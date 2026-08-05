The American businessman and owner of Al-Khulood Club, Ben Harburg, commented on the news of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor, via his official account, in response to a tweet from the famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed the completion of the deal.



Harburg wrote in his comment: "He has moved to the right league; the Saudi Pro League is not a place where a player spends his retirement vacation."



Harburg's tweet sparked widespread interaction among followers, as it carried a message affirming that the Saudi Pro League has become a competitive environment targeting players capable of delivering the highest levels, and not just a final stop in the careers of stars before retirement.



This comes amid the ongoing efforts of the Saudi league to enhance its position on the global stage by raising the level of competition and attracting prominent players and coaches, as part of a sports project aimed at establishing its presence among the top leagues worldwide. It is noteworthy that the Saudi league has witnessed significant development in performance and media attention in recent years, making it an attractive destination for professional players from around the world.