افتتح مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مدرسة مكة جنوب قطاع غزة، ضمن مشروع الاستجابة الإنسانية لإنشاء وتشغيل مساحات تعليمية آمنة، في إطار الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة، بحضور ممثلين عن المؤسسات الوطنية والتعليمية الدولية والمحلية، إلى جانب عدد من الشخصيات الاعتبارية ووجهاء المجتمع.

وأوضح رئيس المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث في قطاع غزة الدكتور عصام أبو خليل، في كلمته خلال الحفل، أن افتتاح مدرسة مكة يمثل بارقة أمل لاستعادة المسيرة التعليمية، واستعادة جزء من طفولتهم في بيئة تعليمية آمنة ومحفزة.

وأكد أن المدرسة ستستقبل في مرحلتها الأولى (1000) طالب وطالبة، وتوفر (32) فرصة عمل للمعلمين والمعلمات، على أن تصل طاقتها الاستيعابية في المرحلة القادمة إلى (4000) طالب وطالبة.

وأضاف أن المشروع يجسد اهتمام المملكة العربية السعودية بدعم الشعب الفلسطيني، مشيراً إلى أن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة يواصل تنفيذ المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية، لا سيما في قطاع التعليم، انطلاقاً من إيمان راسخ بأن الإنسان هو الاستثمار الأسمى، وأن حماية حق الأطفال في التعليم تمثل مسؤولية إنسانية مشتركة.

من جانبه، أوضح مدير التربية والتعليم في شرق خان يونس الدكتور إبراهيم رمضان أن المدرسة تمثل خطوة مهمة نحو إعادة بناء القطاع التعليمي واستئناف العملية التعليمية، معرباً عن شكره للمملكة قيادةً وشعباً على جهودها الإنسانية في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني، ومؤكداً أن التعليم رسالة حياة وأساس لبناء المستقبل.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلةً بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، في قطاع غزة، والهادفة إلى دعم القطاعات الحيوية، وفي مقدمتها قطاع التعليم، بما يسهم في تحسين الظروف المعيشية للمتضررين وتعزيز صمودهم.