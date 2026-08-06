توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم استمرار الطقس الحار إلى شديد الحرارة على المنطقة الشرقية وأجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة والرياض، في حين تؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، الحدود الشمالية، وتبوك تصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الساحلية من منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ولا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من منطقتي جازان وعسير، ولا يستبعد تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية وكذلك على أجزاء من منطقة نجران.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 25-55 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وغربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 12-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومتوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

وتكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.