three media outlets from entering the White House grounds, citing their coverage as negative. The decision was effectively implemented on Saturday when journalists from the three outlets were denied entry and their press credentials were confiscated.

Lawsuit to Protect Press Freedom

The three institutions stated in a joint statement on Monday that they informed the government that they would file the lawsuit to protect their rights as outlined in the First Amendment and to defend the principle that the government does not have the authority to dictate what the media publishes or how it covers events.

They added that the White House revoked, without prior notice or clear procedures, the entry permits of their journalists due to its objections to the nature of the media coverage, warning that leaving the decision unchallenged could threaten press freedom and the public's right to access independent journalism free from government interference.

The federal district court in Washington, D.C. is set to consider the urgent request, with the possibility of legal sessions and arguments between the media outlets and the Trump administration beginning this week.

Trump: I Don't Want Them in the White House

Trump announced on Friday the ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from entering the White House, justifying his decision by describing their coverage as negative and repetitive regarding him and his administration.

He stated that he does not mind these institutions continuing to publish what they want, but he pointed out that he is not obligated to allow them to enter the "people's house," referring to the White House.

The U.S. president did not specify any particular report that led to the ban decision but spoke of a buildup of coverage that he considered negative over the past years.

After the announcement, the press credentials of reporters from the three institutions were suspended, preventing them from accessing their workplaces inside the White House.

On Saturday, MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner, CNN correspondent Betsy Klein, and Politico correspondent Cheyanne Haslett attempted to enter the White House to cover the news, but the Secret Service prevented them from entering and confiscated their press credentials.



Implications for Media Coverage

The implications of the decision were not limited to entering the White House building, as CNN was also barred from participating in joint coverage assignments undertaken by a group of major media outlets. The network was scheduled to handle television coverage and travel with Trump to New York on Monday.

Additionally, reporters from CNN and MS NOW can no longer access filming equipment and designated broadcasting locations within the White House grounds.

Despite the restrictions, the three media institutions affirmed their commitment to continue covering the activities of the U.S. administration, insisting on their journalists' right to perform their work.

CNN stated that its mission to cover the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict its field access to the White House or other government buildings, or any other actions that hinder its journalists' work.

Legal Dispute Over the First Amendment

The upcoming legal battle focuses on a constitutional concept known as "viewpoint discrimination," as critics of the ban argue that Trump linked the action to the nature of the coverage he describes as negative.

U.S. legal precedents indicate that journalists cannot be barred from covering the White House based on the content of what they publish or say in their reports. U.S. courts have previously ruled that revoking journalists' entry permits to the White House requires appropriate legal procedures, especially when the areas in question are generally accessible to the press and there are no national security concerns.

One of the most notable precedents dates back to 1977 when the Secret Service revoked the press credential of Robert Sherrill, a reporter for The Nation magazine, before federal courts in Washington reinstated his credential.

Courts have also intervened in previous disputes during Trump's two presidential terms, including the case of former CNN reporter Jim Acosta, Playboy magazine reporter Brian Karem, and another dispute involving the Associated Press.

In several of these cases, courts sided with journalists based on the 1977 precedent while emphasizing that the right of journalists to enter the White House is not necessarily absolute or unrestricted.

The three institutions in the new lawsuit enlisted the help of First Amendment attorney Ted Boutros, who previously represented CNN in the Acosta case in 2018.

This new dispute represents the latest chapter in a series of conflicts between the Trump administration and U.S. media regarding access to the White House and coverage of the administration's activities.