The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action has opened the Makkah School in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of the humanitarian response project to establish and operate safe educational spaces, within the framework of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in Gaza, with the presence of representatives from national and international educational institutions, alongside several dignitaries and community leaders.

The head of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage in Gaza, Dr. Issam Abu Khalil, explained in his speech during the ceremony that the opening of the Makkah School represents a glimmer of hope for restoring the educational journey and reclaiming part of their childhood in a safe and stimulating educational environment.

He confirmed that the school will initially accommodate (1000) male and female students and provide (32) job opportunities for teachers, with its capacity expected to reach (4000) students in the next phase.

He added that the project embodies the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, noting that the King Salman Center for Relief continues to implement relief and humanitarian projects, especially in the education sector, based on a firm belief that human beings are the highest investment, and that protecting children's right to education represents a shared humanitarian responsibility.

For his part, the Director of Education in East Khan Younis, Dr. Ibrahim Ramadan, clarified that the school represents an important step towards rebuilding the educational sector and resuming the educational process, expressing his gratitude to the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people for their humanitarian efforts in supporting the Palestinian people, and affirming that education is a message of life and the foundation for building the future.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief, in the Gaza Strip, aimed at supporting vital sectors, foremost among them the education sector, which contributes to improving the living conditions of those affected and enhancing their resilience.