The documentary film "Architecture of Riyadh," which is broadcast on the "News" channel, revisits the urban transformations that the capital has witnessed over time, in a visual journey that documents the city's transition between its traditional architectural features and its modern development, in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The project is led by producers Mansour Al-Talha and Lulwa Al-Shayqi, while Nasser Al-Suwaid is responsible for designing the artificial intelligence scenes, under the supervision of screenwriter and director Riyad Al-Majid, as part of an experience that combines field research with visual storytelling and modern production tools.

«عمارة الرياض» من الطين إلى الأفق.

Prior to the film's execution, intensive field research was conducted, which included visits to several old neighborhoods in Riyadh, documenting the details of mud houses and plaster decoration techniques, leading to the early stages of the city's transition to modern concrete architecture, providing the documentary material with a direct connection to the places that reclaim their history.

The team employed artificial intelligence techniques to enhance the visual structure and reshape some historical scenes, while preserving the spirit and features of the place, and utilizing modern tools to develop the storytelling style.

"Architecture of Riyadh" presents an overall visual reading of the capital's memory, linking the details of its architectural past with the image of the renewed city, through a documentary project that integrates elements of research, production, direction, and modern technologies.