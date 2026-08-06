The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today that hot to very hot weather will continue in the Eastern region and parts of the Makkah, Madinah, and Riyadh regions. Meanwhile, active winds that stir up dust and sand will affect parts of those regions as well as parts of the Qassim, Northern Borders, and Tabuk regions, leading to almost zero visibility in the coastal areas of Makkah and Madinah. There remains a chance for thunderstorm rains accompanied by active winds in parts of the Jazan and Asir regions, and the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain and active winds is not ruled out in the southern parts of the Eastern region as well as in parts of the Najran region.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 25-55 km/h in the northern and central parts, and westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 12-40 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height ranges from one and a half meters to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition is moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, and moderate waves reach rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

The surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.