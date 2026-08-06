The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, arrived in Jeddah today.

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli (the accompanying minister), the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Ihsan Bafqih, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq, the Acting Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Othman bin Abdulrahman Al-Youssef, and the Director of Royal Protocol for the Makkah Region, Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zafer.