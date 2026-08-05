علّق رجل الأعمال الأمريكي مالك نادي الخلود بن هاربورغ، على خبر انتقال النجم المصري محمد صلاح إلى نادي طرابزون سبور التركي، وذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي، رداً على تغريدة الصحفي الإيطالي الشهير فابريزيو رومانو التي كشف فيها إتمام الصفقة.
وكتب هاربورغ في تعليقه: «لقد انتقل إلى الدوري المناسب، الدوري السعودي للمحترفين ليس المكان الذي يقضي فيه اللاعب إجازة اعتزاله».
وأثارت تغريدة مالك نادي الخلود تفاعلاً واسعاً بين المتابعين، إذ حملت رسالة تؤكد أن الدوري السعودي للمحترفين أصبح بيئة تنافسية تستهدف اللاعبين القادرين على تقديم أعلى المستويات، وليس مجرد محطة أخيرة في مسيرة النجوم قبل الاعتزال.
ويأتي ذلك في ظل استمرار الدوري السعودي في تعزيز مكانته على الساحة العالمية، عبر رفع مستوى المنافسة واستقطاب لاعبين ومدربين بارزين، ضمن مشروع رياضي يهدف إلى ترسيخ حضوره بين أبرز الدوريات عالمياً. يُذكر أن الدوري السعودي شهد في السنوات الأخيرة تطوراً ملحوظاً في الأداء والاهتمام الإعلامي، مما يجعل منه وجهة جذابة للاعبين المحترفين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
The American businessman and owner of Al-Khulood Club, Ben Harburg, commented on the news of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor, via his official account, in response to a tweet from the famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed the completion of the deal.
Harburg wrote in his comment: "He has moved to the right league; the Saudi Pro League is not a place where a player spends his retirement vacation."
Harburg's tweet sparked widespread interaction among followers, as it carried a message affirming that the Saudi Pro League has become a competitive environment targeting players capable of delivering the highest levels, and not just a final stop in the careers of stars before retirement.
This comes amid the ongoing efforts of the Saudi league to enhance its position on the global stage by raising the level of competition and attracting prominent players and coaches, as part of a sports project aimed at establishing its presence among the top leagues worldwide. It is noteworthy that the Saudi league has witnessed significant development in performance and media attention in recent years, making it an attractive destination for professional players from around the world.