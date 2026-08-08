The Yemeni Armed Forces announced in the early hours of today (Saturday) the execution of a military operation targeting the sites and capabilities of the Houthi terrorist militias supported by the Iranian regime, across several fronts along the contact lines.

The official spokesperson for the armed forces, Colonel Majid Al-Nazili, stated in a statement early today that the operation was carried out based on the legitimate right of the armed forces to defend their security and protect their members and civilians, in the face of the repeated terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militias in the governorates of Marib and Hadhramaut, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several members of the armed forces and civilians.

Al-Nazili clarified that the operation confirmed the unity of command and control within the armed forces, emphasizing that targeting any front or axis represents an attack on all fronts and axes belonging to the armed forces, with its various formations, units, and personnel.

The official spokesperson held the Houthi militias and those behind them fully responsible for the continued escalation, affirming that the armed forces will not hesitate to protect civilians or their personnel and sites, and will not allow the targeting of its units without response, indicating that they will deal with any new attacks with the necessary and decisive military measures, in accordance with the directives of the political and military leadership and the requirements of the operational situation.

Al-Nazili called on citizens and all tribes of Yemen to rally around the armed forces and support their personnel, to unify ranks and stand by the government in its efforts to restore state institutions and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

He accused the Houthi militias of plundering the country's resources and wealth, imposing levies, and harming the national economy, in addition to dragging Yemen into regional conflicts to serve foreign agendas and schemes, working to isolate it from its Arab surroundings, and spreading sectarianism, deepening division, and tearing apart the social fabric.

In conclusion of his statement, Colonel Al-Nazili praised the courage, steadfastness, and discipline of the armed forces personnel on various fronts and axes, expressing condolences for the martyrs who fell while performing their national duty, offering heartfelt condolences and sympathy to their families, loved ones, and comrades in arms, and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.