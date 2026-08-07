The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that 11 civilians were injured in the Najran region as a result of Houthi terrorist attacks.

The spokesperson for the coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, explained that among the injured are 7 Saudis, including a woman and a 4-year-old child who suffered second-degree burns, in addition to a Yemeni, Egyptians, and a Pakistani, due to the attacks by the Houthi militia.

He pointed out that the Houthi terrorist militia carried out its terrorist attacks using random projectiles on civilian targets, which constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Al-Malki emphasized that the coalition will continue to take deterrent measures against these terrorist attacks to ensure the protection of citizens.