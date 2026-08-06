وصل إلى جدة اليوم دولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.

وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي (الوزير المرافق)، وأمين محافظة جدة إحسان بافقيه، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى باكستان نواف بن سعيد المالكي، وسفير باكستان لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة بالنيابة اللواء عثمان بن عبدالرحمن اليوسف، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد بن عبدالله بن ظافر.