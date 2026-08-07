موجة غضب عارمة واحتجاجات سياسية وشعبية لم تتوقف شهدتها الشوارع التونسية والمنصات الرقمية، عقب تداول مشاهد وُصفت بالصادمة لمسابقة اختيار ملكة جمال منطقة «قليبية» بمحافظة نابل، بعد استعراض مشاركات بملابس داخلية في فضاءات عامة وعلى الشاطئ أمام المارة!

الفيديوهات والصور التي انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم أطلقت إنذار الخطر لدى الشارع التونسي، حيث وجّه نشطاء وسياسيون اتهامات حادة لمنظمي الحدث بالتعدي على القوانين وتوظيف أجساد الفتيات لأغراض الدعاية والمطامع التجارية البحتة تحت مظلة «عرض الأزياء».

عرض الفتيات كالجواري

لم تقف الانتقادات عند حدود الاستهجان الشعبي، بل امتدت لتصريحات حادة من شخصيات بارزة، إذ فتحت وزيرة التربية التونسية السابقة سلوى العباسي، النار على القائمين على المسابقة متسائلة عن غياب الأجهزة الرقابية، ووصفت المشهد بـ«نوع جديد من العبودية والاتجار بالقاصرات اللاتي يُعرضن كالجواري أمام الأعين».

وفي السياق نفسه، وصف سياسيون ما حدث بـ«الترويض المتوحش للجسد»، مشيرين إلى أن الشركات المنظمة تذرعت بشعارات الحرية الشخصية لتحقيق أرباح مالية على حساب فتيات صغيرات لم يتجاوز بعضهن سن العشرين.

المشاهد التي وثقت استعراض الفتيات بملابس داخلية على شاطئ «قليبية» دفعت الفعاليات المدنية إلى طلب تدخل عاجل وسريع من السلطات، لإعادة الانضباط وحماية الفضاء العام من هذه التجاوزات.

وأكد المتابعون عبر المنصات الرقمية أن الحرية لا تعني غياب المسؤولية، والانفتاح لا يبرر التخلي عن القيم والذوق العام، وسط مطالبات بفتح تحقيق عاجل لمنع تكرار هذه العروض التي تبرز صورة مشوهة للمجتمع.