من ذاكرة الوطن إلى الشاشة.. إلهام علي توثق حكاية «ميراث العز»

This year's celebrations of the Saudi National Day take a cinematic turn with the release of the film (Hizam.. Heritage of Honor), which brings together several Saudi names in a work that carries a national character, produced by the Ministry of National Guard.

Ilham Ali revealed her participation in the film through her social media accounts, coinciding with the unveiling of the characters portrayed by the cast. (Hizam) carries a story linked to the history of the homeland and the heroism of its men, in a narrative that evokes meanings of honor, sacrifice, and altruism, featuring a cast from different generations and artistic experiences.

Ilham Ali expressed the uniqueness of the experience for her, describing her participation as not just a fleeting role, but a story that left an impact on her. Fahd bin Salem expressed his pride in embodying a tale derived from the honor of the homeland and the heroism of its men. The other cast members shared images of their characters through their accounts, coinciding with the film's release.

The film was showcased through the platforms of the Ministry of National Guard in conjunction with the Saudi National Day celebrations, adding to the artistic scene related to the occasion an experience based on the national story, and granting the collective heroism a space to express values that transcend individual identity to the shared memory.

(Hizam.. Heritage of Honor) comes at a time when Ilham Ali is experiencing notable artistic activity during 2026, coinciding with the airing of the third season of the series (Sundus) on the Shahid platform since this September, where she returns to the same character at a different stage of her life, amidst new transformations in the course of events.

Ilham Ali's name has also been associated with several dramatic works this year, including (Al-A'sha Street 2) and (Monsters 2), along with other artistic projects announced in the past period, making her participation in (Hizam) a different space from her usual dramatic roles, placing her this time at the heart of a story linked to a national occasion.

The lead role is not limited to Ilham Ali, as Fahd bin Salem, Mohammed Al-Shahri, Nayef Al-Bahr, Muhannad Al-Saleh, and the child Fahd Al-Qahtani are also part of the cast, while several participants have previously appeared in various Saudi works over the past years.

With this diversity in names and generations, (Hizam.. Heritage of Honor) presents a collective story that leans on the elements of memory, homeland, and sacrifice, bringing cinema together with the national occasion in a short work whose title clearly signifies: that some stories do not end with their owners, but rather pass from one generation to another as part of the memory.

