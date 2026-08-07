السعودية وتركيا وباكستان توقع اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, along with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, signed the "Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense" today, Friday. The agreement reflects the three countries' commitment to enhancing their collective security and achieving peace, stability, and security in the region and the world in pursuit of a safe and prosperous future. The agreement aims to strengthen mutual deterrence against any aggression and stipulates that any armed attack on any of the three countries is considered an attack on all, as well as focusing on developing all aspects of defense cooperation among them.

A joint statement was issued for the Makkah Summit for Joint Defense between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkey, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the text of which is as follows: In response to a gracious invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, both the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 24/2/1448 AH, corresponding to 7/8/2026 AD. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received the Turkish President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the Royal Court in Al-Safa Palace in Makkah. The Makkah Summit for Joint Defense was held, during which the distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Republic of Turkey were reviewed, along with a number of issues of common interest. Based on the deep historical ties between the three countries, and grounded in the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity that unite them, as well as their shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation.