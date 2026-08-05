علّق رجل الأعمال الأمريكي مالك نادي الخلود بن هاربورغ، على خبر انتقال النجم المصري محمد صلاح إلى نادي طرابزون سبور التركي، وذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي، رداً على تغريدة الصحفي الإيطالي الشهير فابريزيو رومانو التي كشف فيها إتمام الصفقة.


وكتب هاربورغ في تعليقه: «لقد انتقل إلى الدوري المناسب، الدوري السعودي للمحترفين ليس المكان الذي يقضي فيه اللاعب إجازة اعتزاله».


وأثارت تغريدة مالك نادي الخلود تفاعلاً واسعاً بين المتابعين، إذ حملت رسالة تؤكد أن الدوري السعودي للمحترفين أصبح بيئة تنافسية تستهدف اللاعبين القادرين على تقديم أعلى المستويات، وليس مجرد محطة أخيرة في مسيرة النجوم قبل الاعتزال.


ويأتي ذلك في ظل استمرار الدوري السعودي في تعزيز مكانته على الساحة العالمية، عبر رفع مستوى المنافسة واستقطاب لاعبين ومدربين بارزين، ضمن مشروع رياضي يهدف إلى ترسيخ حضوره بين أبرز الدوريات عالمياً. يُذكر أن الدوري السعودي شهد في السنوات الأخيرة تطوراً ملحوظاً في الأداء والاهتمام الإعلامي، مما يجعل منه وجهة جذابة للاعبين المحترفين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.