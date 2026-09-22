يستعيد فيلم وثائقي جديد سيرة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن، ودورها الاجتماعي ومكانتها في مرحلة تأسيس الدولة السعودية الحديثة، عبر معالجة بصرية تجمع بين التوثيق التاريخي وتوظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في إعادة تمثيل المشاهد واستحضار تفاصيل المرحلة.

ويقدم الفيلم السيرة الوطنية برؤية بصرية حديثة، تستند إلى التقنيات الجديدة في بناء المشاهد التاريخية، بما يمنح السرد الوثائقي مساحة مختلفة في تقديم شخصية الأميرة نورة وحضورها في تلك المرحلة.

وأُنجز العمل بطاقم سعودي خالص، بقيادة المنتج منصور الطلحة، عن فكرة فاطمة غزواني، فيما شارك في كتابة السيناريو رياض الماجد وفاطمة غزواني، وتولى رياض الماجد مهمة الإخراج، وناصر السويد المعالجة وتوظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في الفيلم، فيما قدمت هياء الدريس التعليق الصوتي، لتتكامل العناصر البصرية والسردية والصوتية في توثيق سيرة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن، ضمن تجربة تستفيد من الأدوات التقنية الحديثة في استعادة التاريخ بصرياً.

وعُرض الفيلم عبر قناة «الإخبارية» السعودية، مقدماً للمشاهد سيرة وطنية من خلال قالب وثائقي يعتمد على المزج بين المادة التاريخية والمعالجة البصرية الحديثة، ويستثمر تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في إعادة بناء المشاهد المرتبطة بالمرحلة التي يتناولها العمل.