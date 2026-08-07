أعلنت قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن إصابة 11 مدنياً بمنطقة نجران نتيجة اعتداءات إرهابية حوثية.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم التحالف اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن من بين المصابين 7 سعوديين، بينهم امرأة وطفل يبلغ 4 أعوام أصيب بحروق من الدرجة الثانية، إضافة إلى يمني ومصريين وباكستاني، جراء اعتداءات المليشيا الحوثية.
وأشار إلى أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية قامت باعتداءاتها الإرهابية باستخدام المقاذيف العشوائية على الأعيان المدنية، ما يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني.
وشدد المالكي على أن التحالف سيستمر في اتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة ضد هذه الاعتداءات الإرهابية لضمان حماية المواطنين.