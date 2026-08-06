نجح فريق طبي متعدد التخصصات بمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية -أحد مكونات تجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي- في التعامل مع إحدى الحالات النادرة لحمل عالي الخطورة، لسيدة تبلغ من العمر 38 عامًا، في حملها السادس بتوأم ناتج عن الحقن المجهري، مع إصابتها بطيف المشيمة الملتصقة (Placenta Accreta Spectrum) من النوع المعقد، وذلك ضمن بروتوكولات العلاج المتبعة في نظام الولادة الآمنة أحد أنظمة نموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي.

وأوضحت مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية أن الحالة شُخِّصت بدقة باستخدام الموجات فوق الصوتية والرنين المغناطيسي، قبل إعداد خطة علاجية متكاملة وفق أحدث التوصيات العالمية، تضمنت تجهيز وحدات الدم، وتجهيز غرفة عمليات مدعومة بالأشعة التداخلية، إلى جانب مشاركة فرق طبية متخصصة من النساء والولادة، والمسالك البولية، والأشعة التداخلية، وطب حديثي الولادة، لضمان أعلى مستويات السلامة للمستفيدة وطفليها.

وبيَّنت المدينة الطبية خلال التدخل الجراحي في مركز المشيمة المتقدمة أو المنغرسة بمستشفى الولادة والأطفال أن التوأم استُخرجا بصحة جيدة ولله الحمد، ثم التعامل مع انصمام الشرايين الرحمية بالأشعة التداخلية، واستكمال علاج المشيمة باستخدام ربط الشريان الرحمي، وغرز الضغط.

وبفضل الله تكللت العملية بالنجاح، والحفاظ على الرحم دون الحاجة إلى استئصاله، وغادرت المريضة العناية المركزة بعد 3 أيام وهي بحالة صحية جيدة، فيما يتمتع المولودان بصحة مستقرة.

وأشارت المدينة إلى أن الفريق الطبي بمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية نجح في الحفاظ على الرحم وتحقيق نتيجة علاجية متميزة، بفضل الله، ثم بفضل التخطيط الدقيق، وتكامل الجهود بين مختلف التخصصات الطبية؛ بما يعكس الكفاءة العالية والإمكانات المتقدمة التي تتمتع بها منشآت تجمع المدينة الصحي في التعامل مع الحالات الطبية المعقدة.