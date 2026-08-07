A wave of outrage and political and popular protests has swept through the streets of Tunisia and digital platforms, following the circulation of shocking footage from the Miss "Kelibia" beauty pageant in Nabeul Governorate, where participants showcased themselves in lingerie in public spaces and on the beach in front of passersby!

The videos and images that spread like wildfire raised alarm bells among the Tunisian public, as activists and politicians leveled sharp accusations against the event organizers for violating laws and exploiting the bodies of young women for purely commercial interests under the guise of a "fashion show."

Displaying girls like concubines

The criticism did not stop at public disapproval but extended to sharp statements from prominent figures. Former Tunisian Minister of Education Salwa Abbasi opened fire on the organizers of the contest, questioning the absence of regulatory bodies, and described the scene as "a new form of slavery and trafficking of minors being displayed like concubines before the eyes."

In the same context, politicians described what happened as "the brutal conditioning of the body," pointing out that the organizing companies used slogans of personal freedom to achieve financial profits at the expense of young girls, some of whom had not yet turned twenty.

The footage documenting the girls parading in lingerie on the "Kelibia" beach prompted civil society organizations to urgently call for intervention from the authorities to restore order and protect public spaces from these excesses.

Observers on digital platforms emphasized that freedom does not mean the absence of responsibility, and openness does not justify abandoning values and public taste, amid calls for an urgent investigation to prevent the recurrence of such displays that present a distorted image of society.