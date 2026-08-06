A multidisciplinary medical team at King Salman Medical City - one of the components of the Medina Health Cluster - successfully managed a rare case of high-risk pregnancy for a 38-year-old woman, in her sixth pregnancy with twins resulting from in vitro fertilization, who was diagnosed with a complex type of placenta accreta spectrum. This was done within the treatment protocols followed in the Safe Delivery System, one of the models of the Saudi healthcare system.

King Salman Medical City clarified that the case was accurately diagnosed using ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging, before preparing a comprehensive treatment plan according to the latest global recommendations. This included preparing blood units and setting up an operating room supported by interventional radiology, alongside the participation of specialized medical teams from obstetrics and gynecology, urology, interventional radiology, and neonatology, to ensure the highest levels of safety for the patient and her two children.

The medical city indicated that during the surgical intervention at the advanced or implanted placenta center at the Maternity and Children Hospital, the twins were delivered in good health, thank God, followed by the management of uterine artery embolization using interventional radiology, and completing the treatment of the placenta using uterine artery ligation and pressure sutures.

Thanks to God, the operation was successful, preserving the uterus without the need for removal, and the patient left the intensive care unit after three days in good health, while the newborns are in stable condition.

The city noted that the medical team at King Salman Medical City succeeded in preserving the uterus and achieving an outstanding treatment outcome, thanks to God, and then to careful planning and the integration of efforts among various medical specialties; reflecting the high efficiency and advanced capabilities of the Medina Health Cluster facilities in dealing with complex medical cases.