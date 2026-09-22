A new documentary film retraces the biography of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman, her social role, and her status during the establishment of the modern Saudi state, through a visual treatment that combines historical documentation with the use of artificial intelligence techniques to recreate scenes and evoke the details of that era.

The film presents the national biography with a modern visual perspective, relying on new techniques in constructing historical scenes, which gives the documentary narrative a different space in presenting the character of Princess Nourah and her presence during that time.

The work was completed by an entirely Saudi crew, led by producer Mansour Al-Talhah, based on an idea by Fatimah Ghazwani, while the screenplay was co-written by Riyadh Al-Majed and Fatimah Ghazwani. Riyadh Al-Majed directed the film, and Nasser Al-Suwaid handled the editing and the application of artificial intelligence techniques in the film, while Haya Al-Drees provided the voice-over, integrating the visual, narrative, and audio elements in documenting the biography of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman, within an experience that benefits from modern technological tools to visually reclaim history.

The film was aired on the Saudi "Al-Ikhbariya" channel, presenting viewers with a national biography through a documentary format that relies on blending historical material with modern visual treatment, and utilizes artificial intelligence techniques to reconstruct scenes related to the period addressed by the work.