رفع نائب أمير منطقة نجران الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز ال سعود وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز-حفظهما الله- بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني السعودي للمملكة العربية السعودية.
واكد أن اليوم الوطني مناسبة عظيمة تستحق الاحتفاء والافتخار بالمنجزات الوطنية واستشعار جهود القيادة الرشيدة - حفظها الله- في تطوير وتعزيز مسيرة التنمية المستدامة لهذا الوطن المعطاء، مشيراً إلى أنا هذه الذكرى الخالدة تحل على المملكة وهي تنعم بنهضة تنموية وحضارية في شتى المجالات.
وقال نائب أمير نجران: ما تعيشه المملكة اليوم هو امتداد لتاريخ صنعه رجل عظيم وقائد حكيم هو جلالة الملك عبد العزيز بن عبد الرحمن آل سعود - طيب اللّٰه ثراه - وسار على دربه من بعده أبناؤه الملوك البررة - رحمهم اللّه.، وصولاً إلى هذا العهد الزاهر بقيادة مولاي خادم الحرمين و ولي عهده الأمين - حفظهما الله - والتي شهدت المملكة فيه قفزات تنموية اقتصادية واجتماعية وسياسية وعلمية وصناعية.
وأضاف الأمير تركي بن هذلول: أن المملكة في ظل هذه القيادة الرشيدة - حفظهم اللّٰه - ترفل في ثياب من السؤدد والنماء حتى أصبحت محط أنظار الجميع فلقد أولت تطوير الوطن ورفاهية المواطن جل الاهتمام، موكدًا سموه أن قفزات المملكة النوعية في برامج التعليم والصحة والتقنية والصناعة والرياضة التي تصب في مصلحة المواطن والوطن تجسيد لذلك الاهتمام والرعاية التي أولتها للشعب السعودي الأبي.
وفي ختام تصريحه سأل اللّه - سبحانه وتعالى - أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين- وأن يديم على هذه البلاد الأمن والاستقرار.
The Deputy Emir of Najran Region, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may Allah protect them - on the occasion of the Saudi National Day.
He affirmed that the National Day is a great occasion that deserves celebration and pride in national achievements and an appreciation of the efforts of the wise leadership - may Allah protect it - in developing and enhancing the sustainable development journey of this generous nation, pointing out that this eternal anniversary comes as the Kingdom enjoys a developmental and civilizational renaissance in various fields.
The Deputy Emir of Najran said: What the Kingdom is experiencing today is an extension of a history made by a great man and wise leader, His Majesty King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may Allah have mercy on him - and his righteous sons, the kings who followed in his footsteps - may Allah have mercy on them - leading up to this prosperous era under the leadership of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his loyal Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - during which the Kingdom has witnessed significant economic, social, political, scientific, and industrial developmental leaps.
Prince Turki bin Hadhlool added: Under this wise leadership - may Allah protect them - the Kingdom is adorned with garments of prosperity and growth, making it the focus of everyone's attention, as it has devoted great attention to the development of the nation and the well-being of its citizens. His Highness emphasized that the Kingdom's qualitative leaps in education, health, technology, industry, and sports programs that serve the interests of the citizen and the nation embody the care and attention given to the noble Saudi people.
In conclusion of his statement, he asked Allah - the Almighty - to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the loyal Crown Prince, and to grant this country continued security and stability.