أعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية، في الساعات الأولى من اليوم (السبت)، تنفيذ عمل عسكري استهدف مواقع وقدرات مليشيات الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة من النظام الإيراني، في عدد من المحاور الممتدة على طول خطوط التماس.

وقال المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة، العقيد ماجد النزيلي، في تصريح فجر اليوم، إن العملية جاءت انطلاقًا من الحق المشروع للقوات المسلحة في الدفاع عن أمنها وحماية منتسبيها والمدنيين، في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإرهابية المتكررة التي نفذتها مليشيات الحوثي في محافظتي مأرب وحضرموت، وأسفرت عن سقوط عدد من الشهداء والجرحى في صفوف القوات المسلحة والمواطنين.

وأوضح النزيلي أن العملية أكدت وحدة القيادة والسيطرة داخل القوات المسلحة، مشددًا على أن استهداف أي جبهة أو محور يمثل اعتداءً على جميع الجبهات والمحاور التابعة للقوات المسلحة، بمختلف تشكيلاتها ووحداتها ومنتسبيها.

وحمل المتحدث الرسمي، مليشيات الحوثي ومن يقف وراءها المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار التصعيد، مؤكدًا أن القوات المسلحة لن تتهاون في حماية المواطنين أو منتسبيها ومواقعها، ولن تسمح باستهداف وحداتها دون رد، مشيرًا إلى أنها ستتعامل مع أي اعتداءات جديدة بالإجراءات العسكرية اللازمة والحازمة، وفقًا لتوجيهات القيادة السياسية والعسكرية ومقتضيات الموقف العملياتي.

ودعا النزيلي المواطنين وعموم قبائل اليمن إلى الالتفاف حول القوات المسلحة ومساندة منتسبيها، وتوحيد الصفوف والوقوف إلى جانب الحكومة في جهودها الرامية إلى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وتخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني.

واتهم المليشيات الحوثية بنهب مقدرات البلاد وثرواتها، وفرض الجبايات والإضرار بالاقتصاد الوطني، فضلًا عن الزج باليمن في صراعات إقليمية خدمةً لأجندات ومخططات خارجية، والعمل على عزله عن محيطه العربي، ونشر الطائفية وتعميق الانقسام وتمزيق النسيج الاجتماعي.

وفي ختام تصريحه، ثمّن العقيد النزيلي شجاعة وثبات وانضباط منتسبي القوات المسلحة في مختلف الجبهات والمحاور، مترحمًا على الشهداء الذين قضوا أثناء أداء واجبهم الوطني، ومقدمًا خالص التعازي والمواساة إلى أسرهم وذويهم ورفاقهم في السلاح، ومتمنيًا للجرحى الشفاء العاجل.