اشتد الإعصار «بولو» إلى الفئة الخامسة، وهي أعلى درجة على مقياس «سافير-سيمبسون»، أثناء تحركه قبالة الساحل الجنوبي الغربي للمكسيك، وسط تحذيرات من أمطار غزيرة قد تتسبب في فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية خطرة.

رياح تتجاوز 260 كيلومتراً
وأفاد المركز الوطني الأمريكي للأعاصير بأن سرعة الرياح المستمرة المصاحبة لـ«بولو» تجاوزت 260 كيلومتراً في الساعة، ليصبح إعصاراً من الفئة الخامسة بعد عملية اشتداد سريعة خلال فترة قصيرة.

وكان «بولو» لا يزال عاصفة استوائية في وقت سابق من الأسبوع، قبل أن تتزايد قوته بصورة متسارعة فوق مياه المحيط الهادئ الدافئة قبالة المكسيك.

مركز الإعصار يبقى في البحر
وبحسب أحدث التوقعات، يُرجح أن يبقى مركز الإعصار بعيداً عن اليابسة أثناء تحركه بمحاذاة الساحل المكسيكي، إلا أن السلطات حذرت من أن التأثيرات الخطرة لا تقتصر على مركزه.

وكان «بولو» يتمركز على بعد نحو 330 كيلومتراً جنوب مدينة زيهواتانيخو، ويتحرك ببطء قبالة الساحل الجنوبي الغربي للبلاد.

خطر الفيضانات والانهيارات
ومن المتوقع أن تتلقى أجزاء من ولايتي غيريرو وميتشواكان أمطاراً غزيرة خلال الأيام القادمة، مع احتمال تسجيل كميات أكبر محلياً في بعض المناطق الجبلية.

وحذر المركز الوطني للأعاصير من إمكانية تسبب الأمطار في فيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية تهدد الحياة، خصوصاً في المناطق ذات التضاريس المرتفعة، فيما قد تمتد الأمطار أيضاً إلى أجزاء من أواكساكا وكوليما وخاليسكو.

تحذيرات على الساحل
كما يتوقع أن تتسبب الأمواج الناتجة عن الإعصار في ارتفاع خطورة البحر والتيارات الساحلية على أجزاء من الساحل المكسيكي، مع سريان تحذيرات من ظروف العاصفة الاستوائية في بعض المناطق.

وأعلنت السلطات المكسيكية إجراءات احترازية في المناطق المعرضة للخطر، ودعت السكان إلى الابتعاد عن مجاري المياه والمناطق المنخفضة والاستعداد للانتقال إلى أماكن أكثر أماناً إذا استدعت الظروف ذلك.