The hurricane "Polo" intensified to a Category 5, the highest level on the "Saffir-Simpson" scale, as it moved off the southwestern coast of Mexico, amid warnings of heavy rains that could cause dangerous flooding and landslides.

Winds Exceeding 260 Kilometers

The National Hurricane Center reported that the sustained winds associated with "Polo" exceeded 260 kilometers per hour, making it a Category 5 hurricane after a rapid intensification over a short period.

"Polo" was still a tropical storm earlier in the week before its strength increased rapidly over the warm waters of the Pacific off Mexico.

The Hurricane Center Remains at Sea

According to the latest forecasts, the center of the hurricane is expected to remain offshore as it moves along the Mexican coast, but authorities warned that the dangerous effects are not limited to its center.

"Polo" was located about 330 kilometers south of Zihuatanejo and was moving slowly off the southwestern coast of the country.

Flood and Landslide Risks

Parts of the states of Guerrero and Michoacán are expected to receive heavy rains in the coming days, with the possibility of recording higher amounts locally in some mountainous areas.

The National Hurricane Center warned that the rains could cause flash flooding and life-threatening landslides, especially in areas with elevated terrain, while the rains may also extend to parts of Oaxaca, Colima, and Jalisco.

Coastal Warnings

Waves generated by the hurricane are also expected to increase the danger of the sea and coastal currents along parts of the Mexican coast, with tropical storm conditions being warned in some areas.

Mexican authorities announced precautionary measures in at-risk areas and urged residents to stay away from waterways and low-lying areas and to prepare to move to safer locations if conditions require it.