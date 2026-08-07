At a time when cities and villages are searching for ways to create their tourism identity, Al-Atawlah has chosen to make its history a title for the future and to transform its heritage into a community project that brings everyone together. Over the course of 9 years, the Al-Atawlah Heritage Festival has become more than just a seasonal event; it has turned into a success story that is referred to as one of the most beautiful community experiences in the Kingdom. This success did not come from nowhere, but was crafted by the hands of the youth of Al-Atawlah who believed that serving the place is a responsibility, and that preserving heritage begins with action, not slogans. They presented an honorable model in organization, volunteering, and creativity, making the festival a shining face for the Al-Baha region and for all of southern Saudi Arabia. Behind this success stand men who carried the idea with faith and patience, foremost among them is the Chairman of the Social Development Committee in Al-Atawlah, responsible for the festival, Hussein bin Othman Al-Zahrani, who, along with his team, managed to turn the dream into reality and make the festival an annual event awaited by thousands of visitors. The success was not just the achievement of one person, but rather the success of a team that knew how to work quietly and believed that true achievement is what leaves a mark in people's memories. The merchants and businessmen of Al-Atawlah also deserve all the appreciation for their support of the festival throughout its past years, confirming that the partnership between the community and the private sector is capable of creating successful national projects that serve people and places and contribute to stimulating the economy and tourism. Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of the Al-Atawlah Festival is that it did not settle for showcasing heritage, but rather revived the life within its details; in its squares, the sound of the southern Ardha returns, and handicrafts pulse with life, while the heritage houses open their doors to tell visitors the story of the southern person known for his generosity, nobility, solidarity, and respect for guests—values that have remained steadfast despite the changing times. Today, the festival has become a school in community work and a message affirming that the children of the villages are capable of creating tourism projects that compete with the largest events whenever vision, sincerity, and teamwork are provided. It also presents an inspiring model for other southern regions to adopt similar experiences that stem from the identity, history, and culture of the place and invest in its natural and human resources. The Al-Atawlah Heritage Festival does not only celebrate the past, but also creates a brighter future for cultural tourism in the Kingdom, proving each year that people are the true wealth, and that villages that cling to their roots can become national destinations sought by visitors from all over. In Al-Atawlah, the youth have written a new chapter in the story of success, proving that love for the homeland begins with love for the village, and that when heritage finds believers, it transforms into a beacon for development and a source of pride for future generations.