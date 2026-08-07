أعلنت قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن إصابة 11 مدنياً بمنطقة نجران نتيجة اعتداءات إرهابية حوثية.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم التحالف اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن من بين المصابين 7 سعوديين، بينهم امرأة وطفل يبلغ 4 أعوام أصيب بحروق من الدرجة الثانية، إضافة إلى يمني ومصريين وباكستاني، جراء اعتداءات المليشيا الحوثية.
وأشار إلى أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية قامت باعتداءاتها الإرهابية باستخدام المقاذيف العشوائية على الأعيان المدنية، ما يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني.
وشدد المالكي على أن التحالف سيستمر في اتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة ضد هذه الاعتداءات الإرهابية لضمان حماية المواطنين.
بينهم طفل وامرأة.. 11 مصاباً باعتداءات حوثية على نجران
أعلنت قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن إصابة 11 مدنياً بمنطقة نجران نتيجة اعتداءات إرهابية حوثية.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that 11 civilians were injured in the Najran region as a result of Houthi terrorist attacks.
The spokesperson for the coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, explained that among the injured are 7 Saudis, including a woman and a 4-year-old child who suffered second-degree burns, in addition to a Yemeni, Egyptians, and a Pakistani, due to the attacks by the Houthi militia.
He pointed out that the Houthi terrorist militia carried out its terrorist attacks using random projectiles on civilian targets, which constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
Al-Malki emphasized that the coalition will continue to take deterrent measures against these terrorist attacks to ensure the protection of citizens.