تأخذ الاحتفالات باليوم الوطني السعودي هذا العام منحى سينمائيًا مع إطلاق فيلم (حزام.. ميراث العز)، الذي يجمع عددًا من الأسماء السعودية في عمل يحمل طابعًا وطنيًا، ضمن إنتاج وزارة الحرس الوطني.

وكشفت إلهام علي عن مشاركتها في الفيلم من خلال حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بالتزامن مع الكشف عن الشخصيات التي يجسدها أبطال العمل. ويحمل (حزام) حكاية ترتبط بتاريخ الوطن وبطولات رجاله، في معالجة تستحضر معاني العز والتضحية والإيثار، وتجمع في بطولتها أسماء من أجيال وتجارب فنية مختلفة.

من ذاكرة الوطن إلى الشاشة.. إلهام علي توثق حكاية «ميراث العز»

وعبّرت إلهام علي عن خصوصية التجربة بالنسبة إليها، ووصفت مشاركتها بأنها ليست مجرد دور عابر، بل حكاية تركت أثرًا لديها، فيما أبدى فهد بن سالم اعتزازه بتجسيد حكاية مستمدة من عز الوطن وبطولات رجاله. وشارك بقية أبطال الفيلم صور شخصياتهم عبر حساباتهم، بالتزامن مع إطلاق العمل.

وعُرض الفيلم عبر منصات وزارة الحرس الوطني بالتزامن مع احتفالات اليوم الوطني السعودي، ليضيف إلى المشهد الفني المرتبط بالمناسبة تجربة تستند إلى الحكاية الوطنية، وتمنح البطولة الجماعية مساحة للتعبير عن قيم تتجاوز الشخصية الفردية إلى الذاكرة المشتركة.

ويأتي (حزام.. ميراث العز) في وقت تعيش فيه إلهام علي نشاطًا فنيًا لافتًا خلال 2026، بالتزامن مع عرض الموسم الثالث من مسلسل (سندس) عبر منصة شاهد منذ سبتمبر الجاري، حيث تعود إلى الشخصية نفسها في مرحلة مختلفة من حياتها، وسط تحولات جديدة في مسار الأحداث.

كما ارتبط اسم إلهام علي خلال العام بعدد من الأعمال الدرامية، من بينها (شارع الأعشى 2) و(وحوش 2)، إلى جانب مشاريع فنية أخرى أُعلن عنها خلال الفترة الماضية، لتأتي مشاركتها في (حزام) كمساحة مختلفة عن أدوارها الدرامية المعتادة، وتضعها هذه المرة في قلب حكاية مرتبطة بمناسبة وطنية.

ولا تقتصر البطولة على إلهام علي، إذ يحضر فهد بن سالم ومحمد الشهري ونايف البحر ومهند الصالح والطفل فهد القحطاني ضمن تركيبة العمل، فيما سبق لعدد من المشاركين الظهور في أعمال سعودية متنوعة خلال السنوات الماضية.

وبهذا التعدد في الأسماء والأجيال، يقدم (حزام.. ميراث العز) حكاية جماعية تتكئ على مفردات الذاكرة والوطن والتضحية، لتلتقي السينما بالمناسبة الوطنية في عمل قصير يحمل عنوانه دلالة واضحة: أن بعض الحكايات لا تنتهي عند أصحابها، بل تنتقل من جيل إلى آخر بوصفها جزءًا من الذاكرة.