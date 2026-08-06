وصل إلى جدة اليوم دولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.
وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي (الوزير المرافق)، وأمين محافظة جدة إحسان بافقيه، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى باكستان نواف بن سعيد المالكي، وسفير باكستان لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة بالنيابة اللواء عثمان بن عبدالرحمن اليوسف، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد بن عبدالله بن ظافر.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, arrived in Jeddah today.
He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli (the accompanying minister), the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Ihsan Bafqih, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq, the Acting Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Othman bin Abdulrahman Al-Youssef, and the Director of Royal Protocol for the Makkah Region, Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zafer.