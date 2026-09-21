يستعيد الفيلم الوثائقي «عمارة الرياض»، الذي يُعرض على قناة «الإخبارية»، التحولات العمرانية التي شهدتها العاصمة عبر الزمن، في رحلة بصرية توثق انتقال المدينة بين ملامح عمارتها التقليدية وتطورها الحديث، بالتعاون مع الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض.

ويقود العمل المنتجان منصور الطلحة ولولوة الشايقي، فيما يتولى ناصر السويد تصميم مشاهد الذكاء الاصطناعي، بإشراف كاتب السيناريو والمخرج رياض الماجد، ضمن تجربة تجمع البحث الميداني بالسرد البصري وأدوات الإنتاج الحديثة.

«عمارة الرياض» من الطين إلى الأفق.

«عمارة الرياض» من الطين إلى الأفق.

وسبق تنفيذ الفيلم بحث ميداني مكثف شمل زيارة عدد من أحياء الرياض القديمة، ورصد تفاصيل بيوت الطين وأساليب الزخرفة بالجص، وصولاً إلى المراحل الأولى لانتقال المدينة نحو العمارة الخرسانية الحديثة، بما يمنح المادة الوثائقية اتصالاً مباشراً بالأماكن التي تستعيد تاريخها.

ووظّف فريق العمل تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في تعزيز البناء البصري وإعادة تشكيل بعض المشاهد التاريخية، مع المحافظة على روح المكان وملامحه، والاستفادة من الأدوات الحديثة في تطوير أسلوب السرد.

ويقدم «عمارة الرياض» في مجمله قراءة بصرية لذاكرة العاصمة، تربط بين تفاصيل الماضي العمراني وصورة المدينة المتجددة، عبر مشروع توثيقي تتكامل فيه عناصر البحث والإنتاج والإخراج والتقنيات الحديثة.