توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم استمرار الطقس الحار إلى شديد الحرارة على المنطقة الشرقية وأجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة والرياض، في حين تؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، الحدود الشمالية، وتبوك تصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الساحلية من منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ولا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من منطقتي جازان وعسير، ولا يستبعد تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية وكذلك على أجزاء من منطقة نجران.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 25-55 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وغربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 12-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومتوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
وتكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today that hot to very hot weather will continue in the Eastern region and parts of the Makkah, Madinah, and Riyadh regions. Meanwhile, active winds that stir up dust and sand will affect parts of those regions as well as parts of the Qassim, Northern Borders, and Tabuk regions, leading to almost zero visibility in the coastal areas of Makkah and Madinah. There remains a chance for thunderstorm rains accompanied by active winds in parts of the Jazan and Asir regions, and the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain and active winds is not ruled out in the southern parts of the Eastern region as well as in parts of the Najran region.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 25-55 km/h in the northern and central parts, and westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 12-40 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height ranges from one and a half meters to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition is moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, and moderate waves reach rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
The surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.