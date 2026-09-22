The Deputy Emir of Najran Region, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may Allah protect them - on the occasion of the Saudi National Day.

He affirmed that the National Day is a great occasion that deserves celebration and pride in national achievements and an appreciation of the efforts of the wise leadership - may Allah protect it - in developing and enhancing the sustainable development journey of this generous nation, pointing out that this eternal anniversary comes as the Kingdom enjoys a developmental and civilizational renaissance in various fields.

The Deputy Emir of Najran said: What the Kingdom is experiencing today is an extension of a history made by a great man and wise leader, His Majesty King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may Allah have mercy on him - and his righteous sons, the kings who followed in his footsteps - may Allah have mercy on them - leading up to this prosperous era under the leadership of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and his loyal Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - during which the Kingdom has witnessed significant economic, social, political, scientific, and industrial developmental leaps.

Prince Turki bin Hadhlool added: Under this wise leadership - may Allah protect them - the Kingdom is adorned with garments of prosperity and growth, making it the focus of everyone's attention, as it has devoted great attention to the development of the nation and the well-being of its citizens. His Highness emphasized that the Kingdom's qualitative leaps in education, health, technology, industry, and sports programs that serve the interests of the citizen and the nation embody the care and attention given to the noble Saudi people.

In conclusion of his statement, he asked Allah - the Almighty - to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the loyal Crown Prince, and to grant this country continued security and stability.