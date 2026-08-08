أظهر تقرير حديث صادر عن المركز الأوروبي للوقاية من الأمراض والسيطرة عليها، تسجيل أكثر من 240 إصابة بشرية بفايروس (حمى غرب النيل) في مختلف أنحاء أوروبا منذ بداية موسم انتقال العدوى لهذا العام، في مؤشر يعكس اتساع نطاق انتشار الفايروس خلال أشهر الصيف.

ووفقًا للتقرير الصادر أمس (الجمعة)، بلغ إجمالي الحالات المبلّغ عنها حتى يوم الأربعاء، 241 إصابة؛ بينها 139 حالة في إيطاليا و61 في اليونان، فيما سجلت إسبانيا 17 حالة، ومقدونيا الشمالية 13 حالة، إضافة إلى ست حالات في رومانيا وأربع في فرنسا، وحالة واحدة في ألمانيا.

ويأتي هذا الارتفاع بعد تحذيرات أطلقتها منظمة الصحة العالمية أواخر الشهر الماضي دعت فيها إلى زيادة توخي الحذر، عقب تسجيل عدة إصابات في جنوب أوروبا، مؤكدة أن الفايروس ينتقل أساسًا بين البعوض والطيور، بينما يمكن للبعوض المصاب نقل العدوى إلى البشر، خصوصًا خلال الفترة الممتدة بين يوليو وسبتمبر التي تُعد ذروة نشاطه.

وتشير البيانات الصحية الأوروبية إلى أن مراقبة انتشار الفايروس أصبحت ضرورة ملحّة، في ظل تزايد الحالات المسجلة في دول عدة، ما يستدعي تعزيز إجراءات الرصد والوقاية، وتكثيف حملات التوعية الصحية خلال موسم انتقال العدوى.