في الوقت الذي تبحث فيه المدن والقرى عن وسائل لصناعة هويتها السياحية، اختارت الأطاولة أن تجعل من تاريخها عنواناً للمستقبل وأن تحول تراثها إلى مشروع مجتمعي يلتقي حوله الجميع. وخلال 9 سنوات، لم يعد مهرجان الأطاولة التراثي مجرد مناسبة موسمية، بل أصبح قصة نجاح يشار إليها بوصفها واحدة من أجمل التجارب المجتمعية في المملكة. هذا النجاح لم يأتِ من فراغ، بل صنعته سواعد شباب الأطاولة الذين آمنوا بأن خدمة المكان مسؤولية، وأن المحافظة على الموروث تبدأ بالعمل لا بالشعارات. فقدموا نموذجاً مشرفاً في التنظيم والتطوع والإبداع، حتى غدا المهرجان واجهة مشرقة لمنطقة الباحة وللجنوب السعودي بأكمله. ويقف خلف هذا النجاح رجال حملوا الفكرة بإيمان وصبر، وفي مقدمتهم رئيس لجنة التنمية الاجتماعية بالأطاولة المسؤول عن المهرجان الحسين بن عثمان الزهراني، الذي استطاع مع فريق عمله أن يحول الحلم إلى واقع، وأن يجعل من المهرجان موعداً سنوياً ينتظره آلاف الزوار. ولم يكن النجاح نجاح شخص بقدر ما كان نجاح فريق عرف كيف يعمل بصمت ويؤمن بأن الإنجاز الحقيقي هو ما يبقى أثره في ذاكرة الناس. كما يستحق تجار ورجال أعمال الأطاولة كل التقدير لما قدموه من دعم للمهرجان طوال سنواته الماضية، مؤكدين أن الشراكة بين المجتمع والقطاع الخاص قادرة على صناعة مشاريع وطنية ناجحة تخدم الإنسان والمكان وتسهم في تنشيط الاقتصاد والسياحة. ولعل أجمل ما يميز مهرجان الأطاولة أنه لم يكتف بعرض التراث، بل أعاد الحياة إلى تفاصيله، ففي ساحاته يعود صوت العرضة الجنوبية وتنبض الحرف اليدوية بالحياة، وتفتح البيوت التراثية أبوابها لتحكي للزائر قصة الإنسان الجنوبي بما عرف عنه من كرم وشهامة وتكاتف واحترام للضيف، وهي قيم ظلت راسخة رغم تغير الزمن. لقد أصبح المهرجان اليوم مدرسة في العمل المجتمعي ورسالة تؤكد أن أبناء القرى قادرون على صناعة مشاريع سياحية تنافس أكبر الفعاليات متى ما توفرت الرؤية والإخلاص والعمل الجماعي. كما أنه يقدم نموذجاً ملهماً لبقية مناطق الجنوب لتبني تجارب مماثلة تنطلق من هوية المكان وتاريخه وثقافته وتستثمر ما تملكه من مقومات طبيعية وإنسانية. إن مهرجان الأطاولة التراثي لا يحتفي بالماضي فقط، بل يصنع مستقبلاً أكثر إشراقاً للسياحة الثقافية في المملكة، ويبرهن في كل عام أن الإنسان هو الثروة الحقيقية، وأن القرى التي تتمسك بجذورها قادرة على أن تصبح وجهات وطنية يقصدها الزوار من كل مكان. وفي الأطاولة كتب الشباب فصلاً جديداً من فصول النجاح، وأثبتوا أن حب الوطن يبدأ من حب القرية، وأن التراث عندما يجد من يؤمن به يتحول إلى منارة للتنمية ومصدر فخر للأجيال القادمة.