رفع نائب أمير منطقة نجران الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز ال سعود وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز-حفظهما الله- بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني السعودي للمملكة العربية السعودية.

واكد أن اليوم الوطني مناسبة عظيمة تستحق الاحتفاء والافتخار بالمنجزات الوطنية واستشعار جهود القيادة الرشيدة - حفظها الله- في تطوير وتعزيز مسيرة التنمية المستدامة لهذا الوطن المعطاء، مشيراً إلى أنا هذه الذكرى الخالدة تحل على المملكة وهي تنعم بنهضة تنموية وحضارية في شتى المجالات.

وقال نائب أمير نجران: ما تعيشه المملكة اليوم هو امتداد لتاريخ صنعه رجل عظيم وقائد حكيم هو جلالة الملك عبد العزيز بن عبد الرحمن آل سعود - طيب اللّٰه ثراه - وسار على دربه من بعده أبناؤه الملوك البررة - رحمهم اللّه.، وصولاً إلى هذا العهد الزاهر بقيادة مولاي خادم الحرمين و ولي عهده الأمين - حفظهما الله - والتي شهدت المملكة فيه قفزات تنموية اقتصادية واجتماعية وسياسية وعلمية وصناعية.

وأضاف الأمير تركي بن هذلول: أن المملكة في ظل هذه القيادة الرشيدة - حفظهم اللّٰه - ترفل في ثياب من السؤدد والنماء حتى أصبحت محط أنظار الجميع فلقد أولت تطوير الوطن ورفاهية المواطن جل الاهتمام، موكدًا سموه أن قفزات المملكة النوعية في برامج التعليم والصحة والتقنية والصناعة والرياضة التي تصب في مصلحة المواطن والوطن تجسيد لذلك الاهتمام والرعاية التي أولتها للشعب السعودي الأبي.

وفي ختام تصريحه سأل اللّه - سبحانه وتعالى - أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين- وأن يديم على هذه البلاد الأمن والاستقرار.